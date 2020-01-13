Top események
Előző
Motorsportok / Galéria

Képekben a Dakar Rali tragikus 7. szakasza

megosztás
hozzászólás
Képekben a Dakar Rali tragikus 7. szakasza
2020. jan. 13. 6:26

Képes összeállítás a tragikus és szomorú 7. szakaszról, melynek során az egyik tapasztalt motoros életét vesztette. Carlos Sainz növelte az előnyét az autósok között, és Fernando Alonso bejutott a TOP-10-be az összetettben.

Az idei Dakar Ralinak is volt halálos áldozata. A nagyon tapasztalt, és sok Dakart látott már Paulo Gonçalves hunyt el egy súlyos balesetet követően. Ez egy újabb szörnyű példa volt arra, hogy a világhíres terep-ralis esemény még mindig a legveszélyesebb, különösen a motorosok szempontjából.

Még több F1 hír:

Carlos Sainz magabiztosan hozta a 7. szakaszt a MINI-vel, és 10 percre növelte az előnyét a Toyotával versenyző Al-Attiyah előtt, addig a másik MINI volánja mögött Peterhansel már majdnem 20 percre volt a vezetőtől.

A TOP-5-ben még Al-Rajhi és Terranova voltak ott, miközben Fernando Alonso az újabb remek eredményével a 10. helyről várhatta a folytatást a gyári Toyotával, 31 órával, 15 perccel és 16 másodperccel a neve mellett. A hátránya a vezető Sainz-hoz képest 3 óra 26 perc és 2 másodperc volt.

Rafał Sonik

Rafał Sonik
1/193

Fotót készítette: MCH Photo

Rafał Sonik

Rafał Sonik
2/193

Fotót készítette: MCH Photo

Rafał Sonik

Rafał Sonik
3/193

Fotót készítette: MCH Photo

Dakar environment

Dakar environment
4/193

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

#99 Yamaha: Javier Vega Puerta, #98 Yamaha: Sara Garcia

#99 Yamaha: Javier Vega Puerta, #98 Yamaha: Sara Garcia
5/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
6/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
7/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves
8/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves
9/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves
10/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz

#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz
11/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#74 KTM: Jaume Betriu

#74 KTM: Jaume Betriu
12/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
13/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes

#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
14/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#531 Team De Rooy IVECO: Michiel Becx

#531 Team De Rooy IVECO: Michiel Becx
15/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#53 Yamaha: Antonio Maio, #6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#53 Yamaha: Antonio Maio, #6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
16/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#528 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aliaksei Vishneuski, Maksim Novikau, Andrei Neviarovich

#528 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aliaksei Vishneuski, Maksim Novikau, Andrei Neviarovich
17/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#524 Firemen Dakar Team Renault: Richard De Groot, Van Den Elshout Raph, Hulsebosch Jan

#524 Firemen Dakar Team Renault: Richard De Groot, Van Den Elshout Raph, Hulsebosch Jan
18/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
19/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera
20/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
21/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
22/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
23/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov

#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
24/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
25/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
26/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
27/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov

#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
28/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#505 Team De Rooy IVECO: Janus Van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders

#505 Team De Rooy IVECO: Janus Van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
29/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi

#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi
30/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
31/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
32/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
33/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov

#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
34/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
35/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh

#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
36/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
37/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
38/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
39/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
40/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
41/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
42/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene

#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
43/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk

#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk
44/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#41 Husqvarna: Jacopo Cerutti

#41 Husqvarna: Jacopo Cerutti
45/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
46/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
47/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet

#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
48/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#404 PH Sport: Conrad Rautenbach, Pedro Bianchi Prata

#404 PH Sport: Conrad Rautenbach, Pedro Bianchi Prata
49/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
50/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
51/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
52/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn

#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
53/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
54/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
55/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
56/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
57/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre

#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
58/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#382 Toyota: Edvinas Juskauskas

