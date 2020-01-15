Top események
V
Forma-1
Bahreini Nagydíj
Jegyek
19 márc.
-
22 márc.
Hátralévő idő:
63 nap
Teljes eredmény:
Motorsportok / Galéria

Rengeteg új kép a Dakarról, köztük Alonso borulásával

Rengeteg új kép a Dakarról, köztük Alonso borulásával
Szerző:
2020. jan. 15. 8:24

Íme egy nagyobb képgaléria a Dakar Raliról, benne főként a 9. szakasz eseményeivel, de Fernando Alonso mai bukásáról is készült pár látványos képes. A harc folytatódik, ami hamarosan azonban véget ér.

A Dakar Rali az egyik legveszélyesebb terep a motorsportban. Sajnos idén is volt áldozata a világhíres eseménynek, ami miatt a motorosok és a quadosok kihagyták a következő szakaszt. A 9-en már mindenki rajthoz állt, ami javarészt arról szólt, hogy Carlos Sainz elvesztette a magabiztos előnyét.

A 10. szakasz a maratoni távot jelenti, ahol több mint 500 kilométert megy a mezőny.Fernando Alonso már az első 2 kilométeren hibázott, amikor túl nagy tempóval érkezett meg a dűnéhez. A Toyota felborult, de a spanyol duó folytatta az útját. Igaz, a lemaradásuk már elég nagy, így gyakorlatilag lőttek a jobb eredménynek.

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
1/263

Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
2/263

Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux

Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
3/263

Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba

Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul, Toyota Hilux

Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul, Toyota Hilux
4/263

Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba

Krzysztof Jarmuż

Krzysztof Jarmuż
5/263

Fotót készítette: Motul

Arkadiusz Lindner

Arkadiusz Lindner
6/263

Fotót készítette: MCH Photo

Arkadiusz Lindner

Arkadiusz Lindner
7/263

Fotót készítette: MCH Photo

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
8/263

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
9/263

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
10/263

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
11/263

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
12/263

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter

#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter
13/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter

#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter
14/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#53 Yamaha: Antonio Maio

#53 Yamaha: Antonio Maio
15/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#53 Yamaha: Antonio Maio

#53 Yamaha: Antonio Maio
16/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
17/263

Fotót készítette: Fotop

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
18/263

Fotót készítette: Fotop

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
19/263

Fotót készítette: Fotop

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech

#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
20/263

Fotót készítette: Fotop

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres with #310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres with #310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
21/263

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
22/263

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
23/263

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
24/263

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
25/263

Fotót készítette: Fotop

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
26/263

Fotót készítette: Fotop

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras
27/263

Fotót készítette: Fotop

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
28/263

Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
29/263

Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
30/263

Fotót készítette: South Racing

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
31/263

Fotót készítette: South Racing

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
32/263

Fotót készítette: South Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
33/263

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
34/263

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
35/263

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
36/263

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
37/263

Fotót készítette: Fotop

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
38/263

Fotót készítette: Fotop

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
39/263

Fotót készítette: Fotop

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
40/263

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
41/263

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
42/263

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
43/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
44/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
45/263

Fotót készítette: Rally Zone

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
46/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
47/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
48/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
49/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
50/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
51/263

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
52/263

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
53/263

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
54/263

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
55/263

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
56/263

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
57/263

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
58/263

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
59/263

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
60/263

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
61/263

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
62/263

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

Mechanics Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Mechanics Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
63/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

Landscape, Edo Mossi

Landscape, Edo Mossi
64/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape, bivouac

Landscape, bivouac
65/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape

Landscape
66/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape

Landscape
67/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape

Landscape
68/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape

Landscape
69/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape

Landscape
70/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape

Landscape
71/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Iveco bivouac ambiance

Iveco bivouac ambiance
72/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Helicopter

Helicopter
73/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Helicopter

Helicopter
74/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort, #17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort, #17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
75/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
76/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
77/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
78/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
79/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
80/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
81/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
82/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
83/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
84/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz
85/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides, #16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides, #16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
86/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
87/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
88/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
89/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
90/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
91/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
92/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
93/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
94/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
95/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
96/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
97/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
98/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter

#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter
99/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#54 Husqvarna: Mirjam Pol

