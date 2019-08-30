Összesített F1-es technikai képgaléria a Belga Nagydíjról
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák a Belga Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.
A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Belgiumban tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra.
Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.
Renault F1 Team R.S.19, rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15, front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, front
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 floor detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15 mirror detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19 front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 cockpit detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Williams FW42 in the garage
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Toro Rosso STR14 of Pierre Gasly
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Toro Rosso STR14 of Daniil Kvyat
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Renault F1 Team R.S.19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Renault F1 Team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing team member at work on the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing team member at work on the Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing steering wheel
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Red Bull Racing RB15 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Racing Point RP19 of Lance Stroll
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Racing Point RP19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Racing Point RP19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Racing Point RP19 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 of Lewis Hamilton
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in the garage
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front brake detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 bodywork
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Mercedes AMG F1 team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90 front nose detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Ferrari SF90 front nose detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Alfa Romeo Racing team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Alfa Romeo Racing team member at work
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 of Lewis Hamilton
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19 rear detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Williams FW42 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
