Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Forma-1 / Szingapúri Nagydíj / Galéria

Hatalmas és látványos F1-es képgaléria Szingapúrból

megosztás
hozzászólás
Hatalmas és látványos F1-es képgaléria Szingapúrból
2019. szept. 20. 11:00

A következő képes összeállításban a csütörtöki médianapról nézhettek meg egy hatalmas képgalériát, benne többek között a sztárpilótákkal is, így senki sem maradt ki a sorból. Jöhet a péntek!

A Forma-1 mezőnye ezen a héten a forró Szingapúrban vendégeskedik, ami igencsak feladja a leckét a pilótáknak, különösen a volán mögött, ahol a hőmérséklet az 50°C-ot is eléri. Nagyon megerőltető a pilóták számára ez a pár nap, de persze a csapattagok sem unatkoznak, akik szintén nagy melegnek vannak kitéve. A legnagyobb kihívással azonban nyilván a versenyzők néznek szembe.

A csütörtök szokásos módon jó hangulatban telt el, miközben a pilóták találkoztak a szerencsés rajongókkal is. A médianap során a legtöbb esetben a versenyzők interjúkat adnak, de emellett a pályát is bejárják, nemcsak szerdán. Kimi Raikkonen kilóg a sorból, mert a finn hosszú évek óta ezt nem teszi meg, mondván, hogy számára nincs szükség erre a programra. Ezzel szemben Sebastian Vettel szereti felfedezni a legapróbb változtatásokat is.

Slider
Lista

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
1/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV interviews Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV interviews Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
2/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV interviews Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV interviews Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
3/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
4/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
5/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
6/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
7/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
8/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
9/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing takes a selfie with a fan

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing takes a selfie with a fan
10/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing signs an autograph for a fan

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing signs an autograph for a fan
11/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a selfie with a fan

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a selfie with a fan
12/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a selfie with a fan

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a selfie with a fan
13/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan
14/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 poses for a photograph with a fan

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 poses for a photograph with a fan
15/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
16/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
17/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
18/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
19/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
20/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren takes a selfie with a fan

Lando Norris, McLaren takes a selfie with a fan
21/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren take a selfie with a fan

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren take a selfie with a fan
22/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
23/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
24/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point signs an autograph for a fan

Lance Stroll, Racing Point signs an autograph for a fan
25/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing signs an autograph for a fan

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing signs an autograph for a fan
26/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
27/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
28/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
29/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
30/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
31/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a gold buggy

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a gold buggy
32/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a gold buggy

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a gold buggy
33/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren on the back of a truck

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren on the back of a truck
34/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren
35/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing sign autographs for fans

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing sign autographs for fans
36/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
37/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
38/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
39/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
40/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Loic Duval helmet swap

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Loic Duval helmet swap
41/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Loic Duval

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Loic Duval
42/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
43/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
44/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
45/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
46/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
47/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
48/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
49/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub with mechanics

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub with mechanics
50/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub
51/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub
52/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub
53/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso with his girlfriend Caterina Masetti Zannini

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso with his girlfriend Caterina Masetti Zannini
54/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan
55/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso sign autographs for fans

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso sign autographs for fans
56/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
57/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
58/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan
59/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
60/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
61/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
62/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with the Front nose of the Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with the Front nose of the Alfa Romeo Racing C38
63/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics pushing the Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics pushing the Alfa Romeo Racing C38
64/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
65/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
66/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter
67/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference
68/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference
69/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
70/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
71/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 andRobert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 andRobert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
72/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference
73/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference
74/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference
75/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference
76/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren andDaniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren andDaniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
77/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
78/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
79/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
80/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Loïc Duval

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Loïc Duval
81/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
82/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
83/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
84/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
85/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
86/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
87/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan

George Russell, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan
88/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
89/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso takes a selfie with a fan

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso takes a selfie with a fan
90/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
91/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
92/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
93/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan
94/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan
95/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan
96/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
97/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
98/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference
99/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference
100/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
101/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
102/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
103/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
104/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
105/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
106/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
107/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
108/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
109/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
110/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
111/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
112/450

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
113/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
114/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
115/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
116/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
117/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Track

Track
118/450

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Skyline view

Skyline view
119/450

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Skyline view

Skyline view
120/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Skyline view

