Nagy képgaléria a Dakar Rali 8. szakaszáról
Főszerepben a 8. szakasz, közeledvén a 2020-as Dakar Rali végjátékáról. Fernando Alonso ismét hatalmasat ment a Toyota volánja mögött, hiába a nagyon kevés tapasztalat a neve mellett.
A 8. szakasz több meglepetést is tartalmazott, miután az éllovas Carlos Sainz csak a 10. helyen végzett több mint 4 perces hátránnyal, de a fő riválisa, Al-Attiyah is a 9. helyen ért célba, ugyancsak 4 perces hátránnyal.
A szintén hatalmas terepralis tapasztalatokkal rendelkező Peterhansel sem hívta fel magára a figyelmet. A MINI-vel 8. lett, szintén 4 perccel a vezetőhöz képest. Ezzel szemben Fernando Alonso például a második legjobb időt mente a Toyotával. Ez volt az addigi legjobb eredménye, és az összetettben a 13. helyen várhatta a folytatást.
A 9. szakasz előtt Sainz majdnem 7 perccel vezetett Al-Attiyah előtt, addig Peterhansel már 13 perc fölötti hátránnyal várhatta a folytatást, közvetlen Peterhansel, Al-Rajhi és a szintén gyors Terranova előtt, aki Villierst előzte meg.
