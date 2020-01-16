Megannyi kép a Dakar Raliról, benne a szélvédő nélküli Alonsóval
A következő képes összeállításban a Dakar Rali 10. szakasza került középpontba, ami az erős szél miatt nem volt teljes. A fő esélyes komoly előnyre tett szert, miközben Fernando Alonso nagyot borult a Toyotával.
Hamarosan véget ér a világ leghíresebb terep-ralis versenye, aminek Fernando Alonso is a szereplője. A spanyol számára ez az első ilyen verseny, és hol a sebességévell, hol pedig a hibáival hívja fel magára a figyelmet.
Szerdán a maratoni szakasz legelején hibázott, amiből nagy borulás lett. Szerencsére senki sem sérült meg, és a Toyota nem szenvedett súlyos károkat. Alonso azonban sok időt bukott, de folytatni tudta a versenyt.
Carlos Sainz közben igen komoly előnyre tett szert, kihasználván a riválisai megingását, így gyakorlatilag a kezei között érezheti a győzelmet, bár még mindig van hátra valamennyi, és tudjuk, hogy a Dakar Rali kegyetlen tud lenni.
Krzysztof Jarmuż
Fotót készítette: Motul
Kamil Wiśniewski
Fotót készítette: Orlen Team
Kamil Wiśniewski
Fotót készítette: Orlen Team
Kamil Wiśniewski
Fotót készítette: Orlen Team
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
Fotót készítette: KH-7 Rally Team
#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
Fotót készítette: KH-7 Rally Team
#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
Fotót készítette: KH-7 Rally Team
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
Fotót készítette: Buggymaster Team
#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
Fotót készítette: Buggymaster Team
#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus
#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus
#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus
#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
Fotót készítette: South Racing
#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
Fotót készítette: South Racing
#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
Fotót készítette: South Racing
#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
Fotót készítette: SsangYong
#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
Fotót készítette: SsangYong
#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
Fotót készítette: SsangYong
#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
Rafał Sonik
Fotót készítette: MCH Photo
Atmosphere
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Atmosphere
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Atmosphere
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#99 Yamaha: Javier Vega Puerta, #98 Yamaha: Sara Garcia
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#84 KTM: Zhao Hongyi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#83 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Harith Noah Koitha Veettil
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides, #17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, #5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#531 Team De Rooy IVECO: Michiel Becx, Bernard Der Kinderen, Edwin Kuijpers
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#528 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aliaksei Vishneuski, Maksim Novikau, Andrei Neviarovich
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#512 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Yuji Mochizuki, Hirokazu Somemiya
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#512 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Yuji Mochizuki, Hirokazu Somemiya
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#508 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aleksandr Vasilevski, Dzmitry Vikhrenka, Vitali Murylev
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#44 KTM: Emanuel Gyenes
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#433 FN Speed Team - Can Am: Santiago Navarro, Marc Sola Terradellas
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#417 BBR Mercier Racing - Can Am: Axel Alletru, Francois Beguin
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Overdrive Racing OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#405 South Racing - Can Am: Casey Currie, Sean Berriman
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#402 South Racing - Can Am: Reinaldo Varela, Gustavo Gugelmin
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#40 KTM: Edwin Straver
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#39 KTM: Benjamin Melot
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#38 Husqvarna: Fausto Mota
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#368 Petrus Racing Toyota: Gintas Petrus, Tomas Jancys
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#363 Chevrolet: Quan Ruan, Yirong Wang
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#362 MD Rallye Sport: Jianyun Jin, Wenke Ma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#338 Toyota: Akira Miura, Laurent Lichtleuchter
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#327 MD Rallye Sport: Pascal Thomasse, Christophe Crespo
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#321 MD Rallye Sport: Dominique Housieaux, Pascal Delacour
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#29 KTM: Milan Engel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#254 M.E.D. Racing Team Yamaha: Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#254 M.E.D. Racing Team Yamaha: Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik, #277 Lindner 91 Team Can-Am: Arkadiusz Lindner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#20 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Johnny Aubert
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#142 KTM: Graeme Sharp
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#132 KTM: Martin Michek
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort, #9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #41 Husqvarna: Jacopo Cerutti, #1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#117 KTM: Kirsten Landman
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#111 KTM: Cesare Zacchetti
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#107 KTM: Lionel Costes
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#106 KTM: Alessandro Barbero, #251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba
Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba
Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba
Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul, Toyota Hilux
Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba
