Rengeteg kép a Dakar Rali 6. szakaszáról
2020. jan. 11. 7:26

Íme egy újabb nagyobb képgaléria, ezúttal a Dakar Rali 6. szakaszáról, ami összességében simán zajlott, és még mindig Carlos Sainz áll az élen. A spanyol veterán bajnok egyre közelebb kerül a végső győzelemhez.

Pénteken a szintén rendkívül tapasztalt Stéphane Peterhansel diktálta a tempót a MINI volánja mögött. Az előnye nem volt túl nagy, mert Carlos Sainz csak 1 perc 35 másodpercet kapott. A legjobb toyotás Al-Attiyah volt 3 perc 22 másodperccel a legjobb idő mögött, majd jött Al Rajhi és Serradori 6 és 7 perccel.

Fernando Alonso, aki csak pár hónapja kezdte el a terepralizást, ezúttal sem panaszkodhatott, és a 6. helyen ért célba a 6. szakaszon. A Toyotával 7 perc 56 másodperccel ment lassabban, mint Peterhansel, méghozzá egy több mint 4 órás szakaszon. Ez ismét egy szép teljesítmény volt az F1-es világbajnoktól.

Az összetettben Sainz 7 perc 46 másodpercre növelte az előnyét Al-Attiah ellen, aki közelebb is lehetne, ha nincs az a bizonyos 3 perces büntetése a hét első feléről. Al-Rajhi hasonlóan járt a másik Toyotával, de ő „csak” 2 percet kapott. A folytatás előtt a 4. helyre vetődött be, de már majdnem 37 perc a hátránya. Sőt, a harmadik Peterhansel is 16 percnél tart a lemaradást illetően.

Alonso a Dakar Rali legelején összeszedett súlyosabb kár miatt pedig 3 óra 18 percre van a legjobbhoz képest. A 16. helyen várhatta a folytatást, de egy nagy hajrával és egy kis szerencsével pár pozíciót még biztosan tud javítani.

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves
1/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz
2/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#74 KTM: Jaume Betriu

#74 KTM: Jaume Betriu
3/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
4/181

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
5/181

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
6/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
7/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
8/181

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
9/181

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
10/181

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera
11/181

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
12/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
13/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
14/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
15/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
16/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
17/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
18/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#508 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aleksandr Vasilevski, Dzmitry Vikhrenka, Vitali Murylev

#508 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aleksandr Vasilevski, Dzmitry Vikhrenka, Vitali Murylev
19/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#505 Team De Rooy IVECO: Janus Van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders

#505 Team De Rooy IVECO: Janus Van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
20/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi
21/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
22/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
23/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
24/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
25/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
26/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
27/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
28/181

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
29/181

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
30/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#427 South Racing - Can Am: Austin Jones, Kellon Walch

#427 South Racing - Can Am: Austin Jones, Kellon Walch
31/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
32/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
33/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk

#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk
34/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
35/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#404 PH Sport: Conrad Rautenbach, Pedro Bianchi Prata

#404 PH Sport: Conrad Rautenbach, Pedro Bianchi Prata
36/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
37/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
38/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
39/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
40/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
41/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
42/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
43/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
44/181

Fotót készítette: South Racing

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
45/181

Fotót készítette: South Racing

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
46/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
47/181

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
48/181

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
49/181

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
50/181

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
51/181

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
52/181

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi

#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi
53/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko
54/181

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#330 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Pierre Lachaume, Jean Michel Polato

#330 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Pierre Lachaume, Jean Michel Polato
55/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
56/181

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
57/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#323 MSK Rally Team Mini Denis Krotov, Dmytro Tsyro

#323 MSK Rally Team Mini Denis Krotov, Dmytro Tsyro
58/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#323 MSK Rally Team Mini Denis Krotov, Dmytro Tsyro

#323 MSK Rally Team Mini Denis Krotov, Dmytro Tsyro
59/181

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao

#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao
60/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao

#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao
61/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#319 Agrorodeo Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas

#319 Agrorodeo Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas
62/181

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
63/181

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
64/181

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
65/181

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
66/181

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
67/181

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
68/181

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
69/181

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
70/181

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
71/181

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
72/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
73/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
74/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi
75/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
76/181

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
77/181

Fotót készítette: Bernhard ten Brinke

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
78/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
79/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
80/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
81/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
82/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
83/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
84/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
85/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
86/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
87/181

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
88/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
89/181

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
90/181

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
91/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
92/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
93/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
94/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Alex Haro Bravo
95/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
96/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
97/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
98/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
99/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
100/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
101/181

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
102/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
103/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
104/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
105/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
106/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
107/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
108/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
109/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
110/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
111/181

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
112/181

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
113/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
114/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
115/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
116/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
117/181

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
118/181

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
119/181

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud

#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
120/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
121/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
122/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
123/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
124/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
125/181

Fotót készítette: Rally Zone

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
126/181

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
127/181

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
128/181

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
129/181

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
130/181

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
131/181

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
132/181

Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
133/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
134/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
135/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
136/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
137/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
138/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
139/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
140/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
141/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
142/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
143/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
144/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
145/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
146/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
147/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
148/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
149/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#18 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Ross Branch

#18 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Ross Branch
150/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
151/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
152/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
153/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
154/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
155/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
156/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
157/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
158/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
159/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
160/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
161/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
162/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
163/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
164/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
165/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
166/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
167/181

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
168/181

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
169/181

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#134 KTM: Zaker Yakp, #134 KTM: Zaker Yakp

#134 KTM: Zaker Yakp, #134 KTM: Zaker Yakp
170/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
171/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
172/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
173/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
174/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
175/181

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
176/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
177/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
178/181

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
179/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
180/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
181/181

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

