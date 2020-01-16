Top események
Motorsportok / Hírek

Megannyi kép a Dakar Raliról, benne a szélvédő nélküli Alonsóval

Megannyi kép a Dakar Raliról, benne a szélvédő nélküli Alonsóval
2020. jan. 16. 7:30

A következő képes összeállításban a Dakar Rali 10. szakasza került középpontba, ami az erős szél miatt nem volt teljes. A fő esélyes komoly előnyre tett szert, miközben Fernando Alonso nagyot borult a Toyotával.

Hamarosan véget ér a világ leghíresebb terep-ralis versenye, aminek Fernando Alonso is a szereplője. A spanyol számára ez az első ilyen verseny, és hol a sebességévell, hol pedig a hibáival hívja fel magára a figyelmet.

Még több F1 hír:

Szerdán a maratoni szakasz legelején hibázott, amiből nagy borulás lett. Szerencsére senki sem sérült meg, és a Toyota nem szenvedett súlyos károkat. Alonso azonban sok időt bukott, de folytatni tudta a versenyt.

Carlos Sainz közben igen komoly előnyre tett szert, kihasználván a riválisai megingását, így gyakorlatilag a kezei között érezheti a győzelmet, bár még mindig van hátra valamennyi, és tudjuk, hogy a Dakar Rali kegyetlen tud lenni.

Krzysztof Jarmuż

Krzysztof Jarmuż
1/205

Fotót készítette: Motul

Kamil Wiśniewski

Kamil Wiśniewski
2/205

Fotót készítette: Orlen Team

Kamil Wiśniewski

Kamil Wiśniewski
3/205

Fotót készítette: Orlen Team

Kamil Wiśniewski

Kamil Wiśniewski
4/205

Fotót készítette: Orlen Team

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
5/205

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
6/205

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
7/205

Fotót készítette: KH-7 Rally Team

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
8/205

Fotót készítette: KH-7 Rally Team

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
9/205

Fotót készítette: KH-7 Rally Team

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
10/205

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
11/205

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
12/205

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
13/205

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
14/205

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
15/205

Fotót készítette: Buggymaster Team

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
16/205

Fotót készítette: Buggymaster Team

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
17/205

Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
18/205

Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
19/205

Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
20/205

Fotót készítette: South Racing

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
21/205

Fotót készítette: South Racing

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
22/205

Fotót készítette: South Racing

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
23/205

Fotót készítette: SsangYong

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
24/205

Fotót készítette: SsangYong

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
25/205

Fotót készítette: SsangYong

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
26/205

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
27/205

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
28/205

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
29/205

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

Rafał Sonik

Rafał Sonik
30/205

Fotót készítette: MCH Photo

Atmosphere

Atmosphere
31/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Atmosphere

Atmosphere
32/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Atmosphere

Atmosphere
33/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#99 Yamaha: Javier Vega Puerta, #98 Yamaha: Sara Garcia

#99 Yamaha: Javier Vega Puerta, #98 Yamaha: Sara Garcia
34/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
35/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
36/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
37/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
38/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
39/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
40/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#84 KTM: Zhao Hongyi

#84 KTM: Zhao Hongyi
41/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#83 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Harith Noah Koitha Veettil

#83 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Harith Noah Koitha Veettil
42/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz
43/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides, #17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, #5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides, #17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, #5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
44/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
45/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
46/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
47/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#531 Team De Rooy IVECO: Michiel Becx, Bernard Der Kinderen, Edwin Kuijpers

#531 Team De Rooy IVECO: Michiel Becx, Bernard Der Kinderen, Edwin Kuijpers
48/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#528 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aliaksei Vishneuski, Maksim Novikau, Andrei Neviarovich

#528 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aliaksei Vishneuski, Maksim Novikau, Andrei Neviarovich
49/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
50/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
51/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
52/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
53/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
54/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
55/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#512 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Yuji Mochizuki, Hirokazu Somemiya

#512 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Yuji Mochizuki, Hirokazu Somemiya
56/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#512 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Yuji Mochizuki, Hirokazu Somemiya

#512 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Yuji Mochizuki, Hirokazu Somemiya
57/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
58/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
59/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
60/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
61/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#508 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aleksandr Vasilevski, Dzmitry Vikhrenka, Vitali Murylev

#508 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aleksandr Vasilevski, Dzmitry Vikhrenka, Vitali Murylev
62/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi
63/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi
64/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
65/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
66/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
67/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
68/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
69/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
70/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
71/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
72/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
73/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#44 KTM: Emanuel Gyenes

