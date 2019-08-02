Top események
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
Jegyek
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
7 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
MotoGP
V
MotoGP
Cseh GP
02 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
MotoGP
Osztrák GP
09 aug.
-
11 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
Formula E
V
Formula E
New York ePrix
12 júl.
-
13 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 júl.
-
14 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző Következő
TECHZÓNA / Galéria

Technikai percek a Hungaroringről: közelről a fejlesztések

megosztás
hozzászólás
Technikai percek a Hungaroringről: közelről a fejlesztések
2019. aug. 2. 10:40

A következő képes összeállításban a Magyar Nagydíjon bemutatott F1-es technikák kerültek középpontba a csütörtöki médianapról, egyenesen a Hungaroringről, a legendás magyar aszfaltcsíkról.

A Magyar Nagydíj idén is igen látogatott lehet, és ennek már csütörtökön láthattuk a jeleit, miközben kiderült, hogy 40 ezer lengyel rajongó látogatott el a helyszínre Robert Kubica miatt, aki idén hosszú idő után térhetett vissza a Forma-1-ben. Ez pedig már önmagában garanciát jelenthet a sikerre, és akkor még a magyar és a holland táborról még nem is beszéltünk.

Az alább látható képes összeállításban pedig az F1-es technikákat vehetitek szemügyre, benne minden finomsággal, amiktől a csapatok természetesen jobb tempót várnak. Ebben az időszakban még a kisebb csapatok is fejlesztenek, különösen azok után, hogy jövőre csak nagyon keveset változnak a szabályok, így minden adott lehet ahhoz, hogy egy jó alapot készítsenek 2020-ra.

Slider
Lista

Cars of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Cars of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
1/54

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
2/54

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1

ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1
3/54

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1

ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1
4/54

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1

ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1
5/54

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1

ASAP Ferg, American rapper during pit stop practice with Haas F1
6/54

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Racing Point RP19 front wing

Racing Point RP19 front wing
7/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15, bodywork detail

Red Bull Racing RB15, bodywork detail
8/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15, rear wing

Red Bull Racing RB15, rear wing
9/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front suspension and front brake

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front suspension and front brake
10/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail
11/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail

Ferrari SF90 bargeboard detail
12/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari mechanics with the front wing of Ferrari SF90

Ferrari mechanics with the front wing of Ferrari SF90
13/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Racing Point RP19, front suspension

Racing Point RP19, front suspension
14/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing
15/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Cars of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Cars of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
16/54

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Car of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Car of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
17/54

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 being pushed down the pit lane by mechanics

Car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 being pushed down the pit lane by mechanics
18/54

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Car of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 being pushed down the pit lane by mechanics

Car of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14 being pushed down the pit lane by mechanics
19/54

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front suspension

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front suspension
20/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, cock pit

Haas F1 Team VF-19, cock pit
21/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, barge board

Haas F1 Team VF-19, barge board
22/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, rear wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, rear wing
23/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14, rear wing

Toro Rosso STR14, rear wing
24/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, cockpit

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, cockpit
25/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, cockpit

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, cockpit
26/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, barge board

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, barge board
27/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, rear wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, rear wing
28/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, barge board

Haas F1 Team VF-19, barge board
29/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, front suspension and brake

Racing Point RP19, front suspension and brake
30/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Front wing on Renault R.S.19

Front wing on Renault R.S.19
31/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing on Renault R.S.19

Front wing on Renault R.S.19
32/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing on Renault R.S.19

Front wing on Renault R.S.19
33/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
34/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
35/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
36/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
37/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
38/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
39/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
40/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
41/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
42/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brakes on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front brakes on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
43/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Floor for Renault R.S.19

Floor for Renault R.S.19
44/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine Renault R.S.19

Engine Renault R.S.19
45/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15

Engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15
46/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine Cover on Renault R.S.19

Engine Cover on Renault R.S.19
47/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover on Renault R.S.19

Engine cover on Renault R.S.19
48/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90

Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90
49/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90

Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90
50/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Racing Point RP19, front wing

Racing Point RP19, front wing
51/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, front wing

Racing Point RP19, front wing
52/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Aero detail on engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15

Aero detail on engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15
53/54

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Racing Point RP19, front detail

Racing Point RP19, front detail
54/54

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Következő cikk
Új felfüggesztéssel támad a Racing Point

Előző cikk

Új felfüggesztéssel támad a Racing Point

Következő cikk

A Mercedes nagy technikai csomagja a nyári szünet előtt: videó

A Mercedes nagy technikai csomagja a nyári szünet előtt: videó
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1 , TECHZÓNA

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Räikkönen jött, látott és győzött

2
Forma-1

Hogyan fordította meg a szezonját a Red Bull?

3
Forma-1

Villeneuve szerint négy futamnál nincs több a Honda-motorban

Legfrissebb hírek

Nagyon megy a matek a Hondánál: csak Suzukában érkezik az új motor?
ZÓNA

Nagyon megy a matek a Hondánál: csak Suzukában érkezik az új motor?

Égető szükség van a McLarennél az új szélcsatornára
ZÓNA

Égető szükség van a McLarennél az új szélcsatornára

A Renault komoly csomaggal mentené meg a szezonját
ZÓNA

A Renault komoly csomaggal mentené meg a szezonját

Megvan: ezeket várják a 2020-as és 2021-es gumiktól a Forma-1-ben
ZÓNA

Megvan: ezeket várják a 2020-as és 2021-es gumiktól a Forma-1-ben

Exkluzív videón a Ferrari legújabb fejlesztése, magyar narrációval
ZÓNA

Exkluzív videón a Ferrari legújabb fejlesztése, magyar narrációval

Menetrend

Forma-1
Jegyek
Támogató:
29 aug.
Jegyek
5 szept.
Jegyek
19 szept.
Jegyek
26 szept.
Jegyek
10 okt.
Jegyek
24 okt.
Jegyek
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

Motorsport.com

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.