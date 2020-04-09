Forma-1
Forma-1 / Nosztalgia

Ma 49 éves Jacques Villeneuve, a Forma-1 1997-es világbajnoka

Ma 49 éves Jacques Villeneuve, a Forma-1 1997-es világbajnoka
Szerző:
2020. ápr. 9. 19:30

Ma ünnepli 49. születésnapját Jacques Villeneuve, aki az IndyCarban és a Forma-1-ben is bajnok lett, majd összesen 163 nagydíjon vett részt a száguldó cirkuszban. A pályafutása első felében érte el a legnagyobb sikereit, amik a sportban tartották.

Jacques Villeneuve 1971. április 9-én született, 49 esztendővel ezelőtt ezen a napon. Versenyzői családban nőhetett fel, hiszen édesapja, Gilles Villeneuve is F1-es versenyző volt, a Ferrari legendája az 1982-es Belga Nagydíj szabadedzésén vesztette életét. Jacques-ot eleinte nem érdekelte a motorsport és a versenyzés, később azonban ő elkezdett versenyezni.

Még több F1 hír:

1991-ben az olasz F3-ban 6. lett összetettben, majd 1 esztendővel később a japán F3-as sorozatban állt rajthoz, ahol másodikként zárt. Ezt követően az Egyesült Államokba ment, a Formula Atlanticben 3. lett, majd 2 szezont húzott le az IndyCarban. Amerikában a második idényében bajnok lett, és az Indy 500-on is győzött.

 

Fotó készítője: Sutton Images

A Forma-1-ben, a Williams-Renault-nál kapott ülést. Damon Hill lett a csapattársa, akinek szintén versenyzett az édesapja. Graham Hill  2 világbajnoki címet is szerzett a Forma-1-ben. A kanadai versenyző remekül kezdett az F1-ben, első futamán megszerezte a pole-pozíciót, majd egy technikai meghibásodás akadályozta meg abban, hogy a versenyt is megnyerje, de így is második lett.

Villeneuve az 1996-os szezonban végig harcban volt a világbajnoki címért, de ezt végül csapattársa, Hill tudta megszerezni. 1997-ben már meg tudta verni csapattársát, a 17 futamon aratott 10 diadalával bajnok lett második F1-es évében. Valószínűleg ekkor még nem sejtette, hogy 1997 után már dobogóra sem fog állni, nemhogy futamgyőzelmet szerezni…

 

Fotó készítője: LAT Photographic

1997-ben nagy csatát vívott Michael Schumacher ellen, akit végül kizártak, így elvesztette a 78 pontját. JV 81 ponttal a neve mellett lett bajnok. Az idény során a kanadai-franciának is volt egy kizárása, de csak egy versenyről, még a Japán Nagydíjon, ahol Schumacher nyert. Ez közvetlen a drámai és mindent eldöntő évadzáró Európai Nagydíj előtt történt.

1998-ban is maradt a Williamsnél, ugyanakkor a Ferrari és a McLaren is versenyképesebbnek bizonyult náluk, összetettben ötödik lett. Ezután Villeneuve a BAR-hoz szerződött, ahol nem termett neki sok babér: első közös évükben pontot sem tudott szerezni, és hiába maradt 5 szezonon keresztül a csapat versenyzője, 2 egyéni 7. pozíciónál nem tudott jobb eredményt összehozni.

2004-ben a Renault-hoz került, de csak az utolsó három versenyen vehetett részt, amikor már biztos volt Jarno Trulli távozása. A francia istállónál pedig azt nézhette, hogy a BAR Honda megtáltosodott, és a konstruktőri második helyet szerezték meg.

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve

Fotó készítője: British American Racing

2005-ben a Saubernél folytatta a karrierjét, amely nem sokkal később BMW-Sauberré vált. 2005-ben a San Marinói Nagydíjon elért negyedik hely jelentette számára a csúcspontot, majd 2006-ban is az istállónál maradt. Legalábbis a szezon feléig: Villeneuve kisebb sérülést szedett össze: erre hivatkozva a Német Nagydíjon a csapat tesztpilótáját, Robert Kubicát ültették a helyére. Ez a csere az idény végéig kitartott, Villeneuve forma-1-es pályafutása pedig véget ért.

