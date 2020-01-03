Látványos képek a 2020-as Dakar Raliról
Hamarosan útjára indul a legendás karaván, és kezdetét veszi az őrült hajsza, ami az egyik legveszélyesebb eseménye a motorsportnak, melynek természetesen új indulói is vannak, köztük egy igen nagy sztárral.
Az új indulók között szerepel Fernando Alonso is, aki egyelőre nem tudja, hogy mit várjon az első Dakar Ralijától, hiszen még soha ezelőtt nem állt rajthoz a világ legkeményebb terepraliján, ami sok veszélyt rejt magában.
Alonso sok társához hasonlóan felkészült, de a java még csak most jön, és hamarosan elrajtol a mezőny az autókkal, a motorokkal, a kamionokkal és így tovább. Nagyon izgalmas és nehéz szakaszok várnak a versenyzőkre, akik sokszor egymást is segítik.
Alább egy nagyobb képgalériát tekinthettek meg, közvetlen az első méterek megtétele előtt. A mezőny ismerkedik a helyi homokkal, és szép lassan mindent csúcsra fognak járatni. A technikáknak pedig bírniuk kell a hatalmas strapát.
Janus van Kasteren, Team De Rooy
Fotót készítette: Rallymaniacs.com
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: X-raid
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, #305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
Fotót készítette: X-raid
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel
Fotót készítette: X-raid
Tim en Tom Coronel
Fotót készítette: Tom Coronel
Tim en Tom Coronel
Fotót készítette: Tom Coronel
Tim en Tom Coronel
Fotót készítette: Tom Coronel
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team area
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#500 Kamaz Master: Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev and Vladimir Rybakov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA: Cyril Despres, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
Fotót készítette: Rebellion Racing
#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
Fotót készítette: Rebellion Racing
#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
Fotót készítette: Rebellion Racing
#351 RD Limited DXX: Alexandre Pesci, Stephan Kuhni
Fotót készítette: Rebellion Racing
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland, bike detail
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price, bike detail
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota Hilux: Fernando Alonso
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
Nasser Al-Attiyah, Fernando Alonso, Toyota Gazoo Racing
Fotót készítette: Toyota Racing
Rafal Sonik
Fotót készítette: Vaclav Duska
Rafal Sonik
Fotót készítette: Vaclav Duska
