Rengeteg kép a Dakar Rali 6. szakaszáról
Íme egy újabb nagyobb képgaléria, ezúttal a Dakar Rali 6. szakaszáról, ami összességében simán zajlott, és még mindig Carlos Sainz áll az élen. A spanyol veterán bajnok egyre közelebb kerül a végső győzelemhez.
Pénteken a szintén rendkívül tapasztalt Stéphane Peterhansel diktálta a tempót a MINI volánja mögött. Az előnye nem volt túl nagy, mert Carlos Sainz csak 1 perc 35 másodpercet kapott. A legjobb toyotás Al-Attiyah volt 3 perc 22 másodperccel a legjobb idő mögött, majd jött Al Rajhi és Serradori 6 és 7 perccel.
Fernando Alonso, aki csak pár hónapja kezdte el a terepralizást, ezúttal sem panaszkodhatott, és a 6. helyen ért célba a 6. szakaszon. A Toyotával 7 perc 56 másodperccel ment lassabban, mint Peterhansel, méghozzá egy több mint 4 órás szakaszon. Ez ismét egy szép teljesítmény volt az F1-es világbajnoktól.
Az összetettben Sainz 7 perc 46 másodpercre növelte az előnyét Al-Attiah ellen, aki közelebb is lehetne, ha nincs az a bizonyos 3 perces büntetése a hét első feléről. Al-Rajhi hasonlóan járt a másik Toyotával, de ő „csak” 2 percet kapott. A folytatás előtt a 4. helyre vetődött be, de már majdnem 37 perc a hátránya. Sőt, a harmadik Peterhansel is 16 percnél tart a lemaradást illetően.
Alonso a Dakar Rali legelején összeszedett súlyosabb kár miatt pedig 3 óra 18 percre van a legjobbhoz képest. A 16. helyen várhatta a folytatást, de egy nagy hajrával és egy kis szerencsével pár pozíciót még biztosan tud javítani.
#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#74 KTM: Jaume Betriu
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#508 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aleksandr Vasilevski, Dzmitry Vikhrenka, Vitali Murylev
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#505 Team De Rooy IVECO: Janus Van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#427 South Racing - Can Am: Austin Jones, Kellon Walch
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#404 PH Sport: Conrad Rautenbach, Pedro Bianchi Prata
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
Fotót készítette: South Racing
#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
Fotót készítette: South Racing
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#330 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Pierre Lachaume, Jean Michel Polato
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#323 MSK Rally Team Mini Denis Krotov, Dmytro Tsyro
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#323 MSK Rally Team Mini Denis Krotov, Dmytro Tsyro
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#319 Agrorodeo Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing
#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing
#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing
#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing
#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing
#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing
#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
Fotót készítette: Bernhard ten Brinke
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
Fotót készítette: Rally Zone
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Yamaha Motor Racing
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#18 BAS Dakar KTM Racing Team: Ross Branch
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#134 KTM: Zaker Yakp, #134 KTM: Zaker Yakp
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