F1-es pályafutása alatt összesen 165 versenyhétvége, 163 nagydíj, 10 csapattárs, 11 szezon, 5 konstruktőr, 6 motorgyártó, 11 autó, 11 győzelem, 13 rajtelsőség, 9 leggyorsabb kör, 23 dobogó, 61 kiesés és 235 pont szerepel a neve mellett, miközben 633 körön át állt az élen.

Slider
Lista

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
1/158

Fotót készítette: Brousseau Photo

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
2/158

Fotót készítette: Brousseau Photo

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
3/158

Fotót készítette: Brousseau Photo

Drivers presentation: David Coulthard, Jacques Villeneuve and Jenson Button

Drivers presentation: David Coulthard, Jacques Villeneuve and Jenson Button
4/158

Fotót készítette: Brousseau Photo

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari and Jacques Villeneuve, British American Racing

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari and Jacques Villeneuve, British American Racing
5/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

The safety car leads Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault, and Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19, Renault

The safety car leads Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault, and Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19, Renault
6/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Start action, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW18 Renault, leads Damon Hill, Williams FW18 Renault, Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F310, and Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310

Start action, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW18 Renault, leads Damon Hill, Williams FW18 Renault, Eddie Irvine, Ferrari F310, and Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310
7/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Marshals recover the car of Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault

Marshals recover the car of Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault
8/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault arrives at parc ferme, Jean Alesi, Benetton B197 Renault behind

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault arrives at parc ferme, Jean Alesi, Benetton B197 Renault behind
9/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
10/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310 covers Jean Todt with Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Winner Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310 covers Jean Todt with Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
11/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
12/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW18 Renault leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310 and Jean Alesi, Ben

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW18 Renault leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310 and Jean Alesi, Ben
13/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Former World Champion

Jacques Villeneuve, Former World Champion
14/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19, takes the checkered flag

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19, takes the checkered flag
15/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19, takes the checkered flag

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19, takes the checkered flag
16/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19, takes the checkered flag

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19, takes the checkered flag
17/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19, takes the checkered flag

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19, takes the checkered flag
18/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve (CDN) Williams celebrates victory

Jacques Villeneuve (CDN) Williams celebrates victory
19/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, Williams celebrate

World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, Williams celebrate
20/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

World Champion Jacques Villeneuve celebrates with his Williams team

World Champion Jacques Villeneuve celebrates with his Williams team
21/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

World Champion Jacques Villeneuve

World Champion Jacques Villeneuve
22/158

Fotót készítette: Renault

Williams and Benetton teams celebrating Renault's six world championship titles: Jacques Villeneuve,

Williams and Benetton teams celebrating Renault's six world championship titles: Jacques Villeneuve,
23/158

Fotót készítette: Renault

Williams and Benetton teams celebrating Renault's six world championship titles: Jacques Villeneuve,

Williams and Benetton teams celebrating Renault's six world championship titles: Jacques Villeneuve,
24/158

Fotót készítette: Renault

The start: Michael Schumacher in front of Jacques Villeneuve and Heinz-Harald Frentzen

The start: Michael Schumacher in front of Jacques Villeneuve and Heinz-Harald Frentzen
25/158

Fotót készítette: Renault

The podium: World Champion Jacques Villeneuve with David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen

The podium: World Champion Jacques Villeneuve with David Coulthard and Mika Hakkinen
26/158

Fotót készítette: Renault

Press conference: David Coulthard, McLaren, Worldchampion Jacques Villeneuve, Williams, Race winner Mika Hakkinen, McLaren

Press conference: David Coulthard, McLaren, Worldchampion Jacques Villeneuve, Williams, Race winner Mika Hakkinen, McLaren
27/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Podium: second place David Coulthard, McLaren, Race winner Mika Hakkinen, McLaren, third place Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Podium: second place David Coulthard, McLaren, Race winner Mika Hakkinen, McLaren, third place Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
28/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard, McLaren hold Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard, McLaren hold Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
29/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Michael Schumacher (Ferrari F310B), Jacques Villeneuve (Williams FW19 Renault)

Michael Schumacher (Ferrari F310B), Jacques Villeneuve (Williams FW19 Renault)
30/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Photographic

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams, Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams all get e

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams, Michael Schumacher, Ferrari, Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams all get e
31/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams is lifted shoulder high by Mika Hakkinnen, McLaren and David Coulthard,

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams is lifted shoulder high by Mika Hakkinnen, McLaren and David Coulthard,
32/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams is lifted shoulder high by Mika Hakkinnen, McLaren and David Coulthard,

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams is lifted shoulder high by Mika Hakkinnen, McLaren and David Coulthard,
33/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault win the Championship

