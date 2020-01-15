Rengeteg új kép a Dakarról, köztük Alonso borulásával
Íme egy nagyobb képgaléria a Dakar Raliról, benne főként a 9. szakasz eseményeivel, de Fernando Alonso mai bukásáról is készült pár látványos képes. A harc folytatódik, ami hamarosan azonban véget ér.
A Dakar Rali az egyik legveszélyesebb terep a motorsportban. Sajnos idén is volt áldozata a világhíres eseménynek, ami miatt a motorosok és a quadosok kihagyták a következő szakaszt. A 9-en már mindenki rajthoz állt, ami javarészt arról szólt, hogy Carlos Sainz elvesztette a magabiztos előnyét.
Még több F1 hír:
A 10. szakasz a maratoni távot jelenti, ahol több mint 500 kilométert megy a mezőny.Fernando Alonso már az első 2 kilométeren hibázott, amikor túl nagy tempóval érkezett meg a dűnéhez. A Toyota felborult, de a spanyol duó folytatta az útját. Igaz, a lemaradásuk már elég nagy, így gyakorlatilag lőttek a jobb eredménynek.
Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba
Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba
Fernando Alonso, Marco Coma, Toyota Hilux
Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba
Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul, Toyota Hilux
Fotót készítette: Bartek Boba
Krzysztof Jarmuż
Fotót készítette: Motul
Arkadiusz Lindner
Fotót készítette: MCH Photo
Arkadiusz Lindner
Fotót készítette: MCH Photo
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: Honda Racing
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: Honda Racing
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: Honda Racing
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
Fotót készítette: Honda Racing
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
Fotót készítette: Honda Racing
#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#53 Yamaha: Antonio Maio
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#53 Yamaha: Antonio Maio
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
Fotót készítette: Fotop
#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
Fotót készítette: Fotop
#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
Fotót készítette: Fotop
#523 Epsilon MAN: Jordi Juvanteny, Jose Luis Criado, Xavier Domenech
Fotót készítette: Fotop
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres with #310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
Fotót készítette: Fotop
#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
Fotót készítette: Fotop
#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras
Fotót készítette: Fotop
#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus
#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus
#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
Fotót készítette: South Racing
#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
Fotót készítette: South Racing
#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
Fotót készítette: South Racing
#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
Fotót készítette: Fotop
#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
Fotót készítette: Fotop
#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
Fotót készítette: Fotop
#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
Fotót készítette: Rally Zone
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
Fotót készítette: Honda Racing
#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
Fotót készítette: Honda Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: Honda Racing
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: Honda Racing
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: Honda Racing
Mechanics Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
Landscape, Edo Mossi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Landscape, bivouac
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Landscape
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Landscape
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Landscape
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Landscape
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Landscape
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Landscape
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Iveco bivouac ambiance
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Helicopter
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Helicopter
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort, #17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides, #16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#54 Husqvarna: Mirjam Pol
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#52 Husqvarna: Petr Vlcek
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#512 Hino Team Sugawara: Teruhito Sugawara, Yuji Mochizuki, Hirokazu Somemiya
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#504 Big Shock Racing IVECO: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda stops
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#504 Big Shock Racing IVECO: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#350 SRT Racing: Jean Remy Bergounhe, Jean Brucy
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#350 SRT Racing: Jean Remy Bergounhe, Jean Brucy
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#342 Red-Lined SA Nissan: Thomas Bell, Patrick Mcmurren
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#331 Offroadsport a.s. Ford: Miroslav Zapletal, Marek Sýkora
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#318 VSI Dakaras LT Toyota: Antanas Juknevicius, Darius Vaiciulis
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#316 Overdrive Toyota: Peter Van Merksteijn, Michael Orr
Fotót készítette: van Merksteijn Motorsport
#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz stops
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo stops
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#268 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Italo Pedemonte
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#268 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Italo Pedemonte
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#267 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Giovanni Enrico
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#254 M.E.D. Racing Team Yamaha: Nelson Augusto Sanabria Galeano
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal SonikI
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#25 KTM: Juan Pedrero Garcia
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko, #21 Honda: Daniel Nosiglia Jager
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#18 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Ross Branch
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#18 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Ross Branch
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, #9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec, #12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort, #7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#138 KTM: Romain Leloup
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#132 KTM: Martin Michek
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#100 KTM: Stuart Gregory
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, #2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Ajánlott videó:
Előző cikk
BRÉKING: nagyot borult Alonso a Toyotával a Dakar Ralin (videó)
Következő cikk
Szuper-lassítva, egészen közelről Alonso nagy borulása a Dakar Raliról
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Motorsportok
|Versenyzők
|Fernando Alonso Vásárlás
|Csapatok
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Szerző
|Hujber Dávid
Rengeteg új kép a Dakarról, köztük Alonso borulásával
Népszerű
Menetrend
Partnerünk:
|
12 márc.Jegyek
|
19 márc.Jegyek
|
2 ápr.Jegyek
|
16 ápr.Jegyek
|
30 ápr.Jegyek
|
7 máj.Jegyek