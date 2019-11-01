Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Amerikai Nagydíjról
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák az Amerikai Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.
A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Amerikában tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.
The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Suspension detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Williams Racing FW42 steering wheel detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL34 suspension detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
McLaren MCL34 nose detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB15 detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB15 suspension detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Dare To Be Different branding
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Exhaust detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, barge board
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
