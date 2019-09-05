Forma-1
Brit Nagydíj
11 júl.
-
14 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Német Nagydíj
25 júl.
-
28 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Belga Nagydíj
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Olasz Nagydíj
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
FP1
21 Óra
:
10 Perc
:
23 Másodperc
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
13 nap
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
20 nap
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
34 nap
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
48 nap
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
55 nap
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
71 nap
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
83 nap
Megérkeztek az első képek Monzából

Megérkeztek az első képek Monzából
2019. szept. 5. 11:20

A Forma-1 mezőnye már Monzában van, hogy teljesítse az Olasz Nagydíjat, mely a naptár egyik legfontosabb és legkülönlegesebb versenye, legyen szó bármilyen rajongóról. Kezdődhet az F1-es hétvége!

Monzának igenis helye van a Forma-1-ben, és szerencsére szerdán aláírták a felek egymással az új szerződést, melynek értelmében a következő években is lesz Olasz Nagydíj a legnagyobb kategóriában. Ez több mint jó hír, hiszen immáron minden pályának van kontraktusa a folytatásra a jelenlegi naptárból.

A csapatok ma Monzában médianapot tartanak, még a pénteki szabadedzések előtt, miközben vasárnapra esőt jósolnak, ami igencsak megkavarhatja a lapokat, de talán szárazon is izgalmas futamot láthatnánk, független a Ferrari óriási tempójától az egyenesekben, mivel még mindig gondjaik vannak a gumikezeléssel.

Tyre guns

Tyre guns
1/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Start/ Finish straight

Start/ Finish straight
2/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
3/63

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
4/63

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
5/63

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rim detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rim detail
6/63

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail
7/63

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front detail
8/63

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
9/63

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Podium overview

Podium overview
10/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Podium

Podium
11/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pirelli Tyres outside the Haas motorhome

Pirelli Tyres outside the Haas motorhome
12/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
13/63

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
14/63

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Monza Branding

Monza Branding
15/63

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
16/63

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
17/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front detail
18/63

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanic adding graphics onto the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanic adding graphics onto the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
19/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Haas F1 Team VF-19 front wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 front wing detail
20/63

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Front wing of Williams FW42

Front wing of Williams FW42
21/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
22/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
23/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
24/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
25/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP19

Front wing of Racing Point RP19
26/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP19

Front wing of Racing Point RP19
27/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
28/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
29/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
30/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
31/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
32/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding

Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
33/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Toro Rosso STR14

Engine cover of Toro Rosso STR14
34/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Ferrari SF90

Engine cover of Ferrari SF90
35/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Ferrari SF90

Engine cover of Ferrari SF90
36/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track
37/63

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
38/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
39/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Start/ Finish line

Start/ Finish line
40/63

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Side pod aero for Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Side pod aero for Mercedes AMG F1 W10
41/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
42/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks past the Mercedes AMG F1 garage in the pit lane

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks past the Mercedes AMG F1 garage in the pit lane
43/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking
44/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking
45/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
46/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking
47/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking
48/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
49/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the pit lane

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the pit lane
50/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Monza branding on the catch fence

Monza branding on the catch fence
51/63

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Monza banking

Monza banking
52/63

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Monza banking

Monza banking
53/63

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Monza banking

Monza banking
54/63

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
55/63

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
56/63

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
57/63

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
58/63

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
59/63

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the paddock

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the paddock
60/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaking to Ted Kravitz, Sky TV

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaking to Ted Kravitz, Sky TV
61/63

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
62/63

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
63/63

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Esemény Olasz Nagydíj

