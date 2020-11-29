Még több kép Grosjean balesetéről – a kettészakadt autó, a menekülés és az oltás
Galérián is megtekinthető Romain Grosjean bahreini balesete, amelyet hihetetlen szerencsével úszott meg a francia pilóta, és csak kisebb sérüléseket szenvedett a 35 éves versenyző.
A Bahreini Nagydíj első körében történt Romain Grosjean elképesztő balesete, amelyben szó szerint kettészakadt az autó. Szerencsére néhány perccel az incidens után kiderült, hogy meglehetősen szerencsésen úszta meg a francia a balesetet.
A képsorok viszont sokkolók voltak, és még mindig nehéz elhinni, hogy „mindössze” kisebb égési sérüléseket szerzett a baleset során, de elképzelhető, hogy a bordája is eltörött a balesetben, amely során szó szerint kettészakadt a kocsija.
A mezőnyt is sokkolták a történtek, és a hosszú piros zászlós megszakítás után 16:35-kor folytatódhatott a Bahreini Nagydíj. Alább megtekinthető egy galéria Grosjean balesetéről.
Steiner nyilatkozott Grosjean állapotáról…
A member of the civil defence with a fire extinguisher
A photographer takes pictures as marshals work to clear the track
Damage to the Armco barrier after an opening lap crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fire marshals attend an inferno after Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, crashed heavily on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race was stopped. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, is escorted away on the left of the picture
Marshals attend to the flames after a huge crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Marshals deal with the wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Marshals extinguish the flames after a big crash for Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, on the opening lap
Marshals work to put out the fire at the scene of the accident
Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
Marshals work to put the fire out at the scene of the accident
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 getting out of his car that is on fire
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, in the back of an ambulance
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it
The hole in the Armco where Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 hit it
The Medical Car at the scene of the accident
The Medical Car at the side of the track with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20 in the background
The Medical Car by the side of the circuit
The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas VF-20
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
The wreckage of the Romain Grosjean Haas VF-20 after a horrific accident on the opening lap of the Bahrtain Grand Prix. The car punctured a hole through the armco barrier and exploded into flames, Marshals attend the fire
The wrecked car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after a big crash on the opening lap
Wreckage of the car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, after his huge crash
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
The crashed car of Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20 on fire