#44 KTM: Emanuel Gyenes
74/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#433 FN Speed Team - Can Am: Santiago Navarro, Marc Sola Terradellas

#433 FN Speed Team - Can Am: Santiago Navarro, Marc Sola Terradellas
75/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
76/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#417 BBR Mercier Racing - Can Am: Axel Alletru, Francois Beguin

#417 BBR Mercier Racing - Can Am: Axel Alletru, Francois Beguin
77/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
78/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
79/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
80/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
81/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
82/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk

#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk
83/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
84/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
85/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
86/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
87/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
88/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Overdrive Racing OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Overdrive Racing OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
89/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#405 South Racing - Can Am: Casey Currie, Sean Berriman

#405 South Racing - Can Am: Casey Currie, Sean Berriman
90/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#402 South Racing - Can Am: Reinaldo Varela, Gustavo Gugelmin

#402 South Racing - Can Am: Reinaldo Varela, Gustavo Gugelmin
91/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#40 KTM: Edwin Straver

#40 KTM: Edwin Straver
92/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#39 KTM: Benjamin Melot

#39 KTM: Benjamin Melot
93/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#38 Husqvarna: Fausto Mota

#38 Husqvarna: Fausto Mota
94/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#368 Petrus Racing Toyota: Gintas Petrus, Tomas Jancys

#368 Petrus Racing Toyota: Gintas Petrus, Tomas Jancys
95/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#363 Chevrolet: Quan Ruan, Yirong Wang

#363 Chevrolet: Quan Ruan, Yirong Wang
96/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#362 MD Rallye Sport: Jianyun Jin, Wenke Ma

#362 MD Rallye Sport: Jianyun Jin, Wenke Ma
97/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
98/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
99/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#338 Toyota: Akira Miura, Laurent Lichtleuchter

#338 Toyota: Akira Miura, Laurent Lichtleuchter
100/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#327 MD Rallye Sport: Pascal Thomasse, Christophe Crespo

#327 MD Rallye Sport: Pascal Thomasse, Christophe Crespo
101/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#321 MD Rallye Sport: Dominique Housieaux, Pascal Delacour

#321 MD Rallye Sport: Dominique Housieaux, Pascal Delacour
102/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
103/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
104/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
105/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori
106/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
107/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
108/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
109/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
110/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
111/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
112/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
113/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
114/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
115/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
116/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
117/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
118/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
119/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
120/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi
121/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi
122/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
123/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
124/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
125/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
126/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
127/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
128/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
129/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
130/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
131/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
132/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
133/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
134/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
135/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
136/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers
137/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
138/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
139/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski
140/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
141/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
142/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
143/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
144/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
145/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
146/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
147/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
148/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
149/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
150/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
151/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
152/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
153/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
154/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
155/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
156/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
157/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah
158/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#29 KTM: Milan Engel

#29 KTM: Milan Engel
159/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse
160/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse
161/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#254 M.E.D. Racing Team Yamaha: Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano

#254 M.E.D. Racing Team Yamaha: Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano
162/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#254 M.E.D. Racing Team Yamaha: Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano

#254 M.E.D. Racing Team Yamaha: Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano
163/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik, #277 Lindner 91 Team Can-Am: Arkadiusz Lindner

#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik, #277 Lindner 91 Team Can-Am: Arkadiusz Lindner
164/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
165/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
166/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
167/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
168/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#20 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Johnny Aubert

#20 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Johnny Aubert
169/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
170/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
171/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
172/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
173/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
174/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
175/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
176/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
177/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
178/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
179/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
180/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
181/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
182/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#142 KTM: Graeme Sharp

#142 KTM: Graeme Sharp
183/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
184/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
185/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
186/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
187/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
188/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#132 KTM: Martin Michek

#132 KTM: Martin Michek
189/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort, #9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #41 Husqvarna: Jacopo Cerutti, #1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort, #9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #41 Husqvarna: Jacopo Cerutti, #1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
190/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
191/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#117 KTM: Kirsten Landman

#117 KTM: Kirsten Landman
192/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#111 KTM: Cesare Zacchetti

#111 KTM: Cesare Zacchetti
193/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#107 KTM: Lionel Costes

#107 KTM: Lionel Costes
194/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#106 KTM: Alessandro Barbero, #251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik

#106 KTM: Alessandro Barbero, #251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik
195/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
196/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
197/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
198/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
199/205

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
200/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
201/205

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
202/205

Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
203/205

Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
204/205

Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba

Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul, Toyota Hilux

Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul, Toyota Hilux
205/205

Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba

