A Pirelli Alesivel mutatta be a 18 colos gumikat
A Pirelli a monzai pályán Jean Alesi segítségével mutatta be a 18 colos gumikat, amelyek jövőre a Formula 2-ben, 2021-ben pedig a Forma-1-ben fognak bemutatkozni.
Szombaton Monzában nem az F1-es időmérő volt az egyetlen érdekesség, ugyanis Jean Alesivel a volán mögött a nézők megnézhették, hogy milyen lesz a Pirelli 18 colos gumija, amely 2020-ban fog bemutatkozni az F2-ben, majd 1 évvel később a Forma-1-be is meg fognak érkezni az abroncsok.
Jövő héten pedig már el is kezdenek tesztelni a 18 colos abroncsokkal, a tesztekre csütörtökön és pénteken fog sor kerülni Le Castellet-ben.
Mario Isola, a Pirelli F1-es főnöke így nyilatkozott a demonstrációs kört követően: „A szembeötlő demonstrációs kört a 18 colos gumikkal Monzában az a versenyző tette meg, akinek a neve mindig össze fog csengeni ezzel a pályával. Jean Alesi segítségével a jövőbe pillanthattunk be.”
„A Formula 2 és a Forma-1 közötti különbség még sosem volt kisebb. Most várjuk, hogy elkezdjük a pályán való tesztelést a 18 colos F1-es prototípusokkal a jövő héten Franciaországban.”
A 18 colos prototípus-gumik a Pirelli Hot Laps garázsban Monzában az egész versenyhétvégén megtekinthetőek lesznek.
New 18 inch Pirelli tyres for 2020
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
|Gyémánt Péter
A Pirelli Alesivel mutatta be a 18 colos gumikat