#382 Toyota: Edvinas Juskauskas
59/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#368 Petrus Racing Toyota Gintas Petrus

#368 Petrus Racing Toyota Gintas Petrus
60/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#363 Chevrolet: Quan Ruan

#363 Chevrolet: Quan Ruan
61/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi

#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi
62/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi

#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi
63/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#358 Laurent Foucquet Sodicars: Philippe Boutron

#358 Laurent Foucquet Sodicars: Philippe Boutron
64/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij
65/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#35 Orlen Team Husqvarna: Maciej Giemza

#35 Orlen Team Husqvarna: Maciej Giemza
66/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#347 Jefferies and Maxxis Dakar Team: Tim Coronel, Tom Coronel

#347 Jefferies and Maxxis Dakar Team: Tim Coronel, Tom Coronel
67/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
68/193

Fotót készítette: SsangYong

#330 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Pierre Lachaume

#330 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Pierre Lachaume
69/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#326 Toyota Auto Body: Christian Lavieille, Jean-Pierre Garcin

#326 Toyota Auto Body: Christian Lavieille, Jean-Pierre Garcin
70/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos

#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos
71/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
72/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
73/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan
74/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#323 MSK Rally Team Mini: Denis Krotov

#323 MSK Rally Team Mini: Denis Krotov
75/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#320 Gazoo Racing Toyota: Ronan Chabot, Gilles Pillot

#320 Gazoo Racing Toyota: Ronan Chabot, Gilles Pillot
76/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#319 Agrorodeo Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas

#319 Agrorodeo Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas
77/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#316 Overdrive Toyota: Peter Van Merksteijn

#316 Overdrive Toyota: Peter Van Merksteijn
78/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori

#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori
79/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon
80/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
81/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
82/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
83/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
84/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso

#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
85/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
86/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
87/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
88/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
89/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi

#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi
90/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
91/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
92/193

Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul

#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
93/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop

#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop
94/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
95/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
96/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
97/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
98/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
99/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
100/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
101/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
102/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
103/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
104/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
105/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
106/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
107/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
108/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
109/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
110/193

Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
111/193

Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
112/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
113/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo

#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
114/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
115/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
116/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
117/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
118/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
119/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
120/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
121/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
122/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
123/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
124/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
125/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
126/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
127/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
128/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
129/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
130/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
131/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
132/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
133/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
134/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
135/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma

#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma
136/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
137/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
138/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
139/193

Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
140/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
141/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
142/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
143/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
144/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
145/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
146/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
147/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah

#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah
148/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
149/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
150/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#277 Lindner 91 Team Can-Am: Arkadiusz Lindner

#277 Lindner 91 Team Can-Am: Arkadiusz Lindner
151/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#272 Bennazar Quad Team Yamaha: Mariano Bennazar

#272 Bennazar Quad Team Yamaha: Mariano Bennazar
152/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#27 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Joaquim Rodrigues

#27 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Joaquim Rodrigues
153/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse, #252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse, #252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
154/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse

#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse
155/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#262 Team All Tracks Yamaha: Sebastien Souday

#262 Team All Tracks Yamaha: Sebastien Souday
156/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud

#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
157/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik

#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik
158/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik

#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik
159/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
160/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
161/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
162/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale

#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
163/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
164/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
165/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
166/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
167/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
168/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
169/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
170/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
171/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
172/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
173/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko

#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
174/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
175/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
176/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
177/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
178/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
179/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
180/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
181/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
182/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
183/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
184/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
185/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
186/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#111 KTM: Cesare Zacchetti

#111 KTM: Cesare Zacchetti
187/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#107 KTM: Lionel Costes

#107 KTM: Lionel Costes
188/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
189/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
190/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
191/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
192/193

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves

#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves
193/193

Fotót készítette: A.S.O.

Így reagált a Dakar világa Goncalves halálára

Így reagált a Dakar világa Goncalves halálára