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault win the Championship
34/158

Fotót készítette: Williams F1

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 following Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310B

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 following Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310B
35/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 at the formation lap

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 at the formation lap
36/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19
37/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19
38/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19
39/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19
40/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19
41/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams celebrates

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams celebrates
42/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve and his Williams crew celebrate Drivers World Championship title

Jacques Villeneuve and his Williams crew celebrate Drivers World Championship title
43/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve and his Williams crew celebrate Drivers World Championship title

Jacques Villeneuve and his Williams crew celebrate Drivers World Championship title
44/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Damon Hill, Williams, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Damon Hill, Williams, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
45/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Damon Hill, Williams, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Damon Hill, Williams, Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
46/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Damon Hill, Arrows watches the new World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Damon Hill, Arrows watches the new World Champion Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
47/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve talks to Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1

Jacques Villeneuve talks to Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1
48/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Former World Champion Jacques Villeneuve

Former World Champion Jacques Villeneuve
49/158

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Jos Verstappen and Jacques Villeneuve

Jos Verstappen and Jacques Villeneuve
50/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams and Damon Hill, Williams

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams and Damon Hill, Williams
51/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
52/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Visit of the Swindon Honda factory to celebrate the 500,000 Honda Civic: Jacques Villeneuve and Oliv

Visit of the Swindon Honda factory to celebrate the 500,000 Honda Civic: Jacques Villeneuve and Oliv
53/158

Fotót készítette: Honda GP

Visit of the Swindon Honda factory to celebrate the 500,000 Honda Civic: Jacques Villeneuve

Visit of the Swindon Honda factory to celebrate the 500,000 Honda Civic: Jacques Villeneuve
54/158

Fotót készítette: Honda GP

Visit of the Swindon Honda factory to celebrate the 500,000 Honda Civic: Jacques Villeneuve

Visit of the Swindon Honda factory to celebrate the 500,000 Honda Civic: Jacques Villeneuve
55/158

Fotót készítette: Honda GP

Visit of the Swindon Honda factory to celebrate the 500,000 Honda Civic: Jacques Villeneuve

Visit of the Swindon Honda factory to celebrate the 500,000 Honda Civic: Jacques Villeneuve
56/158

Fotót készítette: Honda GP

Visit of the Swindon Honda factory to celebrate the 500,000 Honda Civic: Jacques Villeneuve

Visit of the Swindon Honda factory to celebrate the 500,000 Honda Civic: Jacques Villeneuve
57/158

Fotót készítette: Honda GP

Pitstop for Jacques Villeneuve

Pitstop for Jacques Villeneuve
58/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Olivier Panis, David Richards and Jacques Villeneuve celebrating

Olivier Panis, David Richards and Jacques Villeneuve celebrating
59/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Olivier Panis, David Richards and Jacques Villeneuve celebrating

Olivier Panis, David Richards and Jacques Villeneuve celebrating
60/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve's tires are ready

Jacques Villeneuve's tires are ready
61/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve on the grid

Jacques Villeneuve on the grid
62/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
63/158

Fotót készítette: Honda GP

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
64/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
65/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
66/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
67/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
68/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
69/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
70/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
71/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
72/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
73/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
74/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
75/158

Fotót készítette: Honda GP

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
76/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
77/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
78/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
79/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
80/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
81/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
82/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
83/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
84/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
85/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
86/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
87/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
88/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

First points of the season for Jacques Villeneuve and Team BAR

First points of the season for Jacques Villeneuve and Team BAR
89/158

Fotót készítette: Honda GP

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19
90/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve, British American Racing
91/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Damon Hill, Williams FW18 Renault beats Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW18 Renault at the start

Damon Hill, Williams FW18 Renault beats Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW18 Renault at the start
92/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
93/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR Honda 003, Jarno Trulli, Jordan Honda EJ11

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR Honda 003, Jarno Trulli, Jordan Honda EJ11
94/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Mario Achi, Mexican GP Promoter and Jacques Villeneuve, F1 World Champion 1997

Mario Achi, Mexican GP Promoter and Jacques Villeneuve, F1 World Champion 1997
95/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
96/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams
97/158

Fotót készítette: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams and Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams and Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams
98/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Ricardo Zonta, BAR 01-Supertec, is passed by team mate Jacques Villeneuve, BAR 01-Supertec

