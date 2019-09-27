Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Orosz Nagydíjról
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák az Orosz Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.
A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Oroszországban tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák
The Haas team practice a pit stop
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
The Racing Point pit garage
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detailFans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
McLaren practice a pit stop
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Ferrari rear wing technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari rear wing technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front suspension detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
