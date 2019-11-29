Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria az Abu Dhabi Nagydíjról
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák az Abu Dhabi Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.
A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Abu Dhabiban, az évadzáró helyszínen tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra a 2020-as évre tesztelve. Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.
A villanyfényes hétvégéket tekintve jelenleg Lewis Hamilton a legeredményesebb 4 győzelemmel. A brit 2011-ben, 2014-ben, 2016-ban és tavaly nyert Abu Dhabiban. Sebastian Vettel azonban szorosan követi a riválisát, akit a Ferrarival egyszer sem tudott legyőzni a bajnokságok végén.
Vettel 2009-ben, 2010-ben és 2013-ban nyert a Red Bull színeiben, és ha vasárnap ezt a Ferrarival is sikerülne megcsinálnia, akkor beérné Hamiltont a nagydíjon szerzett győzelmek számát tekintve. A motiváció adott, de valószínűleg ez is kevés lenne ahhoz, hogy a csapattársa, Charles Leclerc előtt zárja a bajnokságot.
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák
A Mercedes AMG F1 W10 undergoes technical scrutineering
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
A Mercedes AMG F1 W10 undergoes technical scrutineering
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
The Sergio Perez Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Renault R.S.19 halo detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Rear wing detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Racing Point nose detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Racing Point front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Racing Point engine cover detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Exhaust detail of an Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front suspension detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
A Honda logo on the engine cover of the Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Renault R.S.19 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB15, side pods
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15, side pods
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15, side pods
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Toro Rosso mechanics work in the team's garage
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bodywork in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images
Toro Rosso STR14, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front wing and bodywork
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bodywork
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bodywork
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Renault F1 Team R.S.19,Haas F1 Team VF-19 ,McLaren MCL34, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1, Ferrari SF90, McLaren MCL34, Haas F1 Team VF-19 , Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
McLaren MCL34, front wing
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90, McLaren MCL34,Haas F1 Team VF-19 , Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Toro Rosso STR14 cars in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Toro Rosso STR14 cars in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
The helmet of Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, rests on the cockpit of a Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images