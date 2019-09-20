Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Szingapúri Nagydíjról
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák a Szingapúri Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.
A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Szingapúrban tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák
Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub with mechanics
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics pushing the Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with the Front nose of the Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Rear wing and exhaust on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear wing and exhaust on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear wing aero detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing on Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90 on a trolly being pushed by Ferrari mechanics
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 being pushed into the scrutineering bay by Ferrari mechanics
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Bargeboard on, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 Team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Williams FW42, side
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, detail front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, side
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, side
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Complexe onderdelen rond de bargeboards bij Alfa Romeo.
Fotót készítette: Alfa Romeo
Ferrari SF90, brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Front wing of McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front brake of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front brake on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, cockpit
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics working on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics working on Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Garage of Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front brake on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Front brake of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, cockpit
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
The Mercedes AMG F1 team's pit garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Racing Point garage in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Racing Point garage in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Red Bull Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
