Előző
TECHZÓNA / Galéria

Összesített nagy F1-es technikai képgaléria a Magyar Nagydíjról

megosztás
hozzászólás
Összesített nagy F1-es technikai képgaléria a Magyar Nagydíjról
Szerző:
2020. júl. 17. 6:00

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák a Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan felvételek, melyek megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport, vagyis a Forma-1.

A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Magyarországon tartózkodik a harmadik versenyen, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra, bár csak korlátozott mértéken a gazdasági válság okozta változtatások miatt. 

Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, a Hungaroringről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen. Lehetséges, hogy eső vár a mezőnyre.

Sainz nem fog aggodalmaskodni a Ferrari helyzete miatt

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák

Slider
Lista

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 floor detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 floor detail
1/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 brake detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 brake detail
2/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull Racing RB16 brake detail

Red Bull Racing RB16 brake detail
3/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team members at work

Mercedes team members at work
4/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes Pit stop practice with the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Mercedes Pit stop practice with the car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
5/38

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes mechanics at work in the team's garage

Mercedes mechanics at work in the team's garage
6/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mechanics work on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage

Mechanics work on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage
7/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mechanics work on the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Mechanics work on the Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing C39
8/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren front wings and nose cone

McLaren front wings and nose cone
9/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
10/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Front wing detail of the Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
11/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
12/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
13/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
14/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
15/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
16/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
17/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
18/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail

Ferrari SF1000 technical detail
19/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 front suspension detail

Ferrari SF1000 front suspension detail
20/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 engine detail

Ferrari SF1000 engine detail
21/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane

Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane
22/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane

Ferrari nose coses and front wings in the pit lane
23/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000
24/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage on a Ferrari SF1000
25/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage and SF1000 engine detail

Ferrari mechnanics at work in the team's garage and SF1000 engine detail
26/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Bodywork detail of the Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Bodywork detail of the Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
27/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Brake detail on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage

Brake detail on the Daniel Ricciardo Renault F1 Team R.S.20 in the team's garage
28/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
29/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
30/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
31/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
32/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C39 front wing detail
33/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A front wing from an Esteban Ocon Renault F1 Team R.S.20

A front wing from an Esteban Ocon Renault F1 Team R.S.20
34/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A front wing of the Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

A front wing of the Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
35/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate

A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate
36/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate

A McLaren mechanic at work on a front wing endplate
37/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A Renault F1 Team R.S.20 engine cover in the pit lane

A Renault F1 Team R.S.20 engine cover in the pit lane
38/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