Skyline view
121/450

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Singapore Flyer

Singapore Flyer
122/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Singapore Flyer

Singapore Flyer
123/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari met Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari met Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren
124/450

Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock
125/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
126/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
127/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Safety Car and medical cars in the pit lane

Safety Car and medical cars in the pit lane
128/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team in the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team in the Press Conference
129/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
130/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
131/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Rear wing of Ferrari SF90

Rear wing of Ferrari SF90
132/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear wing and exhaust on Renault R.S.19

Rear wing and exhaust on Renault R.S.19
133/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear wing and exhaust on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Rear wing and exhaust on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
134/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear wing aero detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Rear wing aero detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
135/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
136/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
137/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
138/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Paddock

Paddock
139/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Paddock

Paddock
140/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
141/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
142/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Michael Masi, Race Director

Michael Masi, Race Director
143/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
144/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
145/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
146/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
147/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
148/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
149/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
150/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 poses for a photograph with a fan

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 poses for a photograph with a fan
151/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
152/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
153/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
154/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team in the Press Conference

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team in the Press Conference
155/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
156/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference

Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference
157/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
158/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
159/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
160/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media
161/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media
162/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
163/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
164/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
165/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
166/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
167/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
168/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
169/450

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing speaks to the media

George Russell, Williams Racing speaks to the media
170/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing speaks to the media

George Russell, Williams Racing speaks to the media
171/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing speaks to the media

George Russell, Williams Racing speaks to the media
172/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Front wing on Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Front wing on Mercedes AMG F1 W10
173/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing on Ferrari SF90

Front wing on Ferrari SF90
174/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
175/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90 on a trolly being pushed by Ferrari mechanics

Front wing of Ferrari SF90 on a trolly being pushed by Ferrari mechanics
176/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
177/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
178/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
179/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
180/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
181/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 being pushed into the scrutineering bay by Ferrari mechanics

Ferrari SF90 being pushed into the scrutineering bay by Ferrari mechanics
182/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 being pushed into the scrutineering bay by Ferrari mechanics

Ferrari SF90 being pushed into the scrutineering bay by Ferrari mechanics
183/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1

Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1
184/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
185/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
186/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
187/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
188/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
189/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
190/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
191/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
192/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
193/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
194/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
195/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
196/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
197/450

Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren speaks to the media

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren speaks to the media
198/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren speaks to the media

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren speaks to the media
199/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
200/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
201/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
202/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 Team

Car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 Team
203/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Bargeboard on, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Bargeboard on, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
204/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90
205/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
206/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
207/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
208/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
209/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams FW42, side

Williams FW42, side
210/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear wing
211/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, detail front wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, detail front wing
212/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, side

Ferrari SF90, side
213/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, rear wing

Ferrari SF90, rear wing
214/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, brake

Ferrari SF90, brake
215/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Complexe onderdelen rond de bargeboards bij Alfa Romeo.

Complexe onderdelen rond de bargeboards bij Alfa Romeo.
216/450

Fotót készítette: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, side

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, side
217/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing
218/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing
219/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front nose

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front nose
220/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front nose

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front nose
221/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3
222/450

SCG-007

SCG-007
223/450

BMW 5-ös sorozat

BMW 5-ös sorozat
224/450

Volante Ferrari SF90 3D Interactive

Volante Ferrari SF90 3D Interactive
225/450

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan
226/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
227/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Street Vendor

Street Vendor
228/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team
229/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
230/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
231/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
232/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Safety Car in the paddock

Safety Car in the paddock
233/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1Team signs an autograph for a fan

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1Team signs an autograph for a fan
234/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team with fans

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team with fans
235/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
236/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
237/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Renault mechanic and scrutineers outside Renault F1 Team garage

Renault mechanic and scrutineers outside Renault F1 Team garage
238/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres

Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres
239/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres

Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres
240/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
241/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mechanics working on Red Bull Racing RB15

Mechanics working on Red Bull Racing RB15
242/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics working on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Mechanics working on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
243/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
244/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
245/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
246/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan

Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
247/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
248/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
249/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
250/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
251/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
252/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
253/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
254/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan
255/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Guy Lovett, Shell Performance Technology Manager, met Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren

Guy Lovett, Shell Performance Technology Manager, met Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren
256/450

Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport

Garage of Williams Racing

Garage of Williams Racing
257/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Racing Point

