Nagyon közelről a Ferrari technikája a Német Nagydíjról
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák a Német Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.
A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Németországban tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra.
Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.
Főszerepben az F1-es technikák
Rear wing on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear floor on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear floor of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear brakes and floor on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Rear brakes and floor on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Halo on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fuel filler on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front floor on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front floor on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front floor on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front floor on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front floor on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front floor on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front floor of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front brakes on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Exhaust on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari being pushed by Ferrari mechanics
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Williams FW42 sidepods detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 sidepods detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19 rear bodywork detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38 sidepods detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Front wing of Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in new livery
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front Suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
