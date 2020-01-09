Képekben a Dakar Rali 4. napja: egyre keményebb a terep
Fernando Alonso is úgy nyilatkozott, hogy mentálisan is kihívást jelentett számára a 4. szakasz, amit a 12. helyen teljesített, ismét bizonyítva, hogy gyors, hiába csak nemrég kezdett el terep-ralizni.
A 4. szakaszt követően is Carlos Sainz marad az élen a MINI autójával, de az előnye csak 3 perc 3 másodperc volt Al-Attiyah előtt, ami nem jelent életbiztosítást. Igaz, láthattunk már arra is példát a Dakaron, hogy ennél messze nagyobb előny sem ad garanciát a végső sikerre.
Stéphane Peterhansel a másik MINI volánja mögött a harmadik helyre lépett fel. A legendának szüksége is volt a tegnapi szakaszgyőzelemre, ám a hátránya majdnem 12 perc volt az összetettben. A TOP-5-ben még Al Rajhi és Terranova voltak ott 23 perces hátrányban. A két versenyzőt mindössze 3 másodperc választotta el egymástól.
UTV de Reinaldo Varela e Gustavo Gugelmin
Fotót készítette: Marian Chytka
UTV de Reinaldo Varela e Gustavo Gugelmin
Fotót készítette: Marian Chytka
UTV de Reinaldo Varela e Gustavo Gugelmin
Fotót készítette: Marian Chytka
Krzysztof Jarmuż
Fotót készítette: Motul
Krzysztof Jarmuż
Fotót készítette: Motul
Arkadiusz Lindner
Fotót készítette: MCH Photo
Arkadiusz Lindner
Fotót készítette: Vaclav Duska
Arkadiusz Lindner
Fotót készítette: Vaclav Duska
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Honda Team
#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Honda Team
#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Honda Team
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team
#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera
Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
Fotót készítette: Husqvarna
#374 Nissan: Abdulaziz Alyaeesh, Faisal Mohammed Ftyh
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
Fotót készítette: SsangYong
#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
Fotót készítette: SsangYong
#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
Fotót készítette: SsangYong
#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing
#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos
Fotót készítette: Repsol Rally Team
#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos
Fotót készítette: Repsol Rally Team
#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos
Fotót készítette: Repsol Rally Team
#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos
Fotót készítette: Repsol Rally Team
#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#319 X-Raid Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#319 X-Raid Mini: Vaidotas Zala
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing
#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#31 KTM Factory Team: Mario Patrao
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team
#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
Fotót készítette: Sherco Racing
#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
Fotót készítette: Sherco Racing
#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
Fotót készítette: Sherco Racing
#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Honda Team
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing
#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Honda Team
#10 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Xavier De Soultrait
Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
Fotót készítette: KTM Images
