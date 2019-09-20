Hatalmas és látványos F1-es képgaléria Szingapúrból

A Forma-1 mezőnye ezen a héten a forró Szingapúrban vendégeskedik, ami igencsak feladja a leckét a pilótáknak, különösen a volán mögött, ahol a hőmérséklet az 50°C-ot is eléri. Nagyon megerőltető a pilóták számára ez a pár nap, de persze a csapattagok sem unatkoznak, akik szintén nagy melegnek vannak kitéve. A legnagyobb kihívással azonban nyilván a versenyzők néznek szembe.

A csütörtök szokásos módon jó hangulatban telt el, miközben a pilóták találkoztak a szerencsés rajongókkal is. A médianap során a legtöbb esetben a versenyzők interjúkat adnak, de emellett a pályát is bejárják, nemcsak szerdán. Kimi Raikkonen kilóg a sorból, mert a finn hosszú évek óta ezt nem teszi meg, mondván, hogy számára nincs szükség erre a programra. Ezzel szemben Sebastian Vettel szereti felfedezni a legapróbb változtatásokat is.