Garage of Racing Point
258/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
259/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
260/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Haas F1 Team

Garage of Haas F1 Team
261/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Ferrari[

Garage of Ferrari[
262/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Ferrari

Garage of Ferrari
263/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Alfa Romeo Racing

Garage of Alfa Romeo Racing
264/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
265/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
266/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of McLaren MCL34

Front wing of McLaren MCL34
267/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
268/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
269/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
270/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
271/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brake on Ferrari SF90

Front brake on Ferrari SF90
272/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Front brake of Ferrari SF90

Front brake of Ferrari SF90
273/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brake of Ferrari SF90

Front brake of Ferrari SF90
274/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90, front wing

Ferrari SF90, front wing
275/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front nose

Ferrari SF90, front nose
276/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front nose

Ferrari SF90, front nose
277/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, cockpit

Ferrari SF90, cockpit
278/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan
279/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1
280/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15
281/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15
282/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan
283/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
284/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
285/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
286/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear
287/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Volante Ferrari SF90 3D Interactive

Volante Ferrari SF90 3D Interactive
288/450

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan
289/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
290/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Street Vendor

Street Vendor
291/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team
292/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
293/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
294/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
295/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Safety Car in the paddock

Safety Car in the paddock
296/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1Team signs an autograph for a fan

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1Team signs an autograph for a fan
297/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team with fans

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team with fans
298/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
299/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
300/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Renault mechanic and scrutineers outside Renault F1 Team garage

Renault mechanic and scrutineers outside Renault F1 Team garage
301/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres

Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres
302/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres

Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres
303/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
304/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mechanics working on Red Bull Racing RB15

Mechanics working on Red Bull Racing RB15
305/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics working on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Mechanics working on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
306/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
307/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
308/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
309/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan

Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
310/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
311/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
312/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
313/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
314/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
315/450

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
316/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
317/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan
318/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Guy Lovett, Shell Performance Technology Manager, met Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren

Guy Lovett, Shell Performance Technology Manager, met Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren
319/450

Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport

Garage of Williams Racing

Garage of Williams Racing
320/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Racing Point

Garage of Racing Point
321/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
322/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
323/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Haas F1 Team

Garage of Haas F1 Team
324/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Ferrari[

Garage of Ferrari[
325/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Ferrari

Garage of Ferrari
326/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Alfa Romeo Racing

Garage of Alfa Romeo Racing
327/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
328/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
329/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of McLaren MCL34

Front wing of McLaren MCL34
330/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
331/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
332/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
333/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
334/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brake on Ferrari SF90

Front brake on Ferrari SF90
335/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Front brake of Ferrari SF90

Front brake of Ferrari SF90
336/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brake of Ferrari SF90

Front brake of Ferrari SF90
337/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90, front wing

Ferrari SF90, front wing
338/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front nose

Ferrari SF90, front nose
339/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front nose

Ferrari SF90, front nose
340/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, cockpit

Ferrari SF90, cockpit
341/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan
342/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1
343/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15
344/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15
345/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan
346/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
347/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
348/450

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
349/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear
350/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari Shell track lab

Ferrari Shell track lab
351/450

Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport

Ferrari Shell track lab

Ferrari Shell track lab
352/450

Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport

Ferrari Shell track lab

Ferrari Shell track lab
353/450

Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport

Ferrari SF90, front wing

Ferrari SF90, front wing
354/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front wing

Ferrari SF90, front wing
355/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

aston-martix-dbx-new-spy-photo

aston-martix-dbx-new-spy-photo
356/450

Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres

Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres
357/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres

Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres
358/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Singapore Flyer

The Singapore Flyer
359/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Singapore Flyer

The Singapore Flyer
360/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

The podium

The podium
361/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The FOM television compound

The FOM television compound
362/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Singapore Flyer view from the paddock

Singapore Flyer view from the paddock
363/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans
364/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
365/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
366/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan
367/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan
368/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Presenter David Coulthard

Presenter David Coulthard
369/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres in the paddock

Pirelli tyres in the paddock
370/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail
371/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake
372/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with Pirelli tyres

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with Pirelli tyres
373/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with fans

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with fans
374/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point takes a selfie with a fan

Lance Stroll, Racing Point takes a selfie with a fan
375/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Formula 1 Management building in the paddock

