Előző
TECHZÓNA / Galéria

F1-es technikai finomságok Monzából

megosztás
hozzászólás
F1-es technikai finomságok Monzából
2019. szept. 6. 9:50

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák az Olasz Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.

A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Olaszországban tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák

Slider
Lista

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 front detail
1/45

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Racing Point pitstop practice

Racing Point pitstop practice
2/45

Fotót készítette: Alessio Morgese

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
3/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
4/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing pit stop practise with the Red Bull Racing RB15
5/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
6/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
7/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
8/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
9/45

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
10/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
11/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
12/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice with the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
13/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
14/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
15/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
16/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
17/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90

Ferrari pit stop practice with the Ferrari SF90
18/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
19/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
20/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing
21/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing
22/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing detail

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing detail
23/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 rear detail

Toro Rosso STR14 rear detail
24/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear wing

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 rear wing
25/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail
26/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing RB15
27/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing
28/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing
29/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 cockpit

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 cockpit
30/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 rear wing

Ferrari SF90 rear wing
31/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Side pod aero for Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Side pod aero for Mercedes AMG F1 W10
32/45

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks past the Mercedes AMG F1 garage in the pit lane

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks past the Mercedes AMG F1 garage in the pit lane
33/45

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
34/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front detail
35/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front wing detail
36/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
37/45

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
38/45

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanic adding graphics onto the Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanic adding graphics onto the Mercedes AMG F1 W10
39/45

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Haas F1 Team VF-19 front wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 front wing detail
40/45

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
41/45

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP19

Front wing of Racing Point RP19
42/45

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP19

Front wing of Racing Point RP19
43/45

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
44/45

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Toro Rosso STR14

Engine cover of Toro Rosso STR14
45/45

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Hivatalos: a Mercedes technikai zsenije csatlakozik a Dallarához

Hivatalos: a Mercedes technikai zsenije csatlakozik a Dallarához
Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1 , TECHZÓNA