Ricardo Zonta, BAR 01-Supertec, is passed by team mate Jacques Villeneuve, BAR 01-Supertec
99/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310B and Olivier Panis,

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F310B and Olivier Panis,
100/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault
101/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW18 Renault

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW18 Renault
102/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR Honda

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR Honda
103/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR Honda

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR Honda
104/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW20

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW20
105/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve, British American Racing
106/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR Supertec 01

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR Supertec 01
107/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR 01 Supertec

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR 01 Supertec
108/158

Fotót készítette: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR 01 Supertec

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR 01 Supertec
109/158

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR 001 Mecachrome

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR 001 Mecachrome
110/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR 001 Mecachrome

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR 001 Mecachrome
111/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR
112/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve and Ricardo Zonta, British American Racing

Jacques Villeneuve and Ricardo Zonta, British American Racing
113/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Jacques Villeneuve

Jacques Villeneuve
114/158

Fotót készítette: Sauber Petronas

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams FW19 Renault
115/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

The podium: Juan Pablo Montoya, Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve

The podium: Juan Pablo Montoya, Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve
116/158

Fotót készítette: British American Racing

Marc Gene, Ferrari and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia

Marc Gene, Ferrari and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia
117/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Felipe Nasr and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia

Felipe Nasr and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia
118/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Felipe Nasr and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia

Felipe Nasr and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia
119/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Felipe Nasr and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia

Felipe Nasr and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia
120/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR
121/158

Fotót készítette: Sutton Images

Drivers presentation: Kimi Raikkonen, Jacques Villeneuve, and Eddie Irvine

Drivers presentation: Kimi Raikkonen, Jacques Villeneuve, and Eddie Irvine
122/158

Fotót készítette: Brousseau Photo

Fernando Alonso, McLaren talks with Federica Masolin, Sky Italia Presenter, Davide Valsecchi, Sky Italia, Marc Gene, Ferrari and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia

Fernando Alonso, McLaren talks with Federica Masolin, Sky Italia Presenter, Davide Valsecchi, Sky Italia, Marc Gene, Ferrari and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia
123/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren talks with Federica Masolin, Sky Italia Presenter, Davide Valsecchi, Sky Italia, Marc Gene, Ferrari and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia

Fernando Alonso, McLaren talks with Federica Masolin, Sky Italia Presenter, Davide Valsecchi, Sky Italia, Marc Gene, Ferrari and Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia
124/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia and Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia and Fernando Alonso, McLaren
125/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia and Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia and Fernando Alonso, McLaren
126/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia and Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia and Fernando Alonso, McLaren
127/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia and Fernando Alonso, McLaren

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia and Fernando Alonso, McLaren
128/158

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams practices his pitstops

Jacques Villeneuve, Williams practices his pitstops
129/158

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The wreckage of Jacques Villeneuve, Williams is bought back to the pits after his crash

The wreckage of Jacques Villeneuve, Williams is bought back to the pits after his crash
130/158

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

Jacques Villeneuve, BAR leads Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
131/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia
132/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
133/158

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
134/158

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
135/158

Jacques Villeneuve drives the Ferrari 312T3 raced by his father Gilles Villeneuve on a parade lap

Jacques Villeneuve drives the Ferrari 312T3 raced by his father Gilles Villeneuve on a parade lap
136/158

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
137/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
138/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
139/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
140/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
141/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
142/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
143/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve drives the Ferrari 312T3 raced by his father Gilles Villeneuve on a parade lap

Jacques Villeneuve drives the Ferrari 312T3 raced by his father Gilles Villeneuve on a parade lap
144/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve drives the Ferrari 312T3 raced by his father Gilles Villeneuve on a parade lap

Jacques Villeneuve drives the Ferrari 312T3 raced by his father Gilles Villeneuve on a parade lap
145/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
146/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
147/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
148/158

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
149/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
150/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
151/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
152/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
153/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
154/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
155/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
156/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

Jacques Villeneuve, drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
157/158

Fotót készítette: LAT Images

Jacques Villeneuve (CDN), Melanie Villeneuve (CDN), Joanne Villeneuve, and Francois Dumontier, Canad

Jacques Villeneuve (CDN), Melanie Villeneuve (CDN), Joanne Villeneuve, and Francois Dumontier, Canad
158/158
Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Versenyzők Gilles Villeneuve , Jacques Villeneuve
Csapatok Williams
Szerző Gyémánt Péter

