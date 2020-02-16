Új képek az AlphaTauri pályára gurulásáról: Kvjat és Gasly akcióban
Új képek érkeztek az AlphaTauri új F1-es autójának pályára gurulásáról az olaszországi Misanóból. A csapat egy sikeres shakedownt tudhat maga mögött, így jöhetnek a téli tesztek a katalán ringen.
A következő hét még sűrűbb lesz, mivel a Racing Point és a Williams is adós a bemutatójával, valamint kezdetét veszik a téli tesztek. A helyszín Barcelona, akárcsak a korábbi években, most viszont a hosszabb naptár miatt kevesebb tesztnap áll a csapatok rendelkezésére.
Kérdés, hogy mi lesz Kínával a koronavírus miatt, és Vietnam is veszélybe kerülhet, így adott esetben az is előfordulhat, hogy kevesebb futam lesz, mint korábban. Erre csak később kaphatjuk meg a választ, és a mezőny jelenleg Barcelonára koncentrál.
A Toro Rossóból lett AlphaTauri Misanóban tartotta meg a shakedown eseményét. Ez lehetőséget adott a csapatnak arra, hogy bejárassák az új autót, a Honda motorral hajtott AT01-et, valamint készítsenek pár látványos promóciós anyagot. Korábban a szemkamerás videót már bemutathattuk számotokra, most pedig itt vannak az új képek.
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Franz Tost, Team Principal Scuderia AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri with the team and the AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Egy igazán extra F1-es felvételt kaptunk, amiben szemkamerás képből nézhetjük meg az AlphaTauri első méterein a misanói versenypályán.
