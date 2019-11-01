Top események
TECHZÓNA / Galéria

Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Amerikai Nagydíjról

Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Amerikai Nagydíjról
2019. nov. 1. 12:05

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák az Amerikai Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.

A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Amerikában tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák

Slider
Lista

The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop

The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
1/24

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop

The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
2/24

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Suspension detail

Suspension detail
3/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Williams Racing FW42 steering wheel detail

Williams Racing FW42 steering wheel detail
4/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL34 suspension detail

McLaren MCL34 suspension detail
5/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL34 nose detail

McLaren MCL34 nose detail
6/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail
7/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
8/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB15 detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 detail
9/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB15 suspension detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 suspension detail
10/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail

Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail
11/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Dare To Be Different branding

Dare To Be Different branding
12/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Exhaust detail

Exhaust detail
13/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover

Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
14/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover

Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
15/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull

A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull
16/24

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, barge board

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, barge board
17/24

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension
18/24

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension
19/24

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
20/24

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
21/24

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
22/24

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
23/24

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing
24/24

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

