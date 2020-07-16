Top események
Képekben a Stájer Nagydíj rajt előtti pillanatai: munkában a Forma-1

Képekben a Stájer Nagydíj rajt előtti pillanatai: munkában a Forma-1
Szerző:
2020. júl. 16. 10:00

Egy újabb látványos képgaléria számotokra a 2020-as Stájer Nagydíjról, annak rajtrácsáráról, közvetlen a verseny előtti pillanatokról, amikor még minden csak a levegőben lógott.

Az elmúlt hétvégén rendezték meg az idei második osztrák versenyt, ami stílusosan a Stájer Nagydíjat kapta a Forma-1-ben. Ugyan az eső ezúttal sem esett a versenyen, bőven volt okunk az izgalomra, még ha nem is annyi, mint legutóbb.

A csapatok ezúttal is kevesebb emberrel dolgozhattak a rajtrácson, kizárva a sajtó képviselőit, valamint a sztárok sem lehettek ott. Ez még mindig kicsit furcsának tűnhet, de szép lassan ezt is meg fogjuk szokni.

The drivers gathered on the grid prior to the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid prior to the start

Tom Stallard and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, on the grid

The trophies on the grid

The Safety Car on the grid

The drivers stand on the grid around the trophies prior to the start

The drivers stand and take the knee on the grid prior to the start

The drivers stand and take the knee on the grid prior to the start

The busy pre race grid

The busy pre race grid

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, on the grid

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, on the grid prior to the start

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the grid prior to the start

Racing Point team members at work on the grid prior to the start

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, arrives on the grid

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, arrives on the grid

Mercedes team personnel take the knee on the grid prior to the start

Mercedes team personnel take the knee on the grid

Mercedes team members take the knee on the grid

Mercedes team members bend the knee on the grid

Mercedes team mebers on the grid prior to the start

Mercedes mechanics take the knee on the grid

Mercedes mechanics on the grid with the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Mercedes engineers and mechanics take the knee on the grid

Media on the grid

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, arrives on the grid

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, arrives on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid prior to the start

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid prior to the start

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, arrives on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, arrives on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, arrives on the grid

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, on the grid

Federica Masolin, Sky Sports Italia, on the grid

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, on the grid

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, on the grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, on the grid

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, arrives on the grid

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, arrives on the grid

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, arrives on the grid

AlphaTauri engineers on the grid prior to the start

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, to the grid

Red Bull mechanics and engineers stand around the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, on the grid

Haas F1 team personnel on the grid prior to the start

Drivers on the grid

Drivers on the grid

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, on the grid

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team on the grid

AlphaTauri team personnel on the grid prior to the start

AlphaTauri team personnel on the grid

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

The Styrian Grand Prix trophies on the grid

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, arrives on the grid

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, arrives on the grid

Racing Point mechanics on the grid

Racing Point mechanics on the grid

Racing Point mechanics on the grid

Racing Point mechanics on the grid

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, on the grid

Mechanics and engineers prepare the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, on the grid

McLaren mechanics on the grid

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the grid

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, on the grid

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, arrives on the grid

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, arrives on the grid

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, on the grid

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, on the grid

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, climbs out of his car on the grid

Haas mechanics on the grid

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing on the grid

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, on the grid

Drivers on the grid

Drivers on the grid

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, on the grid

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, on the grid

Cars on the grid

Cars on the grid

Cars line up on the grid before the formatipon lap

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, on the grid

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, climbs out of his car on the grid

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, arrives on the grid

Alpha Tauri team members on the grid

A Renault team member wears a mask on the grid

A McLaren team member wears a mask on the grid

Starting grid overview

Egy képgaléria, ami megmutatja a kulisszák mögötti pillanatokat, így többek között azokat is, amikor a himnusz szólt. Hamarosan pedig kezdődhet a Magyar Nagydíj, amiről szintén rengeteg képet tervezünk számotokra bemutatni.

 

