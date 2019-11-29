Top események
TECHZÓNA / Galéria

Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Abu Dhabi Nagydíjról

Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Abu Dhabi Nagydíjról
2019. nov. 29. 6:45

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák az Abu Dhabi Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.

A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Abu Dhabiban, az évadzáró helyszínen tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra a 2020-as évre tesztelve. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.

A villanyfényes hétvégéket tekintve jelenleg Lewis Hamilton a legeredményesebb 4 győzelemmel. A brit 2011-ben, 2014-ben, 2016-ban és tavaly nyert Abu Dhabiban. Sebastian Vettel azonban szorosan követi a riválisát, akit a Ferrarival egyszer sem tudott legyőzni a bajnokságok végén.

Vettel 2009-ben, 2010-ben és 2013-ban nyert a Red Bull színeiben, és ha vasárnap ezt a Ferrarival is sikerülne megcsinálnia, akkor beérné Hamiltont a nagydíjon szerzett győzelmek számát tekintve. A motiváció adott, de valószínűleg ez is kevés lenne ahhoz, hogy a csapattársa, Charles Leclerc előtt zárja a bajnokságot.

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák

A Mercedes AMG F1 W10 undergoes technical scrutineering

A Mercedes AMG F1 W10 undergoes technical scrutineering
1/83

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A Mercedes AMG F1 W10 undergoes technical scrutineering

A Mercedes AMG F1 W10 undergoes technical scrutineering
2/83

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Sergio Perez Racing Point RP19

The Sergio Perez Racing Point RP19
3/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Renault R.S.19 halo detail

Renault R.S.19 halo detail
4/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Rear wing detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Rear wing detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C38
5/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Racing Point nose detail

Racing Point nose detail
6/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Racing Point front wing detail

Racing Point front wing detail
7/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Racing Point engine cover detail

Racing Point engine cover detail
8/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Exhaust detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Exhaust detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C38
9/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front suspension detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front suspension detail
10/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 rear wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 rear wing detail
11/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

A Honda logo on the engine cover of the Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RB15

A Honda logo on the engine cover of the Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RB15
12/83

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Renault R.S.19 front wing detail

Renault R.S.19 front wing detail
13/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB15, side pods

Red Bull Racing RB15, side pods
14/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15, side pods

Red Bull Racing RB15, side pods
15/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15, side pods

Red Bull Racing RB15, side pods
16/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15, front wing

Red Bull Racing RB15, front wing
17/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15, front wing

Red Bull Racing RB15, front wing
18/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, detail

Racing Point RP19, detail
19/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing
20/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing
21/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing
22/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing detail

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing detail
23/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Toro Rosso mechanics work in the team's garage

Toro Rosso mechanics work in the team's garage
24/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
25/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bodywork in the pit lane

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bodywork in the pit lane
26/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
27/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
28/83

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Toro Rosso STR14, front wing

Toro Rosso STR14, front wing
29/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14, front wing

Toro Rosso STR14, front wing
30/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14, front wing

Toro Rosso STR14, front wing
31/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, detail

Racing Point RP19, detail
32/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front wing and bodywork

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front wing and bodywork
33/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bodywork

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bodywork
34/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bodywork

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bodywork
35/83

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
36/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Toro Rosso STR14

Toro Rosso STR14
37/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Renault F1 Team R.S.19
38/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Renault F1 Team R.S.19,Haas F1 Team VF-19 ,McLaren MCL34, Ferrari SF90

Renault F1 Team R.S.19,Haas F1 Team VF-19 ,McLaren MCL34, Ferrari SF90
39/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing RB15
40/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing RB15
41/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing RB15
42/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Racing Point

Racing Point
43/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
44/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
45/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
46/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
47/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1, Ferrari SF90, McLaren MCL34, Haas F1 Team VF-19 , Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Racing Point

Mercedes AMG F1, Ferrari SF90, McLaren MCL34, Haas F1 Team VF-19 , Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Racing Point
48/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
49/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
50/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
51/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
52/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
53/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
54/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
55/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
56/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1

Mercedes AMG F1
57/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

McLaren MCL34

McLaren MCL34
58/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

McLaren MCL34, front wing

McLaren MCL34, front wing
59/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

McLaren MCL34

McLaren MCL34
60/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

McLaren MCL34

McLaren MCL34
61/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
62/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
63/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Haas F1 Team VF-19

Haas F1 Team VF-19
64/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Haas F1 Team VF-19

Haas F1 Team VF-19
65/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Haas F1 Team VF-19

Haas F1 Team VF-19
66/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Haas F1 Team VF-19

Haas F1 Team VF-19
67/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90, McLaren MCL34,Haas F1 Team VF-19 , Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Racing Point

Ferrari SF90, McLaren MCL34,Haas F1 Team VF-19 , Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Racing Point
68/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
69/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
70/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
71/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
72/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
73/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
74/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
75/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
76/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
77/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
78/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Alfa Romeo Racing C38
79/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Alfa Romeo Racing C38
80/83

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Toro Rosso STR14 cars in the pit lane

Toro Rosso STR14 cars in the pit lane
81/83

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Toro Rosso STR14 cars in the pit lane

Toro Rosso STR14 cars in the pit lane
82/83

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

The helmet of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, rests on the cockpit of a Toro Rosso STR14

The helmet of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, rests on the cockpit of a Toro Rosso STR14
83/83

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

