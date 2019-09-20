Hatalmas és látványos F1-es képgaléria Szingapúrból
A következő képes összeállításban a csütörtöki médianapról nézhettek meg egy hatalmas képgalériát, benne többek között a sztárpilótákkal is, így senki sem maradt ki a sorból. Jöhet a péntek!
A Forma-1 mezőnye ezen a héten a forró Szingapúrban vendégeskedik, ami igencsak feladja a leckét a pilótáknak, különösen a volán mögött, ahol a hőmérséklet az 50°C-ot is eléri. Nagyon megerőltető a pilóták számára ez a pár nap, de persze a csapattagok sem unatkoznak, akik szintén nagy melegnek vannak kitéve. A legnagyobb kihívással azonban nyilván a versenyzők néznek szembe.
A csütörtök szokásos módon jó hangulatban telt el, miközben a pilóták találkoztak a szerencsés rajongókkal is. A médianap során a legtöbb esetben a versenyzők interjúkat adnak, de emellett a pályát is bejárják, nemcsak szerdán. Kimi Raikkonen kilóg a sorból, mert a finn hosszú évek óta ezt nem teszi meg, mondván, hogy számára nincs szükség erre a programra. Ezzel szemben Sebastian Vettel szereti felfedezni a legapróbb változtatásokat is.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Simon Lazenby, Sky TV interviews Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Simon Lazenby, Sky TV interviews Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 poses for a photograph with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren take a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a gold buggy
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a gold buggy
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren on the back of a truck
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing sign autographs for fans
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Loic Duval helmet swap
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Loic Duval
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub with mechanics
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso with his girlfriend Caterina Masetti Zannini
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso sign autographs for fans
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with the Front nose of the Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics pushing the Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 andRobert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren andDaniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Loïc Duval
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Skyline view
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Skyline view
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Skyline view
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Singapore Flyer
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Singapore Flyer
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari met Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren
Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Safety Car and medical cars in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Rear wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear wing and exhaust on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear wing and exhaust on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear wing aero detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Paddock
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Paddock
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Michael Masi, Race Director
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 poses for a photograph with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Front wing on Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90 on a trolly being pushed by Ferrari mechanics
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 being pushed into the scrutineering bay by Ferrari mechanics
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 being pushed into the scrutineering bay by Ferrari mechanics
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 Team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Bargeboard on, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Williams FW42, side
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, detail front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, side
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Complexe onderdelen rond de bargeboards bij Alfa Romeo.
Fotót készítette: Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, side
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Tesla Model 3
SCG-007
BMW 5-ös sorozat
Volante Ferrari SF90 3D Interactive
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Street Vendor
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Safety Car in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1Team signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team with fans
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Renault mechanic and scrutineers outside Renault F1 Team garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mechanics working on Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics working on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Guy Lovett, Shell Performance Technology Manager, met Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren
Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport
Garage of Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Ferrari[
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front brake on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Front brake of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front brake of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, cockpit
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Volante Ferrari SF90 3D Interactive
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Street Vendor
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Safety Car in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1Team signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team with fans
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Renault mechanic and scrutineers outside Renault F1 Team garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Red Bull Mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mechanics working on Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics working on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the press
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Guy Lovett, Shell Performance Technology Manager, met Motorsport.com journalist Filip Cleeren
Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport
Garage of Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Ferrari[
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front brake on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Front brake of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front brake of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, cockpit
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1 signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari Shell track lab
Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport
Ferrari Shell track lab
Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport
Ferrari Shell track lab
Fotót készítette: Shell Motorsport
Ferrari SF90, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
aston-martix-dbx-new-spy-photo
Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Singapore Flyer
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Singapore Flyer
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
The podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The FOM television compound
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Singapore Flyer view from the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Presenter David Coulthard
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point with fans
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Formula 1 Management building in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations are undertaken
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations are undertaken
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with fans
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A Mercedes AMG F1 employee checks Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Workers adjust the start light gantry, which has lights set to red
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Williams freight in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Toro Rosso freight in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The start light gantry, which has lights set to red
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The start light gantry, which has lights set to green
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Renault pit garages in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Renault hospitality area in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Renault hospitality area
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Red Bull Honda hospitality area
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Red Bull Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Red Bull Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Racing Point garage in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Racing Point garage in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Mercedes AMG F1 team's pit garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The McLaren pit garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The FOM television compound
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Ferrari pit garage
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The entrance to the media centre
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Red Bull Honda team members unpack freight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Racing Point RP19, team member
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, side view
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19 nose detail, of the car belonging to Lance Stroll
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Preparations at the Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Podium detail
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Pit building detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres are wheeled through the paddock by a Mercedes team member
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres are unpacked from containers
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Paddock detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
OZ wheel detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Michael Masi, Race Director
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes freight is unloaded
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
McLaren MCL34, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Kerb and track detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Freight on the pit straight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Freight is unloaded on the pit straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Freight belonging to Ferrari on the pit straight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari Shell fuel drums in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari pit equipment detail
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparation work is carried out on the pit straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Artwork of drivers on the 2019 Formula 1 grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
An AMG Mercedes F1 team member works on Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
AMG Mercedes F1 personnel work on Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
A sign for the Paddock Club
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A scenic view of the Singapore skyline on an overcast day
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Előző cikk
Hamilton autója szabályt sértett Szingapúrban: az FIA vizsgálja az ügyet
Következő cikk
A Racing Point az utolsó nagyobb csomagját élesíti Szingapúrban
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Forma-1
|Esemény
|Szingapúri Nagydíj
Hatalmas és látványos F1-es képgaléria Szingapúrból
Versenyközpont
|Program
|Dátum
|
Helyi idő
Saját idő
|Tartalom
|FP1
|P 20 szept.
|
03:30
16:30
|
|FP2
|P 20 szept.
|
07:30
20:30
|
|FP3
|Szo 21 szept.
|
05:00
18:00
|
|Időm.
|Szo 21 szept.
|
08:00
21:00
|
|Futam
|V 22 szept.
|
07:10
20:10
|
Népszerű
Menetrend
Partnerünk:
|
26 szept.Jegyek
|
10 okt.Jegyek
|
24 okt.Jegyek
|
31 okt.Jegyek
|
14 nov.Jegyek
|
28 nov.Jegyek