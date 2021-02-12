Jegyek
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző
MotoGP / Hírek

Itt a gyári KTM és a Tech 3 2021-es festése - Galéria

megosztás
hozzászólás
Itt a gyári KTM és a Tech 3 2021-es festése - Galéria
Szerző:
, Szerkesztő
Társszerző: Lewis Duncan

A KTM és a szatellit alakulata, a Tech 3 is bemutatta a 2021-es MotoGP szezonra készölt festését.

Az idei lesz a KTM ötödik szezonja a gyorsasági motorozás királykategóriájában, és ez lesz a harmadik olyan szezon, amikor az ügyfélcsapatuk a Tech 3 lesz.

A KTM fantasztikus szezont tudhat maga mögött, az újon Brad Binder megszerezte az osztrák márka első MotoGP győzelmét a Cseh Nagydíjon, amit Pol Espargaro 4 további dobogós helyezéssel egészített ki, illetve Miguel Oliveira 2 futamgyőzelmet is aratott a Tech 3 színeiben a Stájer és a Portugál Nagydíjon.

Ezek után a KTM elvesztette a kedvezményezett gyártói státuszát, de a szezonnak egy új hajtáslánccal kezdenek neki, aminek a fejlesztését még a 2020-as szezon előtt kezdték el.

A gyári csapattól távozó Pol Espargaro helyét a Tech 3-tól fellépő Miguel Oliveira veszi majd át, míg Brad Binder maradt, Iker Lecuona mellé a Tech 3-ba pedig a Ducati gyári csapatától érkező Danilo Petruccit szerződtették.

Jens Hainbach, KTM Factory Racing

Jens Hainbach, KTM Factory Racing
1/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
2/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
3/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
4/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
5/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
6/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
7/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
8/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
9/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
10/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
11/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
12/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
13/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
14/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
15/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
16/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
17/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
18/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
19/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
20/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
21/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
22/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
23/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
24/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
25/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
26/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
27/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
28/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
29/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
30/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
31/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
32/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
33/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
34/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
35/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
36/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
37/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
38/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
39/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Stefan Pierer, Hubert Trunkenpolz, Pit Beirer, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Stefan Pierer, Hubert Trunkenpolz, Pit Beirer, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
40/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Stefan Pierer, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Stefan Pierer, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
41/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Wolfgang Felber, KTM Factory Racing

Wolfgang Felber, KTM Factory Racing
42/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
43/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
44/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
45/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
46/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
47/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
48/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
49/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
50/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
51/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Kurt Trieb, KTM Factory Racing

Kurt Trieb, KTM Factory Racing
52/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
53/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
54/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
55/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
56/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
57/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
58/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
59/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
60/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
61/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
62/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
63/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
64/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
65/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
66/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
67/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
68/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
69/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
70/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
71/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
72/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
73/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
74/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
75/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
76/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
77/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
78/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
79/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
80/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
81/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
82/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
83/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
84/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
85/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
86/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
87/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
88/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
89/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
90/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
91/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
92/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
93/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
94/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Mike Leitner, Kurt Trieb, Wolfgang Felber, Jens Hainbach, KTM Factory Racing

Mike Leitner, Kurt Trieb, Wolfgang Felber, Jens Hainbach, KTM Factory Racing
95/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Mike Leitner, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Mike Leitner, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
96/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Pit Beirer, KTM Factory Racing

Pit Beirer, KTM Factory Racing
97/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Pit Beirer, Kurt Trieb, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira, Wolfgang Felber, Mike Leitner, KTM Factory Racing

Pit Beirer, Kurt Trieb, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira, Wolfgang Felber, Mike Leitner, KTM Factory Racing
98/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Red Bull KTM Tech 3 bikes

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Red Bull KTM Tech 3 bikes
99/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
100/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing RC16
101/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike detail Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike detail Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
102/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
103/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
104/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
105/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
106/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
107/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
108/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
109/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
110/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
111/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
112/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bike of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
113/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
114/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
115/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
116/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
117/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
118/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
119/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
120/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
121/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
122/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
123/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Bikes of Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
124/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
125/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
126/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
127/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
128/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
129/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
130/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
131/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
132/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
133/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
134/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
135/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
136/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
137/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
138/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
139/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
140/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
141/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
142/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
143/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
144/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
145/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
146/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
147/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
148/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
149/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Hubert Trunkenpolz, KTM Factory Racing

Hubert Trunkenpolz, KTM Factory Racing
150/150

Fotót készítette: KTM Images

Míg a gyári csapat festése szinte megegyezik a tavalyival, a Tech 3 festése egy az egyben felvette a KTM narancs színét, miután a Red Bull megszüntette a szponzori megállapodását a privát csapattal.

