Gasly méregdrága töréstesztje, élen a Ferrari, de meddig?

Ritkán látni hasonlót, mint ami most a Német Nagydíjon történik, ugyanis a versenyzőkre totálisan más körülmények várnak a folytatásban. Pénteken igen magas hőmérséklet mellett tesztelhettek, addig szombaton és vasárnap messze hűvösebb lesz, valamint az eső is problémát okozhat. Mint arról korábban már beszámolhattunk, az éjszaka folyamán a nagy csapadék meg is érkezett a helyszínre.

Még mielőtt teljes mértékben az FP3-ra koncentrálnánk, nézzünk meg egy látványos képes összeállítást a pénteki napról, melynek a végén Pierre Gasly falra tette a Red Bullt, aminek nagyon nem örültek az osztrákoknál, elsősorban a pótalkatrészek hiánya miatt.