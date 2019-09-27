Top események
Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Orosz Nagydíjról
2019. szept. 27. 10:15

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák az Orosz Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.

A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Oroszországban tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák

Slider
Lista

The Haas team practice a pit stop

The Haas team practice a pit stop
1/20

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

The Racing Point pit garage

The Racing Point pit garage
2/20

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
3/20

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
4/20

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
5/20

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
6/20

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
7/20

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detailFans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detailFans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage
8/20

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

McLaren practice a pit stop

McLaren practice a pit stop
9/20

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Ferrari rear wing technical detail

Ferrari rear wing technical detail
10/20

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari rear wing technical detail

Ferrari rear wing technical detail
11/20

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari technical detail

Ferrari technical detail
12/20

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari technical detail

Ferrari technical detail
13/20

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari technical detail

Ferrari technical detail
14/20

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail
15/20

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34

McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34
16/20

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34

McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34
17/20

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage

Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage
18/20

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage

Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage
19/20

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front suspension detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front suspension detail
20/20

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

