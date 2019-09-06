F1-es technikai finomságok Monzából

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák az Olasz Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.
A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Olaszországban tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák
Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Racing Point pitstop practice
Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese
Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 cockpit
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Side pod aero for Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks past the Mercedes AMG F1 garage in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanic adding graphics onto the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Haas F1 Team VF-19 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
F1-es technikai finomságok Monzából
Népszerű
Menetrend
Partnerünk:
|
19 szept.Jegyek
|
26 szept.Jegyek
|
10 okt.Jegyek
|
24 okt.Jegyek
|
31 okt.Jegyek
|
14 nov.Jegyek