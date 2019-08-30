Top események
TECHZÓNA / Galéria

Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria a Belga Nagydíjról

Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria a Belga Nagydíjról
2019. aug. 30. 11:25

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák a Belga Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.

A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Belgiumban tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra.

Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák

Renault F1 Team R.S.19, rear wing

Renault F1 Team R.S.19, rear wing
1/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15, front wing detail

Red Bull Racing RB15, front wing detail
2/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, front

Racing Point RP19, front
3/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 floor detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 floor detail
4/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail
5/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15 mirror detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 mirror detail
6/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 front detail

Racing Point RP19 front detail
7/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
8/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 cockpit detail

Ferrari SF90 cockpit detail
9/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW42 in the garage

Williams FW42 in the garage
10/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Toro Rosso STR14 of Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso STR14 of Pierre Gasly
11/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Toro Rosso STR14 of Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso STR14 of Daniil Kvyat
12/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
13/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
14/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Renault F1 Team member at work

Renault F1 Team member at work
15/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Red Bull Racing team member at work on the Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing team member at work on the Red Bull Racing RB15
16/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Red Bull Racing team member at work on the Red Bull Racing RB15

Red Bull Racing team member at work on the Red Bull Racing RB15
17/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Red Bull Racing team member at work

Red Bull Racing team member at work
18/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Red Bull Racing steering wheel

Red Bull Racing steering wheel
19/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Red Bull Racing RB15 front brake detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 front brake detail
20/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Racing Point RP19 of Lance Stroll

Racing Point RP19 of Lance Stroll
21/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Racing Point RP19 front brake detail

Racing Point RP19 front brake detail
22/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Racing Point RP19 front brake detail

Racing Point RP19 front brake detail
23/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Racing Point RP19 front brake detail

Racing Point RP19 front brake detail
24/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear wing detail
25/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail
26/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 of Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 of Lewis Hamilton
27/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in the garage

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in the garage
28/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front detail
29/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brake detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brake detail
30/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brake detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brake detail
31/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 bodywork

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 bodywork
32/48

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work

Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work
33/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work

Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work
34/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work

Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work
35/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90 rear wing detail

Ferrari SF90 rear wing detail
36/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 in the pitlane

Ferrari SF90 in the pitlane
37/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail

Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
38/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90 front nose detail

Ferrari SF90 front nose detail
39/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Ferrari SF90 front nose detail

Ferrari SF90 front nose detail
40/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Alfa Romeo Racing team member at work

Alfa Romeo Racing team member at work
41/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Alfa Romeo Racing team member at work

Alfa Romeo Racing team member at work
42/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
43/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90 rear detail

Ferrari SF90 rear detail
44/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 of Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 of Lewis Hamilton
45/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail
46/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 rear detail

Racing Point RP19 rear detail
47/48

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW42 front wing detail

Williams FW42 front wing detail
48/48

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

