Óriásgaléria a Red Bull hatalmas show-járól az F1 újraindításának jegyében
A videó után egy óriásgalériát is megnézhettek az eseményről, ami egészen szenzációsra sikeredett. A Red Bull ezúttal is tökéletes munkát végzett.
A Red Bulltól megszokhattuk, hogy már-már hollywoodi magasságokban forgatja le a videós anyagait. Nevéhez méltóan extrém körülmények között teszi ezt, és az évek alatt számtalan példát láthattunk erre.
Ezen a hétvégén rendezik meg az évadnyitó Osztrák Nagydíjat a Forma-1-ben. Soha nem volt még példa hasonlóra, ráadásul két futammal. Ez pláne különlegessé teszi az eseményeket, független attól, hogy a koronavírus miatt a nézők nem léphetnek be a pályára.
A Red Bull egy nagyon nagy show-t csinált a pályáján, ami egyfajta köszöntő is volt a Forma-1 számára, mely több hónapos szünet után indulhat újra. A videót már korábban megmutattuk számotokra, most pedig képi formában nézhetitek meg a show-t.
The Percussive Planet Ensemble
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Porsche GT2 RS
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Porsche GT2 RS
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Porsche GT2 RS
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Nascar and Porsche GT2 RS
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Nascar and Porsche GT2 RS
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Nascar
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Moto 2 bike
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
F1 Sauber car
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
F1 Sauber car
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
F1 Sauber car
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
F1 Sauber car
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Cameron Carpenter
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Cameron Carpenter
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Cameron Carpenter
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
A Nascar
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
A car parade of the Project Spielberg
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
NASCAR
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Moto 2 bike
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
F1 Sauber car
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
A car parade of the Project Spielberg
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
A car parade of the Project Spielberg
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
A car parade of the Project Spielberg
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
A car parade of the Project Spielberg
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
A car parade of the Project Spielberg
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Egészen lenyűgöző felvételek, amiket kár lenne kihagyni. Hamarosan pedig az F1-es autók kapják meg a főszerepet, ugyanis pénteken megrendezik az első két szabadedzést a Red Bull Ringen. Legutóbb decemberben gurulhatott pályára a mezőny éles körülmények között.
