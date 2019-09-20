Top események
Előző
TECHZÓNA / Hírek

Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Szingapúri Nagydíjról

Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Szingapúri Nagydíjról
2019. szept. 20. 12:15

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák a Szingapúri Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.

A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Szingapúrban tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák

Slider
Lista

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub

1/91

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub

2/91

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub

3/91

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing tyre practice wheel hub with mechanics

4/91

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics pushing the Alfa Romeo Racing C38

5/91

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with the Front nose of the Alfa Romeo Racing C38

6/91

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Rear wing and exhaust on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

7/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear wing and exhaust on Renault R.S.19

8/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear wing of Ferrari SF90

9/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear wing aero detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

10/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

11/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing on Ferrari SF90

12/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing on Mercedes AMG F1 W10

13/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90 on a trolly being pushed by Ferrari mechanics

14/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

15/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

16/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

17/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 being pushed into the scrutineering bay by Ferrari mechanics

18/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 being pushed into the scrutineering bay by Ferrari mechanics

19/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90

20/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Bargeboard on, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

21/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Car of Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19 Team

22/91

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Williams FW42, side

23/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear wing

24/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, detail front wing

25/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, side

26/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, rear wing

27/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, side

28/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing

29/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Complexe onderdelen rond de bargeboards bij Alfa Romeo.

30/91

Fotót készítette: Alfa Romeo

Ferrari SF90, brake

31/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear wing

32/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front nose

33/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front nose

34/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Garage of Ferrari[

35/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Ferrari

36/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Alfa Romeo Racing

37/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Haas F1 Team

38/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

39/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

40/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Racing Point

41/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Williams Racing

42/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of McLaren MCL34

43/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14

44/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14

45/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90

46/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

47/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

48/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90

49/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brake of Ferrari SF90

50/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brake on Ferrari SF90

51/91

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Front brake of Ferrari SF90

52/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90, front wing

53/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front nose

54/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front nose

55/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, cockpit

56/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15

57/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15

58/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics working on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

59/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics working on Red Bull Racing RB15

60/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Haas F1 Team

61/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Ferrari[

62/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Ferrari

63/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Alfa Romeo Racing

64/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

65/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

66/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Racing Point

67/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Garage of Williams Racing

68/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14

69/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Toro Rosso STR14

70/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of McLaren MCL34

71/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

72/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

73/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90

74/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90

75/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brake on Ferrari SF90

76/91

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Front brake of Ferrari SF90

77/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brake of Ferrari SF90

78/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90, front wing

79/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front nose

80/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front nose

81/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, cockpit

82/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15

83/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Red Bull Racing RB15

84/91

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear

85/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front wing

86/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front wing

87/91

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

The Mercedes AMG F1 team's pit garage

88/91

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Racing Point garage in the pit lane

89/91

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Racing Point garage in the pit lane

90/91

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Red Bull Honda garage

91/91

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

