Előző
Motorsportok / Galéria

Nagy képgaléria a Dakar Rali 8. szakaszáról

Nagy képgaléria a Dakar Rali 8. szakaszáról
2020. jan. 14. 6:33

Főszerepben a 8. szakasz, közeledvén a 2020-as Dakar Rali végjátékáról. Fernando Alonso ismét hatalmasat ment a Toyota volánja mögött, hiába a nagyon kevés tapasztalat a neve mellett.

A 8. szakasz több meglepetést is tartalmazott, miután az éllovas Carlos Sainz csak a 10. helyen végzett több mint 4 perces hátránnyal, de a fő riválisa, Al-Attiyah is a 9. helyen ért célba, ugyancsak 4 perces hátránnyal.

Még több F1 hír:

A szintén hatalmas terepralis tapasztalatokkal rendelkező Peterhansel sem hívta fel magára a figyelmet. A MINI-vel 8. lett, szintén 4 perccel a vezetőhöz képest. Ezzel szemben Fernando Alonso például a második legjobb időt mente a Toyotával. Ez volt az addigi legjobb eredménye, és az összetettben a 13. helyen várhatta a folytatást.

A 9. szakasz előtt Sainz majdnem 7 perccel vezetett Al-Attiyah előtt, addig Peterhansel már 13 perc fölötti hátránnyal várhatta a folytatást, közvetlen Peterhansel, Al-Rajhi és a szintén gyors Terranova előtt, aki Villierst előzte meg.

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
1/164

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
2/164

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
3/164

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
4/164

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
5/164

Fotót készítette: Buggymaster Team

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
6/164

Fotót készítette: Buggymaster Team

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
7/164

Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba

#406 Xtremeplus Polaris Factory Team: Jose Luis Pena Campo, Rafael Tornabell Cordoba
8/164

Fotót készítette: Xtremeplus

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko
9/164

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
10/164

Fotót készítette: SsangYong

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
11/164

Fotót készítette: SsangYong

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
12/164

Fotót készítette: SsangYong

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
13/164

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
14/164

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
15/164

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
16/164

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
17/164

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#323 MSK Rally Team Mini: Denis Krotov, Dmytro Tsyro

#323 MSK Rally Team Mini: Denis Krotov, Dmytro Tsyro
18/164

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#319 X-Raid Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas

#319 X-Raid Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas
19/164

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
20/164

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
21/164

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
22/164

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
23/164

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
24/164

Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
25/164

Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
26/164

Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
27/164

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

Team of #315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

Team of #315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
28/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape

Landscape
29/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape

Landscape
30/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape

Landscape
31/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Helicoter

Helicoter
32/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Bivouac Time Control ambiance with Tom Colsoul, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Bivouac Time Control ambiance with Tom Colsoul, Toyota Gazoo Racing
33/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Bivouac Time Control

Bivouac Time Control
34/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Bivouac Time Control

Bivouac Time Control
35/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Bivouac atmosphere

Bivouac atmosphere
36/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Bivouac atmosphere

Bivouac atmosphere
37/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Bivouac ambiance

Bivouac ambiance
38/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Bivouac ambiance

Bivouac ambiance
39/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Bivouac ambiance

Bivouac ambiance
40/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Bivouac ambiance

Bivouac ambiance
41/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Bivouac ambiance

Bivouac ambiance
42/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
43/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
44/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
45/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
46/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
47/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
48/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
49/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi
50/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi
51/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
52/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
53/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
54/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
55/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
56/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
57/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
58/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
59/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
60/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#448 BBR Mercier Racing - Can Am: Cedric Lemaire, Dominique Marcant

#448 BBR Mercier Racing - Can Am: Cedric Lemaire, Dominique Marcant
61/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
62/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
63/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
64/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
65/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
66/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
67/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
68/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
69/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
70/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
71/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#405 South Racing - Can Am: Casey Currie, Sean Berriman

#405 South Racing - Can Am: Casey Currie, Sean Berriman
72/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon

#401 South Racing - Can Am: Gerard Farres Guell, Armand Monleon
73/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
74/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
75/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
76/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#362 MD Rallye Sport: Jianyun Jin, Wenke Ma

#362 MD Rallye Sport: Jianyun Jin, Wenke Ma
77/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko
78/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#335 MD Rallye Sport: Jerôme Pelichet, Pascal Larroque

#335 MD Rallye Sport: Jerôme Pelichet, Pascal Larroque
79/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
80/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
81/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#323 MSK Rally Team Mini: Denis Krotov, Dmytro Tsyro

#323 MSK Rally Team Mini: Denis Krotov, Dmytro Tsyro
82/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao

#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao
83/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao

#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao
84/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#319 Agrorodeo Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas

#319 Agrorodeo Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas
85/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#316 Overdrive Toyota: Peter Van Merksteijn, Michael Orr

#316 Overdrive Toyota: Peter Van Merksteijn, Michael Orr
86/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
87/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
88/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
89/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
90/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
91/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori, Fabian Lurquin
92/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori
93/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori
94/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori
95/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori
96/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori
97/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
98/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
99/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
100/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
101/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
102/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
103/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
104/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
105/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
106/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
107/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
108/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
109/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
110/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
111/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
112/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
113/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
114/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
115/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
116/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
117/164

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
118/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
119/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova
120/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
121/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
122/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
123/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
124/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
125/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
126/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
127/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
128/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka

#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka
129/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka

#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka
130/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
131/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
132/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
133/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
134/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
135/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
136/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
137/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
138/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
139/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
140/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
141/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
142/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
143/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
144/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
145/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
146/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
147/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
148/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
149/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
150/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
151/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
152/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
153/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
154/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
155/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
156/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
157/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
158/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
159/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
160/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
161/164

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
162/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
163/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
164/164

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Motorsportok
Versenyzők Carlos Sainz , Fernando Alonso Vásárlás , Stéphane Peterhansel

