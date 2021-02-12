Itt a gyári KTM és a Tech 3 2021-es festése - Galéria

A KTM és a szatellit alakulata, a Tech 3 is bemutatta a 2021-es MotoGP szezonra készölt festését.
Az idei lesz a KTM ötödik szezonja a gyorsasági motorozás királykategóriájában, és ez lesz a harmadik olyan szezon, amikor az ügyfélcsapatuk a Tech 3 lesz.
A KTM fantasztikus szezont tudhat maga mögött, az újon Brad Binder megszerezte az osztrák márka első MotoGP győzelmét a Cseh Nagydíjon, amit Pol Espargaro 4 további dobogós helyezéssel egészített ki, illetve Miguel Oliveira 2 futamgyőzelmet is aratott a Tech 3 színeiben a Stájer és a Portugál Nagydíjon.
Ezek után a KTM elvesztette a kedvezményezett gyártói státuszát, de a szezonnak egy új hajtáslánccal kezdenek neki, aminek a fejlesztését még a 2020-as szezon előtt kezdték el.
A gyári csapattól távozó Pol Espargaro helyét a Tech 3-tól fellépő Miguel Oliveira veszi majd át, míg Brad Binder maradt, Iker Lecuona mellé a Tech 3-ba pedig a Ducati gyári csapatától érkező Danilo Petruccit szerződtették.
Míg a gyári csapat festése szinte megegyezik a tavalyival, a Tech 3 festése egy az egyben felvette a KTM narancs színét, miután a Red Bull megszüntette a szponzori megállapodását a privát csapattal.