Még több F1 hír:

Ajánlott videó:

Rossi szerint nem helyes, hogy engedték Marquez gyors visszatérését

Előző cikk

Rossi szerint nem helyes, hogy engedték Marquez gyors visszatérését
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat MotoGP
Szerző Köles István Ákos

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Button bemutatta a „ketrecbe zárt szörnyet”

2
Forma-1

Hivatalos közlemény: Alonsót megműtötték, hamarosan elkezdi a lábadozást

3
Forma-1

Egy szupermarket parkoló előtt történt Alonso balesete

4
Forma-1

Hivatalos közlemény: Alonso tudatánál van!

16ó
5
Forma-1

Az első információk Alonso sérüléseiről

15ó
Legfrissebb hírek
Itt a gyári KTM és a Tech 3 2021-es festése - Galéria
MGP

Itt a gyári KTM és a Tech 3 2021-es festése - Galéria

Rossi szerint nem helyes, hogy engedték Marquez gyors visszatérését
MGP

Rossi szerint nem helyes, hogy engedték Marquez gyors visszatérését

2021. febr. 10.
Bemutatta a 2021-es festését a Ducati MotoGP csapata - Galéria
MGP

Bemutatta a 2021-es festését a Ducati MotoGP csapata - Galéria

2021. febr. 9.
Mir: „Nem én vagyok a favorit idén, hanem Marquez
MGP

Mir: „Nem én vagyok a favorit idén, hanem Marquez

2021. febr. 6.
Az Avintia elsőként mutatta be a 2021-es motorját és versenyzőit
MGP

Az Avintia elsőként mutatta be a 2021-es motorját és versenyzőit

2021. febr. 6.
Legfrissebb videók
Így fest a MotoGP idei mezőnye! 01:22
MotoGP
2021. jan. 5.

Így fest a MotoGP idei mezőnye!

Marc és Alex Marquez a pályán 01:06
MotoGP
2020. febr. 12.

Marc és Alex Marquez a pályán

A Honda MotoGP 2020-as bemutatója 00:26
MotoGP
2020. febr. 11.

A Honda MotoGP 2020-as bemutatója

A Suzuki történelmi festése a MotoGP-ben 01:27
MotoGP
2020. febr. 7.

A Suzuki történelmi festése a MotoGP-ben

Marc Marquez begurította a 8-ast: a legjobb? 01:00
MotoGP
2019. okt. 9.

Marc Marquez begurította a 8-ast: a legjobb?

Köles István Ákos More from
Köles István Ákos
Egy szupermarket parkoló előtt történt Alonso balesete
Forma-1 / Hírek

Egy szupermarket parkoló előtt történt Alonso balesete

Az első információk Alonso sérüléseiről
Forma-1 / Hírek

Az első információk Alonso sérüléseiről

A Williams munkahelyeit a csapat eladása mentette meg – Roberts
Forma-1 / Hírek

A Williams munkahelyeit a csapat eladása mentette meg – Roberts

Népszerű Ma

Button bemutatta a „ketrecbe zárt szörnyet”
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

Button bemutatta a „ketrecbe zárt szörnyet”

Egy szupermarket parkoló előtt történt Alonso balesete
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

Egy szupermarket parkoló előtt történt Alonso balesete

Hivatalos közlemény: Alonsót megműtötték, hamarosan elkezdi a lábadozást
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

Hivatalos közlemény: Alonsót megműtötték, hamarosan elkezdi a lábadozást

Hivatalos közlemény: Alonso tudatánál van!
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

Hivatalos közlemény: Alonso tudatánál van!

Az első információk Alonso sérüléseiről
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

Az első információk Alonso sérüléseiről

2025-ben érkeznek az „erős és hatékony” motorok
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

2025-ben érkeznek az „erős és hatékony” motorok

Újabb biztató hírek Alonsóról, akit hamarosan Bernbe szállítanak
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

Újabb biztató hírek Alonsóról, akit hamarosan Bernbe szállítanak

A Red Bull szerint autójuknak is kedvez majd az általuk kezelt motor
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

A Red Bull szerint autójuknak is kedvez majd az általuk kezelt motor

Legfrissebb hírek

Itt a gyári KTM és a Tech 3 2021-es festése - Galéria
MGP MotoGP / Hírek

Itt a gyári KTM és a Tech 3 2021-es festése - Galéria

Rossi szerint nem helyes, hogy engedték Marquez gyors visszatérését
MGP MotoGP / Hírek

Rossi szerint nem helyes, hogy engedték Marquez gyors visszatérését

Bemutatta a 2021-es festését a Ducati MotoGP csapata - Galéria
MGP MotoGP / Hírek

Bemutatta a 2021-es festését a Ducati MotoGP csapata - Galéria

Mir: „Nem én vagyok a favorit idén, hanem Marquez
MGP MotoGP / Hírek

Mir: „Nem én vagyok a favorit idén, hanem Marquez

Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2021 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.