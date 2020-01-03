Top események
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Ausztrál Nagydíj
Jegyek
12 márc.
-
15 márc.
Hátralévő idő:
68 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
MotoGP
V
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 nov.
-
17 nov.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző
Motorsportok / Hírek

Látványos képek a 2020-as Dakar Raliról

megosztás
hozzászólás
Látványos képek a 2020-as Dakar Raliról
2020. jan. 3. 20:35

Hamarosan útjára indul a legendás karaván, és kezdetét veszi az őrült hajsza, ami az egyik legveszélyesebb eseménye a motorsportnak, melynek természetesen új indulói is vannak, köztük egy igen nagy sztárral.

Az új indulók között szerepel Fernando Alonso is, aki egyelőre nem tudja, hogy mit várjon az első Dakar Ralijától, hiszen még soha ezelőtt nem állt rajthoz a világ legkeményebb terepraliján, ami sok veszélyt rejt magában.

Alonso sok társához hasonlóan felkészült, de a java még csak most jön, és hamarosan elrajtol a mezőny az autókkal, a motorokkal, a kamionokkal és így tovább. Nagyon izgalmas és nehéz szakaszok várnak a versenyzőkre, akik sokszor egymást is segítik.

Alább egy nagyobb képgalériát tekinthettek meg, közvetlen az első méterek megtétele előtt. A mezőny ismerkedik a helyi homokkal, és szép lassan mindent csúcsra fognak járatni. A technikáknak pedig bírniuk kell a hatalmas strapát.

Slider
Lista

Janus van Kasteren, Team De Rooy

Janus van Kasteren, Team De Rooy
1/72

Fotót készítette: Rallymaniacs.com

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
2/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
3/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
4/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
5/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
6/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
7/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
8/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
9/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
10/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
11/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
12/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
13/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
14/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, #305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, #305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
15/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
16/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
17/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
18/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
19/72

Fotót készítette: X-raid

Tim en Tom Coronel

Tim en Tom Coronel
20/72

Fotót készítette: Tom Coronel

Tim en Tom Coronel

Tim en Tom Coronel
21/72

Fotót készítette: Tom Coronel

Tim en Tom Coronel

Tim en Tom Coronel
22/72

Fotót készítette: Tom Coronel

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team area

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team area
23/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#500 Kamaz Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev and Vladimir Rybakov

#500 Kamaz Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev and Vladimir Rybakov
24/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA: Cyril Despres, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA: Cyril Despres, Mike Horn
25/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
26/72

Fotót készítette: Rebellion Racing

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
27/72

Fotót készítette: Rebellion Racing

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
28/72

Fotót készítette: Rebellion Racing

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni

#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
29/72

Fotót készítette: Rebellion Racing

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
30/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
31/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
32/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
33/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
34/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
35/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers
36/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
37/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
38/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
39/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah
40/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah
41/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland, bike detail

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland, bike detail
42/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
43/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
44/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
45/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
46/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
47/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
48/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
49/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
50/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
51/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
52/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
53/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
54/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
55/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
56/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
57/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
58/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
59/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
60/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
61/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, bike detail

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, bike detail
62/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
63/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
64/72

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
65/72

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
66/72

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
67/72

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
68/72

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso

Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso
69/72

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

Nasser Al-Attiyah, Fernando Alonso, Toyota Gazoo Racing

Nasser Al-Attiyah, Fernando Alonso, Toyota Gazoo Racing
70/72

Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing

Rafal Sonik

Rafal Sonik
71/72

Fotót készítette: Vaclav Duska

Rafal Sonik

Rafal Sonik
72/72

Fotót készítette: Vaclav Duska

 

Következő cikk
Inkább az F1, mint a veszélyes IndyCar?

Előző cikk

Inkább az F1, mint a veszélyes IndyCar?
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Motorsportok

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Verstappen semmi pénzért nem csinálná azt, amit Räikkönen

2
F1Biz

Nullszaldós a Ferrari, durván megérezhetik a költségsapkát

3
Motorsportok

98 éves korában elhunyt a Dakar rali alapítójának apja, és megvan az első súlyos baleset (képek)

4
Forma-1

Hill nem volt felkészülve az 1994-ben történtekre

5
Motorsportok

Alonso akár még meg is nyerheti az első Dakar raliját?

Legfrissebb hírek

Látványos képek a 2020-as Dakar Raliról
Misc

Látványos képek a 2020-as Dakar Raliról

Inkább az F1, mint a veszélyes IndyCar?
F1

Inkább az F1, mint a veszélyes IndyCar?

Így cserélnek kereket a profik a Dakaron: videó
Misc

Így cserélnek kereket a profik a Dakaron: videó

Alonso akár még meg is nyerheti az első Dakar raliját?
Misc

Alonso akár még meg is nyerheti az első Dakar raliját?

98 éves korában elhunyt a Dakar rali alapítójának apja, és megvan az első súlyos baleset (képek)
Misc

98 éves korában elhunyt a Dakar rali alapítójának apja, és megvan az első súlyos baleset (képek)

Menetrend

Forma-1
Jegyek
Partnerünk:
12 márc.
Jegyek
19 márc.
Jegyek
2 ápr.
Jegyek
16 ápr.
Jegyek
30 ápr.
Jegyek
7 máj.
Jegyek
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.