#54 Husqvarna: Mirjam Pol
100/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#52 Husqvarna: Petr Vlcek

#52 Husqvarna: Petr Vlcek
101/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
102/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
103/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
104/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
105/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
106/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#512 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Yuji Mochizuki, Hirokazu Somemiya

#512 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Yuji Mochizuki, Hirokazu Somemiya
107/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
108/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
109/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
110/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
111/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#504 Big Shock Racing IVECO: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda stops

#504 Big Shock Racing IVECO: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda stops
112/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#504 Big Shock Racing IVECO: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda

#504 Big Shock Racing IVECO: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
113/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
114/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
115/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
116/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
117/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
118/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
119/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
120/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
121/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
122/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
123/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
124/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
125/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
126/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
127/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
128/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
129/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
130/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
131/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
132/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
133/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
134/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
135/263

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
136/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
137/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
138/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
139/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
140/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk

#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk
141/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk

#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk
142/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
143/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
144/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
145/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
146/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
147/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
148/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
149/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
150/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#350 SRT Racing: Jean Remy Bergounhe, Jean Brucy

#350 SRT Racing: Jean Remy Bergounhe, Jean Brucy
151/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#350 SRT Racing: Jean Remy Bergounhe, Jean Brucy

#350 SRT Racing: Jean Remy Bergounhe, Jean Brucy
152/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#342 Red-Lined SA Nissan: Thomas Bell, Patrick Mcmurren

#342 Red-Lined SA Nissan: Thomas Bell, Patrick Mcmurren
153/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#331 Offroadsport a.s. Ford: Miroslav Zapletal, Marek Sýkora

#331 Offroadsport a.s. Ford: Miroslav Zapletal, Marek Sýkora
154/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
155/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#318 VSI Dakaras LT Toyota: Antanas Juknevicius, Darius Vaiciulis

#318 VSI Dakaras LT Toyota: Antanas Juknevicius, Darius Vaiciulis
156/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#316 Overdrive Toyota: Peter Van Merksteijn, Michael Orr

#316 Overdrive Toyota: Peter Van Merksteijn, Michael Orr
157/263

Fotót készítette: van Merksteijn Motorsport

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
158/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
159/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
160/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
161/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
162/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
163/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka

#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka
164/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz stops

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz stops
165/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
166/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
167/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
168/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
169/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
170/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
171/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
172/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
173/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo stops

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo stops
174/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
175/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
176/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
177/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
178/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
179/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
180/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
181/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
182/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
183/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
184/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
185/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
186/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
187/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
188/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
189/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
190/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
191/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
192/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
193/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
194/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
195/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
196/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#268 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Italo Pedemonte

#268 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Italo Pedemonte
197/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#268 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Italo Pedemonte

#268 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Italo Pedemonte
198/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#267 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Giovanni Enrico

#267 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Giovanni Enrico
199/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse
200/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse
201/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#254 M.E.D. Racing Team Yamaha: Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano

#254 M.E.D. Racing Team Yamaha: Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano
202/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud

#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
203/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud

#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
204/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal SonikI

#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal SonikI
205/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
206/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
207/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
208/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
209/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
210/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
211/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
212/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
213/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#25 KTM: Juan Pedrero Garcia

#25 KTM: Juan Pedrero Garcia
214/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
215/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
216/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
217/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
218/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
219/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
220/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
221/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
222/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
223/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
224/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
225/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
226/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
227/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
228/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
229/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
230/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko, #21 Honda: Daniel Nosiglia Jager

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko, #21 Honda: Daniel Nosiglia Jager
231/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
232/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
233/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#18 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Ross Branch

#18 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Ross Branch
234/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#18 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Ross Branch

#18 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Ross Branch
235/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, #9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort, #7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, #9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort, #7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
236/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
237/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
238/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
239/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
240/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
241/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
242/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
243/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
244/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
245/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
246/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
247/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
248/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
249/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
250/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#138 KTM: Romain Leloup

#138 KTM: Romain Leloup
251/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#132 KTM: Martin Michek

#132 KTM: Martin Michek
252/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
253/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
254/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
255/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
256/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#100 KTM: Stuart Gregory

#100 KTM: Stuart Gregory
257/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, #2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, #2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
258/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
259/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
260/263

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
261/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
262/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
263/263

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

