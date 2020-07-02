Top események
Stop/Go / Galéria

Óriásgaléria a Red Bull hatalmas show-járól az F1 újraindításának jegyében

Óriásgaléria a Red Bull hatalmas show-járól az F1 újraindításának jegyében
Szerző:
2020. júl. 2. 9:37
Szerző:
2020. júl. 2. 9:37

A videó után egy óriásgalériát is megnézhettek az eseményről, ami egészen szenzációsra sikeredett. A Red Bull ezúttal is tökéletes munkát végzett.

A Red Bulltól megszokhattuk, hogy már-már hollywoodi magasságokban forgatja le a videós anyagait. Nevéhez méltóan extrém körülmények között teszi ezt, és az évek alatt számtalan példát láthattunk erre.

Még több F1 hír:

Ezen a hétvégén rendezik meg az évadnyitó Osztrák Nagydíjat a Forma-1-ben. Soha nem volt még példa hasonlóra, ráadásul két futammal. Ez pláne különlegessé teszi az eseményeket, független attól, hogy a koronavírus miatt a nézők nem léphetnek be a pályára.

A Red Bull egy nagyon nagy show-t csinált a pályáján, ami egyfajta köszöntő is volt a Forma-1 számára, mely több hónapos szünet után indulhat újra. A videót már korábban megmutattuk számotokra, most pedig képi formában nézhetitek meg a show-t.

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
1/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
2/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
3/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
4/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
5/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
6/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
7/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
8/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
9/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
10/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
11/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
12/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
13/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
14/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
15/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
16/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
17/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
18/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
19/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
20/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
21/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
22/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
23/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
24/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
25/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
26/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
27/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
28/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
29/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
30/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
31/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
32/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Porsche GT2 RS

Porsche GT2 RS
33/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Porsche GT2 RS

Porsche GT2 RS
34/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Porsche GT2 RS

Porsche GT2 RS
35/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Nascar and Porsche GT2 RS

Nascar and Porsche GT2 RS
36/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Nascar and Porsche GT2 RS

Nascar and Porsche GT2 RS
37/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Nascar

Nascar
38/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Moto 2 bike

Moto 2 bike
39/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 Sauber car

F1 Sauber car
40/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 Sauber car

F1 Sauber car
41/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 Sauber car

F1 Sauber car
42/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 Sauber car

F1 Sauber car
43/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner

Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner
44/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner

Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner
45/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Cameron Carpenter

Cameron Carpenter
46/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Cameron Carpenter

Cameron Carpenter
47/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Cameron Carpenter

Cameron Carpenter
48/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

A Nascar

A Nascar
49/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

A car parade of the Project Spielberg

A car parade of the Project Spielberg
50/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
51/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
52/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
53/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
54/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
55/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
56/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
57/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
58/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
59/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
60/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
61/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
62/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
63/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
64/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
65/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
66/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
67/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
68/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
69/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
70/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
71/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
72/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
73/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
74/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
75/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
76/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
77/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
78/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
79/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
80/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
81/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
82/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
83/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
84/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
85/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
86/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
87/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
88/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

The Percussive Planet Ensemble

The Percussive Planet Ensemble
89/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

NASCAR

NASCAR
90/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Moto 2 bike

Moto 2 bike
91/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Matthias Walkner

Matthias Walkner
92/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 Sauber car

F1 Sauber car
93/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner

Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner
94/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner

Cameron Carpenter performs on top of the Paris Dakar Truck driven by Matthias Walkner
95/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

A car parade of the Project Spielberg

A car parade of the Project Spielberg
96/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

A car parade of the Project Spielberg

A car parade of the Project Spielberg
97/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

A car parade of the Project Spielberg

A car parade of the Project Spielberg
98/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

A car parade of the Project Spielberg

A car parade of the Project Spielberg
99/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

A car parade of the Project Spielberg

A car parade of the Project Spielberg
100/100

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Egészen lenyűgöző felvételek, amiket kár lenne kihagyni. Hamarosan pedig az F1-es autók kapják meg a főszerepet, ugyanis pénteken megrendezik az első két szabadedzést a Red Bull Ringen. Legutóbb decemberben gurulhatott pályára a mezőny éles körülmények között.

