Előző
Stop/Go / Galéria

Még több kép Grosjean balesetéről – a kettészakadt autó, a menekülés és az oltás

Még több kép Grosjean balesetéről – a kettészakadt autó, a menekülés és az oltás
Szerző:

Galérián is megtekinthető Romain Grosjean bahreini balesete, amelyet hihetetlen szerencsével úszott meg a francia pilóta, és csak kisebb sérüléseket szenvedett a 35 éves versenyző.

A Bahreini Nagydíj első körében történt Romain Grosjean elképesztő balesete, amelyben szó szerint kettészakadt az autó. Szerencsére néhány perccel az incidens után kiderült, hogy meglehetősen szerencsésen úszta meg a francia a balesetet.

A képsorok viszont sokkolók voltak, és még mindig nehéz elhinni, hogy „mindössze” kisebb égési sérüléseket szerzett a baleset során, de elképzelhető, hogy a bordája is eltörött a balesetben, amely során szó szerint kettészakadt a kocsija.

Még több F1 hír:

A mezőnyt is sokkolták a történtek, és a hosszú piros zászlós megszakítás után 16:35-kor folytatódhatott a Bahreini Nagydíj. Alább megtekinthető egy galéria Grosjean balesetéről.

Steiner nyilatkozott Grosjean állapotáról…

A member of the civil defence with a fire extinguisher

A member of the civil defence with a fire extinguisher
1/48

A photographer takes pictures as marshals work to clear the track

A photographer takes pictures as marshals work to clear the track
2/48

Damage to the Armco barrier after an opening lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Damage to the Armco barrier after an opening lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
3/48

Fire marshals attend an inferno after Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, crashed heavily on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race was stopped. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is escorted away on the left of the picture

Fire marshals attend an inferno after Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, crashed heavily on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race was stopped. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is escorted away on the left of the picture
4/48

Marshals attend to the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals attend to the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
5/48

Marshals deal with the wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap

Marshals deal with the wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
6/48

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
7/48

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
8/48

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap

Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
9/48

Marshals work to put out the fire at the scene of the accident

Marshals work to put out the fire at the scene of the accident
10/48

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
11/48

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
12/48

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident

Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
13/48

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 getting out of his car that is on fire

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 getting out of his car that is on fire
14/48

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, in the back of an ambulance

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, in the back of an ambulance
15/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
16/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
17/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
18/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
19/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
20/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
21/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
22/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
23/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
24/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
25/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
26/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
27/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
28/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
29/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
30/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
31/48

The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it

The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it
32/48

The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it

The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it
33/48

The Medical Car at the scene of the accident

The Medical Car at the scene of the accident
34/48

The Medical Car at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the background

The Medical Car at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the background
35/48

The Medical Car by the side of the circuit

The Medical Car by the side of the circuit
36/48

The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20

The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20
37/48

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
38/48

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
39/48

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
40/48

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
41/48

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire

The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
42/48

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap

The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
43/48

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash

Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
44/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
45/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
46/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
47/48

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire

The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
48/48

Az F1 2020 speciális kiadást szentelt a legendás hétszeres világbajnoknak, Michael Schumachernek, aki Spában, a Jordan 191-es autóval mutatkozott be a Forma-1-ben. Egy kör a legendás aszfaltcsíkon, a legendás autóval.

Hamilton hálát ad az FIA-nak, a biztonsági lépéseikért

