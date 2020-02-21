Képek az F1-es tesztről Barcelonából: leállt a Ferrari
A hu.motorsport.com rengeteg képet oszt meg veletek a téli F1-es tesztekről. Az első nagyobb adag már be is futott a mai napról, benne a mezőny szereplőivel. Újabb és újabb felvételek érkeznek Barcelonából, a katalán pályáról.
A Forma-1 mezőnye szerdán hivatalosan is megkezdte a körözgetést Barcelonában. Erről a hu.motorsport.com élő-szöveges közvetítést biztosít, és persze képes és videós anyagokat is nézhettek az oldalunkon.
Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB16 front suspension
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes F1 AMG W11 brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes F1 AMG front suspension
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, stops on track and is taken back to the gargae on a truck
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, stops on track and is taken back to the gargae on a truck
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, stops on track and is taken back to the gargae on a truck
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, is lifted back into the garage after stopping on track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-20
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Racing boots of Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lawrence Stroll, Owner, Racing Point and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari, SF1000
Fotót készítette: Franco Nugnes
Red Bull Racing RB16 low wishbone
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W11 front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Steering wheel of Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Roy Nissany, Williams Racing Test Driver
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Antonio Fuoco, Ferrari Driver Academy
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Racing Point RP20 front suspension
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP20 engine
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35 front
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35 front
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alpha Tauri AT01 engine
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W11 brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF20 front
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Közelről az Alfa Romeo új festése a Forma-1-ben. Az autót, amit Kimi Räikkönen és Antonio Giovinazzi mellett Robert Kubica, a csapat harmadik pilótája is pályára vihet.