Formula 1 Management building in the paddock
376/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
377/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
378/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations are undertaken

Circuit preparations are undertaken
379/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations are undertaken

Circuit preparations are undertaken
380/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
381/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
382/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with fans

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with fans
383/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren takes a selfie with a fan

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren takes a selfie with a fan
384/450

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
385/450

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

A Mercedes AMG F1 employee checks Pirelli tyres

A Mercedes AMG F1 employee checks Pirelli tyres
386/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Workers adjust the start light gantry, which has lights set to red

Workers adjust the start light gantry, which has lights set to red
387/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Williams freight in the paddock

Williams freight in the paddock
388/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Toro Rosso freight in the paddock

Toro Rosso freight in the paddock
389/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The start light gantry, which has lights set to red

The start light gantry, which has lights set to red
390/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The start light gantry, which has lights set to green

The start light gantry, which has lights set to green
391/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Renault pit garages in the pit lane

The Renault pit garages in the pit lane
392/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Renault hospitality area in the paddock

The Renault hospitality area in the paddock
393/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Renault hospitality area

The Renault hospitality area
394/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Red Bull Honda hospitality area

The Red Bull Honda hospitality area
395/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Red Bull Honda garage

The Red Bull Honda garage
396/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Red Bull Honda garage

The Red Bull Honda garage
397/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Racing Point garage in the pit lane

The Racing Point garage in the pit lane
398/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Racing Point garage in the pit lane

The Racing Point garage in the pit lane
399/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Mercedes AMG F1 team's pit garage

The Mercedes AMG F1 team's pit garage
400/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The McLaren pit garage

The McLaren pit garage
401/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The FOM television compound

The FOM television compound
402/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Ferrari pit garage

The Ferrari pit garage
403/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The entrance to the media centre

The entrance to the media centre
404/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
405/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
406/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
407/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Red Bull Honda team members unpack freight

Red Bull Honda team members unpack freight
408/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Racing Point RP19, team member

Racing Point RP19, team member
409/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, side view

Racing Point RP19, side view
410/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, front wing

Racing Point RP19, front wing
411/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 nose detail, of the car belonging to Lance Stroll

Racing Point RP19 nose detail, of the car belonging to Lance Stroll
412/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Preparations at the Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit

Preparations at the Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
413/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Podium detail

Podium detail
414/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Pit building detail

Pit building detail
415/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres are wheeled through the paddock by a Mercedes team member

Pirelli tyres are wheeled through the paddock by a Mercedes team member
416/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres are unpacked from containers

Pirelli tyres are unpacked from containers
417/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock
418/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock
419/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane
420/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane
421/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Paddock detail

Paddock detail
422/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

OZ wheel detail

OZ wheel detail
423/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Michael Masi, Race Director

Michael Masi, Race Director
424/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes freight is unloaded

Mercedes freight is unloaded
425/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing

Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing
426/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing

Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing
427/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

McLaren MCL34, front wing

McLaren MCL34, front wing
428/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Kerb and track detail

Kerb and track detail
429/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Freight on the pit straight

Freight on the pit straight
430/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Freight is unloaded on the pit straight

Freight is unloaded on the pit straight
431/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight in the paddock

Freight in the paddock
432/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane

Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane
433/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane

Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane
434/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Freight belonging to Ferrari on the pit straight

Freight belonging to Ferrari on the pit straight
435/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari Shell fuel drums in the paddock

Ferrari Shell fuel drums in the paddock
436/450

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
437/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
438/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
439/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
440/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
441/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari pit equipment detail

Ferrari pit equipment detail
442/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparation work is carried out on the pit straight

Circuit preparation work is carried out on the pit straight
443/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Artwork of drivers on the 2019 Formula 1 grid

Artwork of drivers on the 2019 Formula 1 grid
444/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

An AMG Mercedes F1 team member works on Pirelli tyres

An AMG Mercedes F1 team member works on Pirelli tyres
445/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

AMG Mercedes F1 personnel work on Pirelli tyres

AMG Mercedes F1 personnel work on Pirelli tyres
446/450

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
447/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
448/450

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

A sign for the Paddock Club

A sign for the Paddock Club
449/450

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A scenic view of the Singapore skyline on an overcast day

A scenic view of the Singapore skyline on an overcast day
450/450

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Hozzászólások betöltése

