Motorsportok Hírek

Hivatalosan is bemutatkozott a Porsche LMDh autója! Köszöntsétek a 963-at

A Porsche hivatalosan is bemutatta a 2023-as LMDh autóját, a 4,6 literes V8-as motorral ellátott 963-at, amelyet többek között a háromszoros Le Mans-győztes André Lotterer fog vezetni.

Köles István Ákos
Szerző:
, Szerkesztő
Hivatalosan is bemutatkozott a Porsche LMDh autója! Köszöntsétek a 963-at

A Porsche hivatalosan is bemutatta a 2023-as LMDh autóját, a 963-at, amit a Multimatic-kal közösen fejlesztettek, és utcai példányai is lesznek.

Azt már korábban is megerősítette a Porsche, hogy egy V8-as motor fogja adni az autó erejét az LMDh kategóriában egységes hibridrendszer mellett, most azonban pontosították is, hogy melyik milyen erőforrásról van szó.

A Porsche a 4,6 literes MR6 motorhoz nyúlt vissza, amit a 918 Spyderbe szereltek, azonban a szívómotor kapott két turbót is a versenyzéshez. A 4,6 literes motor elődjét a Porsche a jelenlegi partnerével, a Penske-vel közösen fejlesztette ki 2005-ben az RS Spyder LMP2-es versenyautó számára, amivel 2006 és 2010 között amit csak tudott, meg is nyert a német márka.

A Porsche „vezérpilótája” egy igazi Le Mans veterán lesz André Lotterer személyében, aki még az Audival lett háromszoros Le Mans-győztes a 2010-es évek elején, most azonban 5 Formula E szezont követően ismét a sportautózásra vált.

Rajta kívül Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor, Matt Campbell, Matthieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr és Dane Cameron vezetheti majd még a Porsche új LMDh autóját, amivel a WEC-ben és az amerikai IMSA-ban is rajthoz fognak állni.

 

A Porsche célja az, hogy már idén, a WEC 2022-es szezonjának fináléján, a bahreini 8 órás futamon rajthoz tudjanak állni, ahol a Toyota és a Glickenhaus mellett már a Peugeot-val is megküzdhetnének.

Hamarosan bemutatja a 2023-as hiperautóját a Ferrari is, akik az LMDh helyett a kevésbé megkötött, de így drágábbnak számító Hypercar kategóriában fognak versenyezni jövőre.

Nézzétek meg a Porsche 963 bemutatkozó videóját is!

