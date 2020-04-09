Ma 49 éves Jacques Villeneuve, a Forma-1 1997-es világbajnoka

Jacques Villeneuve 1971. április 9-én született, 49 esztendővel ezelőtt ezen a napon. Versenyzői családban nőhetett fel, hiszen édesapja, Gilles Villeneuve is F1-es versenyző volt, a Ferrari legendája az 1982-es Belga Nagydíj szabadedzésén vesztette életét. Jacques-ot eleinte nem érdekelte a motorsport és a versenyzés, később azonban ő elkezdett versenyezni.

1991-ben az olasz F3-ban 6. lett összetettben, majd 1 esztendővel később a japán F3-as sorozatban állt rajthoz, ahol másodikként zárt. Ezt követően az Egyesült Államokba ment, a Formula Atlanticben 3. lett, majd 2 szezont húzott le az IndyCarban. Amerikában a második idényében bajnok lett, és az Indy 500-on is győzött.

Fotó készítője: Sutton Images

A Forma-1-ben, a Williams-Renault-nál kapott ülést. Damon Hill lett a csapattársa, akinek szintén versenyzett az édesapja. Graham Hill 2 világbajnoki címet is szerzett a Forma-1-ben. A kanadai versenyző remekül kezdett az F1-ben, első futamán megszerezte a pole-pozíciót, majd egy technikai meghibásodás akadályozta meg abban, hogy a versenyt is megnyerje, de így is második lett.

Villeneuve az 1996-os szezonban végig harcban volt a világbajnoki címért, de ezt végül csapattársa, Hill tudta megszerezni. 1997-ben már meg tudta verni csapattársát, a 17 futamon aratott 10 diadalával bajnok lett második F1-es évében. Valószínűleg ekkor még nem sejtette, hogy 1997 után már dobogóra sem fog állni, nemhogy futamgyőzelmet szerezni…

Fotó készítője: LAT Photographic

1997-ben nagy csatát vívott Michael Schumacher ellen, akit végül kizártak, így elvesztette a 78 pontját. JV 81 ponttal a neve mellett lett bajnok. Az idény során a kanadai-franciának is volt egy kizárása, de csak egy versenyről, még a Japán Nagydíjon, ahol Schumacher nyert. Ez közvetlen a drámai és mindent eldöntő évadzáró Európai Nagydíj előtt történt.

1998-ban is maradt a Williamsnél, ugyanakkor a Ferrari és a McLaren is versenyképesebbnek bizonyult náluk, összetettben ötödik lett. Ezután Villeneuve a BAR-hoz szerződött, ahol nem termett neki sok babér: első közös évükben pontot sem tudott szerezni, és hiába maradt 5 szezonon keresztül a csapat versenyzője, 2 egyéni 7. pozíciónál nem tudott jobb eredményt összehozni.

2004-ben a Renault-hoz került, de csak az utolsó három versenyen vehetett részt, amikor már biztos volt Jarno Trulli távozása. A francia istállónál pedig azt nézhette, hogy a BAR Honda megtáltosodott, és a konstruktőri második helyet szerezték meg.

Jacques Villeneuve Fotó készítője: British American Racing

2005-ben a Saubernél folytatta a karrierjét, amely nem sokkal később BMW-Sauberré vált. 2005-ben a San Marinói Nagydíjon elért negyedik hely jelentette számára a csúcspontot, majd 2006-ban is az istállónál maradt. Legalábbis a szezon feléig: Villeneuve kisebb sérülést szedett össze: erre hivatkozva a Német Nagydíjon a csapat tesztpilótáját, Robert Kubicát ültették a helyére. Ez a csere az idény végéig kitartott, Villeneuve forma-1-es pályafutása pedig véget ért.

F1-es pályafutása alatt összesen 165 versenyhétvége, 163 nagydíj, 10 csapattárs, 11 szezon, 5 konstruktőr, 6 motorgyártó, 11 autó, 11 győzelem, 13 rajtelsőség, 9 leggyorsabb kör, 23 dobogó, 61 kiesés és 235 pont szerepel a neve mellett, miközben 633 körön át állt az élen.