A Pirelli Alesivel mutatta be a 18 colos gumikat

A Pirelli Alesivel mutatta be a 18 colos gumikat
Szerző:
, Szerkesztő
2019. szept. 7. 16:58

A Pirelli a monzai pályán Jean Alesi segítségével mutatta be a 18 colos gumikat, amelyek jövőre a Formula 2-ben, 2021-ben pedig a Forma-1-ben fognak bemutatkozni.

Szombaton Monzában nem az F1-es időmérő volt az egyetlen érdekesség, ugyanis Jean Alesivel a volán mögött a nézők megnézhették, hogy milyen lesz a Pirelli 18 colos gumija, amely 2020-ban fog bemutatkozni az F2-ben, majd 1 évvel később a Forma-1-be is meg fognak érkezni az abroncsok.

Jövő héten pedig már el is kezdenek tesztelni a 18 colos abroncsokkal, a tesztekre csütörtökön és pénteken fog sor kerülni Le Castellet-ben.

Még több F1 hír:

Mario Isola, a Pirelli F1-es főnöke így nyilatkozott a demonstrációs kört követően: „A szembeötlő demonstrációs kört a 18 colos gumikkal Monzában az a versenyző tette meg, akinek a neve mindig össze fog csengeni ezzel a pályával. Jean Alesi segítségével a jövőbe pillanthattunk be.”

„A Formula 2 és a Forma-1 közötti különbség még sosem volt kisebb. Most várjuk, hogy elkezdjük a pályán való tesztelést a 18 colos F1-es prototípusokkal a jövő héten Franciaországban.”

A 18 colos prototípus-gumik a Pirelli Hot Laps garázsban Monzában az egész versenyhétvégén megtekinthetőek lesznek.

New 18 inch Pirelli tyres for 2020

New 18 inch Pirelli tyres for 2020
1/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

New 18 inch Pirelli tyres for 2020

New 18 inch Pirelli tyres for 2020
2/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

New 18 inch Pirelli tyres for 2020

New 18 inch Pirelli tyres for 2020
3/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

New 18 inch Pirelli tyres for 2020

New 18 inch Pirelli tyres for 2020
4/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
5/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
6/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
7/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
8/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
9/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
10/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
11/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
12/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
13/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
14/93

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
15/93

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
16/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
17/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
18/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
19/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
20/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
21/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
22/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
23/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
24/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
25/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
26/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
27/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
28/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
29/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
30/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
31/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
32/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
33/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
34/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
35/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
36/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
37/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
38/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
39/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
40/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
41/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
42/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
43/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
44/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
45/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
46/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
47/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
48/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
49/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
50/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
51/93

Fotót

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
52/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
53/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
54/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
55/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
56/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
57/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
58/93

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
59/93

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
60/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
61/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
62/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
63/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
64/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
65/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
66/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
67/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
68/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
69/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
70/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
71/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
72/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
73/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
74/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
75/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
76/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
77/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
78/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
79/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
80/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
81/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
82/93

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
83/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
84/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
85/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
86/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
87/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
88/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
89/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
90/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
91/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
92/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car

Jean Alesi tests the new Pirelli 18 inch tyres for next seasons F2 Car
93/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1 , Motorsportok
Esemény Olasz Nagydíj
Helyszín Autodromo Nazionale Monza
Versenyzők Jean Alesi
Szerző Gyémánt Péter

