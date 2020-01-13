Képekben a Dakar Rali tragikus 7. szakasza
Képes összeállítás a tragikus és szomorú 7. szakaszról, melynek során az egyik tapasztalt motoros életét vesztette. Carlos Sainz növelte az előnyét az autósok között, és Fernando Alonso bejutott a TOP-10-be az összetettben.
Az idei Dakar Ralinak is volt halálos áldozata. A nagyon tapasztalt, és sok Dakart látott már Paulo Gonçalves hunyt el egy súlyos balesetet követően. Ez egy újabb szörnyű példa volt arra, hogy a világhíres terep-ralis esemény még mindig a legveszélyesebb, különösen a motorosok szempontjából.
Még több F1 hír:
Carlos Sainz magabiztosan hozta a 7. szakaszt a MINI-vel, és 10 percre növelte az előnyét a Toyotával versenyző Al-Attiyah előtt, addig a másik MINI volánja mögött Peterhansel már majdnem 20 percre volt a vezetőtől.
A TOP-5-ben még Al-Rajhi és Terranova voltak ott, miközben Fernando Alonso az újabb remek eredményével a 10. helyről várhatta a folytatást a gyári Toyotával, 31 órával, 15 perccel és 16 másodperccel a neve mellett. A hátránya a vezető Sainz-hoz képest 3 óra 26 perc és 2 másodperc volt.
Rafał Sonik
Fotót készítette: MCH Photo
Rafał Sonik
Fotót készítette: MCH Photo
Rafał Sonik
Fotót készítette: MCH Photo
Dakar environment
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team
#99 Yamaha: Javier Vega Puerta, #98 Yamaha: Sara Garcia
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#76 KTM: Martin Freinademetz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#74 KTM: Jaume Betriu
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#59 Husqvarna: Skyler Howes
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#531 Team De Rooy IVECO: Michiel Becx
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#53 Yamaha: Antonio Maio, #6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#528 MAZ-SPORTauto: Aliaksei Vishneuski, Maksim Novikau, Andrei Neviarovich
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#524 Firemen Dakar Team Renault: Richard De Groot, Van Den Elshout Raph, Hulsebosch Jan
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#516 Team KAMAZ Master: Anton Shibalov, Dmitrii Nikitin, Ivan Tatarinov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#511 Team KAMAZ Master: Andrey Karginov, Andrey Mokeev, Igor Leonov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#505 Team De Rooy IVECO: Janus Van Kasteren, Darek Rodewald, Marcel Snijders
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#502 InstaForex Loprais Team Tatra: Ales Loprais, Petr Pokora, Khalid Alkendi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#501 Team KAMAZ Master: Dmitry Sotnikov, Ruslan Akhmadeev, Ilgiz Akhmetzianov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#50 Hero Motosports Team Rally: CS Santosh
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#412 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Mitchell Guthrie, Ola Floene
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#411 SNAG Racing Team BRP: Sergei Kariakin, Anton Vlasiuk
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#41 Husqvarna: Jacopo Cerutti
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#409 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Blade Hildebrand, Francois Cazalet
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#404 PH Sport: Conrad Rautenbach, Pedro Bianchi Prata
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#403 Red Bull Off-Road Team USA OT3: Cyril Despre, Mike Horn
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#400 South Racing - Can Am: Francisco Lopez Contardo, Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#382 Toyota: Edvinas Juskauskas
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#368 Petrus Racing Toyota Gintas Petrus
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#363 Chevrolet: Quan Ruan
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#36 Husqvarna: Mohammed Balooshi
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#358 Laurent Foucquet Sodicars: Philippe Boutron
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#35 Orlen Team Husqvarna: Maciej Giemza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#347 Jefferies and Maxxis Dakar Team: Tim Coronel, Tom Coronel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
Fotót készítette: SsangYong
#330 PH-Sport Peugeot 3008 DKR: Pierre Lachaume
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#326 Toyota Auto Body: Christian Lavieille, Jean-Pierre Garcin
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#323 MSK Rally Team Mini: Denis Krotov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#320 Gazoo Racing Toyota: Ronan Chabot, Gilles Pillot
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#319 Agrorodeo Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#316 Overdrive Toyota: Peter Van Merksteijn
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#315 Century Racing: Mathieu Serradori
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova, Bernardo Graue
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso, Marc Coma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#310 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Fernando Alonso
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi, Konstantin Zhiltsov
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#309 Overdrive Toyota: Yazeed Al Rajhi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
#307 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Bernhard Ten Brinke, Tom Colsoul
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#306 MP-Sports Ford: Martin Prokop
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#304 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Giniel De Villiers, Alex Haro Bravo
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#301 Borgward Rally Team BX7 EVO: Nani Roma
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah, Matthieu Baumel
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#300 Toyota Gazoo Racing: Nasser Al-Attiyah
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#277 Lindner 91 Team Can-Am: Arkadiusz Lindner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#272 Bennazar Quad Team Yamaha: Mariano Bennazar
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#27 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Joaquim Rodrigues
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse, #252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#265 Yamaha: Simon Vitse
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#262 Team All Tracks Yamaha: Sebastien Souday
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#252 SMX Racing Yamaha: Alexandre Giroud
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#251 Sonik Team Yamaha: Rafal Sonik
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#250 Drag'on Racing Yamaha: Ignacio Casale
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#19 SLOAVNFT Rally Team KTM: Stefan Svitko
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#111 KTM: Cesare Zacchetti
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#107 KTM: Lionel Costes
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#8 Hero Motosports Team Rally: Paulo Goncalves
Fotót készítette: A.S.O.
Ajánlott videó:
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Motorsportok
|Versenyzők
|Carlos Sainz , Fernando Alonso Vásárlás , Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Csapatok
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
Képekben a Dakar Rali tragikus 7. szakasza
Népszerű
Menetrend
Partnerünk:
|
12 márc.Jegyek
|
19 márc.Jegyek
|
2 ápr.Jegyek
|
16 ápr.Jegyek
|
30 ápr.Jegyek
|
7 máj.Jegyek