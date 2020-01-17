Top események
Látványos képeken a Dakar Rali végjátéka

Látványos képeken a Dakar Rali végjátéka
2020. jan. 17. 6:32

Íme pár nagyon látványos kép a Dakar Rali csütörtöki napjáról, közvetlen a finálé előtt. Ma eldől, hogy ki nyeri meg a legendás viadalt. Carlos Sainz abszolút favoritként vághat neki az utolsó kilométereknek.

Rövidesen véget ér a végtelennek tűnő „üldözés”, és kiderül, hogy ki nyeri meg a 2020-as Dakar Ralit, aminek Szaúd-Arábia adott otthont. Az indulók között Fernando Alonso, a Forma-1 kétszeres spanyol világbajnoka is ott volt.

Alonso csak pár hónapja kezdett el terep-ralizni, ám ennek ellenére nem egyszer tartani tudta az élmezőny tempóját. A két nagyobb hibája azonban sokba került számára, így hamar kiderült, hogy nem érhet el nagyon jó eredményt.

Ettől független büszke lehet, mert újoncként ilyen minimális tapasztalattal a háta mögött nagyon jó eredményeket ért el a különböző szakaszokon. Volt, amikor majdnem Alonso volt a leggyorsabb, maga mögé utasítva a legendákat.

Rafał Sonik

Rafał Sonik
1/145

Fotót készítette: MCH Photo

Rafał Sonik

Rafał Sonik
2/145

Fotót készítette: MCH Photo

Krzysztof Jarmuż

Krzysztof Jarmuż
3/145

Fotót készítette: Motul

Kamil Wiśniewski

Kamil Wiśniewski
4/145

Fotót készítette: Orlen Team

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
5/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
6/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
7/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
8/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
9/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
10/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
11/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
12/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
13/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
14/145

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
15/145

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
16/145

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
17/145

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
18/145

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#507 Riwald Dakar Team Renault: Gert Huzink, Rob Buursen, Martin Roesink

#507 Riwald Dakar Team Renault: Gert Huzink, Rob Buursen, Martin Roesink
19/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi, #412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi, #412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
20/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
21/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#340 Chevrolet: Aidong Li, Zhaoyang Shen

#340 Chevrolet: Aidong Li, Zhaoyang Shen
22/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
23/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
24/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#268 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Italo Pedemonte

#268 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Italo Pedemonte
25/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
26/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
27/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
28/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
29/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
30/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
31/145

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
32/145

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
33/145

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
34/145

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
35/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
36/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
37/145

Fotót készítette: Honda Racing

Sunset

Sunset
38/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Moto action

Moto action
39/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Landscape

Landscape
40/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#99 Yamaha: Javier Vega Puerta, #98 Yamaha: Sara Garcia

#99 Yamaha: Javier Vega Puerta, #98 Yamaha: Sara Garcia
41/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
42/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
43/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz
44/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
45/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
46/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#522 Team De Rooy IVECO: Victor Willem Corne Versteijnen, Andreas Wilhelmus Michiel Marius Van Der Sande, Teun Van Dal

#522 Team De Rooy IVECO: Victor Willem Corne Versteijnen, Andreas Wilhelmus Michiel Marius Van Der Sande, Teun Van Dal
47/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
48/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
49/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
50/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
51/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#51 KTM: Patricio Cabrera

#51 KTM: Patricio Cabrera
52/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#508 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aleksandr Vasilevski, Dzmitry Vikhrenka, Vitali Murylev

#508 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aleksandr Vasilevski, Dzmitry Vikhrenka, Vitali Murylev
53/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#507 Riwald Dakar Team Renault: Gert Huzink, Rob Buursen, Martin Roesink

#507 Riwald Dakar Team Renault: Gert Huzink, Rob Buursen, Martin Roesink
54/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#505 Team De Rooy IVECO: Janus Van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders

#505 Team De Rooy IVECO: Janus Van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
55/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#504 Big Shock Racing IVECO: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda

#504 Big Shock Racing IVECO: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
56/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#504 Big Shock Racing IVECO: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda

#504 Big Shock Racing IVECO: Martin Macik, Frantisek Tomasek, David Svanda
57/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#503 MAZ-SPORTauto: Siarhei Viazovich, Pavel Haranin, Anton Zaparoshchanka

#503 MAZ-SPORTauto: Siarhei Viazovich, Pavel Haranin, Anton Zaparoshchanka
58/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
59/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
60/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
61/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
62/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Team KAMAZ Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev, Vladimir Rybakov
63/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
64/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
65/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#427 South Racing - Can Am: Austin Jones, Kellon Walch

#427 South Racing - Can Am: Austin Jones, Kellon Walch
66/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco

#420 Xraids & Buggymaster Team - Can Am: Jesus Puras, Xavier Blanco
67/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
68/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
69/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
70/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
71/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
72/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
73/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#405 South Racing - Can Am: Casey Currie, Sean Berriman

#405 South Racing - Can Am: Casey Currie, Sean Berriman
74/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
75/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
76/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#40 KTM: Edwin Straver

#40 KTM: Edwin Straver
77/145

Fotót készítette: Rallymaniacs.com

#39 KTM: Benjamin Melot

#39 KTM: Benjamin Melot
78/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
79/145

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
80/145

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza

#364 Sodicars Racing: Manuel Plaza Perez, Monica Plaza
81/145

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#354 Red-Lined SA Nissan: Hennie De Klerk, Johann Wilhelm Smalberger

#354 Red-Lined SA Nissan: Hennie De Klerk, Johann Wilhelm Smalberger
82/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
83/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao

#322 Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Cooper Tires Team: Wei Han, Min Liao
84/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
85/145

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
86/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon
87/145

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon
88/145

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
89/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
90/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka

#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop, Viktor Chytka
91/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
92/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
93/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
94/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
95/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
96/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
97/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
98/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
99/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
100/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
101/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
102/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
103/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
104/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
105/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
106/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
107/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
108/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
109/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
110/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
111/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma, Daniel Oliveras Carreras
112/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
113/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
114/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
115/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
116/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
117/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
118/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#268 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Italo Pedemonte

#268 Enrico Racing Team Yamaha: Italo Pedemonte
119/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#257 ORLEN Team Yamaha: Kamil Wisniewski

#257 ORLEN Team Yamaha: Kamil Wisniewski
120/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik

#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik
121/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
122/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
123/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
124/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
125/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#25 KTM: Juan Pedrero Garcia

#25 KTM: Juan Pedrero Garcia
126/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
127/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
128/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
129/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
130/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
131/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
132/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
133/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
134/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
135/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
136/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
137/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
138/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
139/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
140/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#111 KTM: Cesare Zacchetti

#111 KTM: Cesare Zacchetti
141/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#109 NSM Racing Team: Mirko Pavan

#109 NSM Racing Team: Mirko Pavan
142/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
143/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
144/145

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
145/145

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

