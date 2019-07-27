Gasly méregdrága töréstesztje, élen a Ferrari, de meddig?
Íme egy nagy képcsomag a Német Nagydíj pénteki edzésnapjáról, ami nagyon forróra sikeredett a magas hőmérséklet miatt, miközben egy nagyobb autótörést is láthattunk Hockenheimben, a legendás pályán.
Ritkán látni hasonlót, mint ami most a Német Nagydíjon történik, ugyanis a versenyzőkre totálisan más körülmények várnak a folytatásban. Pénteken igen magas hőmérséklet mellett tesztelhettek, addig szombaton és vasárnap messze hűvösebb lesz, valamint az eső is problémát okozhat. Mint arról korábban már beszámolhattunk, az éjszaka folyamán a nagy csapadék meg is érkezett a helyszínre.
Még mielőtt teljes mértékben az FP3-ra koncentrálnánk, nézzünk meg egy látványos képes összeállítást a pénteki napról, melynek a végén Pierre Gasly falra tette a Red Bullt, aminek nagyon nem örültek az osztrákoknál, elsősorban a pótalkatrészek hiánya miatt.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
The Williams team on the pit wall
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Renault pit crew prepare for a stop during practice
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Renault pit crew prepare for a stop during practice
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, is towed back to the garages
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, passes the stopped car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, covered with flow-viz paint
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, is returned to the garage
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, stops with a technical issue during practice
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, is returned to the garage
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
James Key, Technical Director, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, makes a pit stop during practice
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, queue to leave the pits
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, comes into the pits
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Haas F1 Team VF-19 bargeboard detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19 bargeboard detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 diffuser detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leaves the garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Mechanics move the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics move the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leaves the garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Exhaust and diffuser details of the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A special helmet design for Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A special helmet design for Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A special helmet design for Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A signature on the nose of the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Red Bull pit crew practice with the car of Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Red Bull pit crew practice with the car of Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Right light, exhaust and diffuser on the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear light and diffuser of the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Mechanics with a front wing for Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics return a Red Bull Racing RB15 to the garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics move Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Mechanics fit a front wing to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics fit a front wing to the car of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, is returned to the garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Haas F1 mechanics with the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Front wing details of the Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing details of the Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Detail of the Mercedes AMG F1 W10 heritage livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Detail of the Mercedes AMG F1 W10 heritage livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Cooling device fitted to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Classic Mercedes badge on the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A sensor fitted to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A sensor fitted to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front technical detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brakes detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brakes detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brakes detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 bodywork detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrives
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrives
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrives
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG in the garage
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG in the garage
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG in the garage
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Marshals assists Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, after a crash in FP2
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
