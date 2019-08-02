Technikai percek a Hungaroringről: közelről a fejlesztések
A következő képes összeállításban a Magyar Nagydíjon bemutatott F1-es technikák kerültek középpontba a csütörtöki médianapról, egyenesen a Hungaroringről, a legendás magyar aszfaltcsíkról.
A Magyar Nagydíj idén is igen látogatott lehet, és ennek már csütörtökön láthattuk a jeleit, miközben kiderült, hogy 40 ezer lengyel rajongó látogatott el a helyszínre Robert Kubica miatt, aki idén hosszú idő után térhetett vissza a Forma-1-ben. Ez pedig már önmagában garanciát jelenthet a sikerre, és akkor még a magyar és a holland táborról még nem is beszéltünk.
Az alább látható képes összeállításban pedig az F1-es technikákat vehetitek szemügyre, benne minden finomsággal, amiktől a csapatok természetesen jobb tempót várnak. Ebben az időszakban még a kisebb csapatok is fejlesztenek, különösen azok után, hogy jövőre csak nagyon keveset változnak a szabályok, így minden adott lehet ahhoz, hogy egy jó alapot készítsenek 2020-ra.
Cars of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Racing Point RP19 front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15, bodywork detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front suspension and front brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari mechanics with the front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Racing Point RP19, front suspension
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Cars of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Car of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 being pushed down the pit lane by mechanics
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Car of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 being pushed down the pit lane by mechanics
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Haas F1 Team VF-19, front suspension
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, cock pit
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, barge board
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, cockpit
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, cockpit
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, barge board
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, barge board
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, front suspension and brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Front wing on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front brakes on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Floor for Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine Cover on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Racing Point RP19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Aero detail on engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Racing Point RP19, front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Előző cikk
Új felfüggesztéssel támad a Racing Point
Következő cikk
A Mercedes nagy technikai csomagja a nyári szünet előtt: videó
Technikai percek a Hungaroringről: közelről a fejlesztések
Népszerű
Menetrend
Támogató:
|
29 aug.Jegyek
|
5 szept.Jegyek
|
19 szept.Jegyek
|
26 szept.Jegyek
|
10 okt.Jegyek
|
24 okt.Jegyek