Rengeteg kép a Dakar Rali 6. szakaszáról

Pénteken a szintén rendkívül tapasztalt Stéphane Peterhansel diktálta a tempót a MINI volánja mögött. Az előnye nem volt túl nagy, mert Carlos Sainz csak 1 perc 35 másodpercet kapott. A legjobb toyotás Al-Attiyah volt 3 perc 22 másodperccel a legjobb idő mögött, majd jött Al Rajhi és Serradori 6 és 7 perccel.

Fernando Alonso, aki csak pár hónapja kezdte el a terepralizást, ezúttal sem panaszkodhatott, és a 6. helyen ért célba a 6. szakaszon. A Toyotával 7 perc 56 másodperccel ment lassabban, mint Peterhansel, méghozzá egy több mint 4 órás szakaszon. Ez ismét egy szép teljesítmény volt az F1-es világbajnoktól.

Az összetettben Sainz 7 perc 46 másodpercre növelte az előnyét Al-Attiah ellen, aki közelebb is lehetne, ha nincs az a bizonyos 3 perces büntetése a hét első feléről. Al-Rajhi hasonlóan járt a másik Toyotával, de ő „csak” 2 percet kapott. A folytatás előtt a 4. helyre vetődött be, de már majdnem 37 perc a hátránya. Sőt, a harmadik Peterhansel is 16 percnél tart a lemaradást illetően.

Alonso a Dakar Rali legelején összeszedett súlyosabb kár miatt pedig 3 óra 18 percre van a legjobbhoz képest. A 16. helyen várhatta a folytatást, de egy nagy hajrával és egy kis szerencsével pár pozíciót még biztosan tud javítani.

