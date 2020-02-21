Top események
Teljes eredmény:
Stop/Go / Galéria

Képek az F1-es tesztről Barcelonából: leállt a Ferrari

Képek az F1-es tesztről Barcelonából: leállt a Ferrari
2020. febr. 21. 12:15

A hu.motorsport.com rengeteg képet oszt meg veletek a téli F1-es tesztekről. Az első nagyobb adag már be is futott a mai napról, benne a mezőny szereplőivel. Újabb és újabb felvételek érkeznek Barcelonából, a katalán pályáról.

A Forma-1 mezőnye szerdán hivatalosan is megkezdte a körözgetést Barcelonában. Erről a hu.motorsport.com élő-szöveges közvetítést biztosít, és persze képes és videós anyagokat is nézhettek az oldalunkon. 

Még több F1 hír:

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension
1/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension

Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension
2/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes F1 AMG W11 brake

Mercedes F1 AMG W11 brake
3/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes F1 AMG front suspension

Mercedes F1 AMG front suspension
4/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
5/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
6/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
7/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
8/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
9/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, stops on track and is taken back to the gargae on a truck

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, stops on track and is taken back to the gargae on a truck
10/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, stops on track and is taken back to the gargae on a truck

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, stops on track and is taken back to the gargae on a truck
11/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, stops on track and is taken back to the gargae on a truck

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, stops on track and is taken back to the gargae on a truck
12/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
13/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
14/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
15/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
16/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
17/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
18/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
19/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
20/88

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
21/88

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
22/88

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
23/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
24/88

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Racing boots of Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Racing boots of Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
25/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
26/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
27/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
28/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
29/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
30/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
31/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport
32/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport
33/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
34/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
35/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
36/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
37/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
38/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
39/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
40/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
41/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
42/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
43/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
44/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
45/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
46/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
47/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
48/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
49/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
50/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
51/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
52/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
53/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari, SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari, SF1000
54/88

Fotót készítette: Franco Nugnes

Red Bull Racing RB16 low wishbone

Red Bull Racing RB16 low wishbone
55/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 front wing
56/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
57/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Steering wheel of Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Steering wheel of Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
58/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
59/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Roy Nissany, Williams Racing Test Driver

Roy Nissany, Williams Racing Test Driver
60/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
61/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
62/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
63/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
64/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
65/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
66/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
67/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
68/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
69/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
70/88

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
71/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
72/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
73/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
74/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
75/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
76/88

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
77/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
78/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
79/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Fuoco, Ferrari Driver Academy

Antonio Fuoco, Ferrari Driver Academy
80/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
81/88

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Racing Point RP20 front suspension

Racing Point RP20 front suspension
82/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP20 engine

Racing Point RP20 engine
83/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35 front

McLaren MCL35 front
84/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35 front

McLaren MCL35 front
85/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alpha Tauri AT01 engine

Alpha Tauri AT01 engine
86/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake

Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake
87/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF20 front

Haas F1 Team VF20 front
88/88

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Közelről az Alfa Romeo új festése a Forma-1-ben. Az autót, amit Kimi Räikkönen és Antonio Giovinazzi mellett Robert Kubica, a csapat harmadik pilótája is pályára vihet.

