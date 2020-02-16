Top események
Új képek az AlphaTauri pályára gurulásáról: Kvjat és Gasly akcióban

Új képek az AlphaTauri pályára gurulásáról: Kvjat és Gasly akcióban
Szerző:
2020. febr. 16. 8:46

Új képek érkeztek az AlphaTauri új F1-es autójának pályára gurulásáról az olaszországi Misanóból. A csapat egy sikeres shakedownt tudhat maga mögött, így jöhetnek a téli tesztek a katalán ringen.

A következő hét még sűrűbb lesz, mivel a Racing Point és a Williams is adós a bemutatójával, valamint kezdetét veszik a téli tesztek. A helyszín Barcelona, akárcsak a korábbi években, most viszont a hosszabb naptár miatt kevesebb tesztnap áll a csapatok rendelkezésére.

Még több F1 hír:

Kérdés, hogy mi lesz Kínával a koronavírus miatt, és Vietnam is veszélybe kerülhet, így adott esetben az is előfordulhat, hogy kevesebb futam lesz, mint korábban. Erre csak később kaphatjuk meg a választ, és a mezőny jelenleg Barcelonára koncentrál.

A Toro Rossóból lett AlphaTauri Misanóban tartotta meg a shakedown eseményét. Ez lehetőséget adott a csapatnak arra, hogy bejárassák az új autót, a Honda motorral hajtott AT01-et, valamint készítsenek pár látványos promóciós anyagot. Korábban a szemkamerás videót már bemutathattuk számotokra, most pedig itt vannak az új képek.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
1/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
2/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
3/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
4/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
5/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
6/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
7/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
8/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
9/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
10/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
11/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
12/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
13/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
14/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
15/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
16/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
17/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
18/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
19/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
20/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
21/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
22/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
23/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
24/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
25/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
26/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Franz Tost, Team Principal Scuderia AlphaTauri

Franz Tost, Team Principal Scuderia AlphaTauri
27/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri with the team and the AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri with the team and the AlphaTauri AT01
28/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
29/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
30/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
31/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
32/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
33/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
34/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
35/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
36/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
37/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
38/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
39/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
40/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
41/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
42/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
43/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
44/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
45/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
46/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
47/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
48/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
49/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
50/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
51/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
52/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
53/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
54/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
55/55

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Egy igazán extra F1-es felvételt kaptunk, amiben szemkamerás képből nézhetjük meg az AlphaTauri első méterein a misanói versenypályán.

