Motorsportok / Galéria

Képekben a Dakar Rali 4. napja: egyre keményebb a terep

Képekben a Dakar Rali 4. napja: egyre keményebb a terep
2020. jan. 9. 8:15

Fernando Alonso is úgy nyilatkozott, hogy mentálisan is kihívást jelentett számára a 4. szakasz, amit a 12. helyen teljesített, ismét bizonyítva, hogy gyors, hiába csak nemrég kezdett el terep-ralizni.

A 4. szakaszt követően is Carlos Sainz marad az élen a MINI autójával, de az előnye csak 3 perc 3 másodperc volt Al-Attiyah előtt, ami nem jelent életbiztosítást. Igaz, láthattunk már arra is példát a Dakaron, hogy ennél messze nagyobb előny sem ad garanciát a végső sikerre.

Stéphane Peterhansel a másik MINI volánja mögött a harmadik helyre lépett fel. A legendának szüksége is volt a tegnapi szakaszgyőzelemre, ám a hátránya majdnem 12 perc volt az összetettben. A TOP-5-ben még Al Rajhi és Terranova voltak ott 23 perces hátrányban. A két versenyzőt mindössze 3 másodperc választotta el egymástól.

UTV de Reinaldo Varela e Gustavo Gugelmin

UTV de Reinaldo Varela e Gustavo Gugelmin
1/96

Fotót készítette: Marian Chytka

UTV de Reinaldo Varela e Gustavo Gugelmin

UTV de Reinaldo Varela e Gustavo Gugelmin
2/96

Fotót készítette: Marian Chytka

UTV de Reinaldo Varela e Gustavo Gugelmin

UTV de Reinaldo Varela e Gustavo Gugelmin
3/96

Fotót készítette: Marian Chytka

Krzysztof Jarmuż

Krzysztof Jarmuż
4/96

Fotót készítette: Motul

Krzysztof Jarmuż

Krzysztof Jarmuż
5/96

Fotót készítette: Motul

Arkadiusz Lindner

Arkadiusz Lindner
6/96

Fotót készítette: MCH Photo

Arkadiusz Lindner

Arkadiusz Lindner
7/96

Fotót készítette: Vaclav Duska

Arkadiusz Lindner

Arkadiusz Lindner
8/96

Fotót készítette: Vaclav Duska

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
9/96

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Honda Team

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec

#9 Monster Energy Honda Team: Ricky Brabec
10/96

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Honda Team

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides

#7 Monster Energy Honda Team: Kevin Benavides
11/96

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Honda Team

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
12/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
13/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
14/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
15/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
16/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
17/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short

#6 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Andrew Short
18/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter

#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter
19/96

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter

#56 Yamaha: Rodney Faggotter
20/96

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
21/96

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
22/96

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera, Ferran Marco Alcayna, Marc Torres
23/96

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera

#517 Team De Rooy IVECO: Albert Llovera
24/96

Fotót készítette: Team de Rooy

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
25/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
26/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
27/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
28/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
29/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla

#5 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing: Pablo Quintanilla
30/96

Fotót készítette: Husqvarna

#374 Nissan: Abdulaziz Alyaeesh, Faisal Mohammed Ftyh

#374 Nissan: Abdulaziz Alyaeesh, Faisal Mohammed Ftyh
31/96

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko
32/96

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko

#355 X-Raid Mini: Aleksandr Dorossinskij, Oleg Uperenko
33/96

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
34/96

Fotót készítette: SsangYong

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
35/96

Fotót készítette: SsangYong

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo

#341 Ssangyong Motorsport Koorando DKR: Oscar Fuertes Aldanondo, Diego Vallejo
36/96

Fotót készítette: SsangYong

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
37/96

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
38/96

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
39/96

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete

#336 Sodicars Racing Mitsubushi: Cristina Gutierrez Herrero, Pablo Moreno Huete
40/96

Fotót készítette: Sodicars Racing

#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos

#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos
41/96

Fotót készítette: Repsol Rally Team

#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos

#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos
42/96

Fotót készítette: Repsol Rally Team

#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos

#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos
43/96

Fotót készítette: Repsol Rally Team

#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos

#325 Mecatech BMW: Isidre Esteve Pujol, Txema Villalobos
44/96

Fotót készítette: Repsol Rally Team

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy

#324 X-Raid Mini: Yasir Seaidan, Kuzmich Alexy
45/96

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#319 X-Raid Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas

#319 X-Raid Mini: Vaidotas Zala, Saulius Jurgelenas
46/96

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#319 X-Raid Mini: Vaidotas Zala

#319 X-Raid Mini: Vaidotas Zala
47/96

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay

#314 Overdrive Toyota: Erik Van Loon, Sebastien Delaunay
48/96

Fotót készítette: Van Loon Racing

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova

#311 JCW X-Raid Team: Orlando Terranova
49/96

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#31 KTM Factory Team: Mario Patrao

#31 KTM Factory Team: Mario Patrao
50/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz

#305 JCW X-Raid Team: Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz
51/96

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk

#303 JCW X-Raid Team: Jakub Przygonski, Timo Gottschalk
52/96

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza

#302 JCW X-Raid Team: Stephane Peterhansel, Paulo Fiuza
53/96

Fotót készítette: X-Raid Team

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
54/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
55/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
56/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
57/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
58/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
59/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
60/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland

#3 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Sam Sunderland
61/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney

#28 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Jamie Mccanney
62/96

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
63/96

Fotót készítette: Sherco Racing

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
64/96

Fotót készítette: Sherco Racing

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino

#24 Sherco TVS Rally Factory: Lorenzo Santolino
65/96

Fotót készítette: Sherco Racing

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi

#22 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Franco Caimi
66/96

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
67/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
68/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
69/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
70/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner

#2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Matthias Walkner
71/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo

#17 Monster Energy Honda Team: Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
72/96

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Honda Team

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
73/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
74/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
75/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
76/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
77/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides

#16 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Luciano Benavides
78/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
79/96

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
80/96

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
81/96

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
82/96

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
83/96

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
84/96

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
85/96

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
86/96

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
87/96

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz

#14 GAS GAS Factory Team: Laia Sanz
88/96

Fotót készítette: GasGas Factory Racing

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort

#12 Monster Energy Honda Team: Joan Barreda Bort
89/96

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Honda Team

#10 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Xavier De Soultrait

#10 Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team: Xavier De Soultrait
90/96

Fotót készítette: Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
91/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
92/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
93/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
94/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
95/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price

#1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Toby Price
96/96

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

