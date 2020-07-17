Összesített nagy F1-es technikai képgaléria a Magyar Nagydíjról
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák a Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan felvételek, melyek megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport, vagyis a Forma-1.
A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Magyarországon tartózkodik a harmadik versenyen, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra, bár csak korlátozott mértéken a gazdasági válság okozta változtatások miatt.
Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, a Hungaroringről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen. Lehetséges, hogy eső vár a mezőnyre.
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák
Renault F1 Team R.S.20 floor detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Renault F1 Team R.S.20 brake detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing RB16 brake detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team members at work
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes Pit stop practice with the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Mercedes mechanics at work in the team's garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mechanics work on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mechanics work on the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
McLaren front wings and nose cone
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 front suspension detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 engine detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage and SF1000 engine detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bodywork detail of the Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Brake detail on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A front wing from an Esteban Ocon Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A front wing of the Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
A Renault F1 Team R.S.20 engine cover in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
