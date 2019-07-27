Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
Jegyek
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
14 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
28 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
35 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
49 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
63 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
70 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
85 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
98 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Forma-1 / Német Nagydíj / Galéria

Gasly méregdrága töréstesztje, élen a Ferrari, de meddig?

Gasly méregdrága töréstesztje, élen a Ferrari, de meddig?
2019. júl. 27. 9:10

Íme egy nagy képcsomag a Német Nagydíj pénteki edzésnapjáról, ami nagyon forróra sikeredett a magas hőmérséklet miatt, miközben egy nagyobb autótörést is láthattunk Hockenheimben, a legendás pályán.

Ritkán látni hasonlót, mint ami most a Német Nagydíjon történik, ugyanis a versenyzőkre totálisan más körülmények várnak a folytatásban. Pénteken igen magas hőmérséklet mellett tesztelhettek, addig szombaton és vasárnap messze hűvösebb lesz, valamint az eső is problémát okozhat. Mint arról korábban már beszámolhattunk, az éjszaka folyamán a nagy csapadék meg is érkezett a helyszínre.

Még mielőtt teljes mértékben az FP3-ra koncentrálnánk, nézzünk meg egy látványos képes összeállítást a pénteki napról, melynek a végén Pierre Gasly falra tette a Red Bullt, aminek nagyon nem örültek az osztrákoknál, elsősorban a pótalkatrészek hiánya miatt.

Slider
Lista

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
1/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
2/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
3/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
4/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
5/218

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
6/218

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
7/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, in the Team Principals Press Conference
8/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

The Williams team on the pit wall

The Williams team on the pit wall
9/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Renault pit crew prepare for a stop during practice

The Renault pit crew prepare for a stop during practice
10/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Renault pit crew prepare for a stop during practice

The Renault pit crew prepare for a stop during practice
11/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, is towed back to the garages

The car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, is towed back to the garages
12/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
13/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
14/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
15/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
16/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
17/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
18/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
19/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
20/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
21/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
22/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
23/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
24/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, passes the stopped car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, passes the stopped car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
25/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
26/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
27/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
28/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
29/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
30/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, covered with flow-viz paint

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, covered with flow-viz paint
31/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
32/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
33/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
34/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
35/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point, in the Team Principals Press Conference
36/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
37/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
38/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail
39/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
40/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
41/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
42/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
43/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
44/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport, in the Team Principals Press Conference
45/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
46/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
47/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
48/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
49/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, is returned to the garage

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, is returned to the garage
50/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
51/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
52/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
53/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
54/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
55/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
56/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
57/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
58/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
59/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
60/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
61/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
62/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
63/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
64/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
65/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, stops with a technical issue during practice

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, stops with a technical issue during practice
66/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, is returned to the garage

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, is returned to the garage
67/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
68/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
69/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
70/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

James Key, Technical Director, McLaren

James Key, Technical Director, McLaren
71/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the Team Principals Press Conference
72/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, in the Team Principals Press Conference
73/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
74/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
75/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
76/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
77/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
78/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso, in the Team Principals Press Conference
79/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail
80/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
81/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
82/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
83/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
84/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, makes a pit stop during practice

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, makes a pit stop during practice
85/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
86/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
87/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
88/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
89/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
90/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
91/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, queue to leave the pits

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, queue to leave the pits
92/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
93/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
94/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
95/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, comes into the pits

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, comes into the pits
96/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
97/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
98/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
99/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14
100/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso
101/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
102/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Haas F1 Team VF-19 bargeboard detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 bargeboard detail
103/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19 bargeboard detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 bargeboard detail
104/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 diffuser detail

Ferrari SF90 diffuser detail
105/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail
106/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
107/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leaves the garage

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leaves the garage
108/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
109/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
110/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
111/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
112/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
113/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
114/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
115/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
116/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
117/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
118/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mechanics move the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Mechanics move the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
119/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics move the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Mechanics move the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
120/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
121/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
122/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leaves the garage

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leaves the garage
123/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
124/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
125/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
126/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
127/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
128/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
129/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
130/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
131/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
132/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
133/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Exhaust and diffuser details of the Ferrari SF90

Exhaust and diffuser details of the Ferrari SF90
134/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
135/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
136/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
137/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
138/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
139/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
140/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
141/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
142/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

A special helmet design for Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

A special helmet design for Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
143/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A special helmet design for Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

A special helmet design for Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
144/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A special helmet design for Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

A special helmet design for Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
145/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A signature on the nose of the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

A signature on the nose of the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
146/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
147/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
148/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Red Bull pit crew practice with the car of Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

The Red Bull pit crew practice with the car of Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
149/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Red Bull pit crew practice with the car of Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

The Red Bull pit crew practice with the car of Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
150/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
151/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
152/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
153/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
154/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
155/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Right light, exhaust and diffuser on the Red Bull Racing RB15

Right light, exhaust and diffuser on the Red Bull Racing RB15
156/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear light and diffuser of the Red Bull Racing RB15

Rear light and diffuser of the Red Bull Racing RB15
157/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15
158/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
159/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mechanics with a front wing for Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Mechanics with a front wing for Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
160/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics return a Red Bull Racing RB15 to the garage

Mechanics return a Red Bull Racing RB15 to the garage
161/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics move Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, in the pit lane

Mechanics move Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, in the pit lane
162/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Mechanics fit a front wing to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Mechanics fit a front wing to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
163/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics fit a front wing to the car of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Mechanics fit a front wing to the car of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
164/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, is returned to the garage

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, is returned to the garage
165/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, in the pit lane

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, in the pit lane
166/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
167/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
168/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
169/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
170/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
171/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
172/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
173/218

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
174/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
175/218

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
176/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
177/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
178/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing
179/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Haas F1 mechanics with the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Haas F1 mechanics with the car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
180/218

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
181/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Front wing details of the Renault R.S.19

Front wing details of the Renault R.S.19
182/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing details of the Renault R.S.19

Front wing details of the Renault R.S.19
183/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Detail of the Mercedes AMG F1 W10 heritage livery

Detail of the Mercedes AMG F1 W10 heritage livery
184/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Detail of the Mercedes AMG F1 W10 heritage livery

Detail of the Mercedes AMG F1 W10 heritage livery
185/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
186/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
187/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
188/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
189/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Cooling device fitted to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Cooling device fitted to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
190/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Classic Mercedes badge on the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Classic Mercedes badge on the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
191/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
192/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
193/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
194/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
195/218

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
196/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

A sensor fitted to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

A sensor fitted to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
197/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A sensor fitted to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

A sensor fitted to the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
198/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
199/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
200/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
201/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front technical detail
202/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brakes detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brakes detail
203/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brakes detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brakes detail
204/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brakes detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brakes detail
205/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 bodywork detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 bodywork detail
206/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
207/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19 technical detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 technical detail
208/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
209/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 front detail

Ferrari SF90 front detail
210/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
211/218

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrives

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrives
212/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrives

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrives
213/218

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrives

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrives
214/218

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG in the garage

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG in the garage
215/218

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG in the garage

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG in the garage
216/218

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG in the garage

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG in the garage
217/218

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Marshals assists Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, after a crash in FP2

Marshals assists Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, after a crash in FP2
218/218

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

