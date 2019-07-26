Top események
Előző Következő
TECHZÓNA / Galéria

Nagyon közelről a Ferrari technikája a Német Nagydíjról

megosztás
hozzászólás
Nagyon közelről a Ferrari technikája a Német Nagydíjról
2019. júl. 26. 12:20

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák a Német Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne többek között az új fejlesztésekkel is. Olyan képek, melyek igencsak megmutatják azt, hogy mennyire bonyolult és összetett a sport.

A Forma-1 mezőnye jelenleg Németországban tartózkodik, ahol újabb és újabb fejlesztések kerülnek fel az idei autókra.

Ennek kapcsán készítettünk számotokra egy összesített technikai képgalériát, egyesen a helyszínről, ahol pénteken már pályára gurulnak a csapatok az első és a második szabadedzésen.

Főszerepben az F1-es technikák

Rear wing on Ferrari SF90

Rear wing on Ferrari SF90
1/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear floor on Ferrari SF90

Rear floor on Ferrari SF90
2/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear floor of Ferrari SF90

Rear floor of Ferrari SF90
3/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear brakes and floor on Ferrari SF90

Rear brakes and floor on Ferrari SF90
4/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear brakes and floor on Ferrari SF90

Rear brakes and floor on Ferrari SF90
5/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star
6/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
7/58

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
8/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
9/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
10/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
11/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
12/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
13/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
14/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
15/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Halo on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Halo on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
16/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fuel filler on Ferrari SF90

Fuel filler on Ferrari SF90
17/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
18/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension on Ferrari SF90

Front suspension on Ferrari SF90
19/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
20/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
21/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
22/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
23/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
24/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
25/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor of Ferrari SF90

Front floor of Ferrari SF90
26/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brakes on Ferrari SF90

Front brakes on Ferrari SF90
27/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Exhaust on Ferrari SF90

Exhaust on Ferrari SF90
28/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90
29/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90
30/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari being pushed by Ferrari mechanics

Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari being pushed by Ferrari mechanics
31/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams FW42 sidepods detail

Williams FW42 sidepods detail
32/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 sidepods detail

Toro Rosso STR14 sidepods detail
33/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing detail

Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing detail
34/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail
35/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail
36/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail
37/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail
38/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail
39/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 rear bodywork detail

Racing Point RP19 rear bodywork detail
40/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail
41/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail
42/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
43/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
44/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 sidepods detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 sidepods detail
45/58

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Front wing of Racing Point RP19

Front wing of Racing Point RP19
46/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP19

Front wing of Racing Point RP19
47/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
48/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in new livery

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in new livery
49/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
50/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of McLaren MCL34

Front wing of McLaren MCL34
51/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
52/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
53/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front Suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front Suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
54/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
55/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
56/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
57/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
58/58

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1 , TECHZÓNA

