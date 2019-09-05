Megérkeztek az első képek Monzából
A Forma-1 mezőnye már Monzában van, hogy teljesítse az Olasz Nagydíjat, mely a naptár egyik legfontosabb és legkülönlegesebb versenye, legyen szó bármilyen rajongóról. Kezdődhet az F1-es hétvége!
Monzának igenis helye van a Forma-1-ben, és szerencsére szerdán aláírták a felek egymással az új szerződést, melynek értelmében a következő években is lesz Olasz Nagydíj a legnagyobb kategóriában. Ez több mint jó hír, hiszen immáron minden pályának van kontraktusa a folytatásra a jelenlegi naptárból.
A csapatok ma Monzában médianapot tartanak, még a pénteki szabadedzések előtt, miközben vasárnapra esőt jósolnak, ami igencsak megkavarhatja a lapokat, de talán szárazon is izgalmas futamot láthatnánk, független a Ferrari óriási tempójától az egyenesekben, mivel még mindig gondjaik vannak a gumikezeléssel.
Tyre guns
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Start/ Finish straight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rim detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Podium overview
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pirelli Tyres outside the Haas motorhome
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Monza Branding
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanic adding graphics onto the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Haas F1 Team VF-19 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Front wing of Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari Motorhome in the paddock with 90 Years branding
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Start/ Finish line
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Side pod aero for Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks past the Mercedes AMG F1 garage in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks down the Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari sits on the top of Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Monza branding on the catch fence
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Monza banking
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaking to Ted Kravitz, Sky TV
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Forma-1
|Esemény
|Olasz Nagydíj
Megérkeztek az első képek Monzából
Versenyközpont
|Program
|Dátum
|
Helyi idő
Saját idő
|Tartalom
|FP1
|P 6 szept.
|
05:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|P 6 szept.
|
09:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Szo 7 szept.
|
06:00
12:00
|
|Időm.
|Szo 7 szept.
|
09:00
15:00
|
|Futam
|V 8 szept.
|
09:10
15:10
|
