Képekben a Stájer Nagydíj rajt előtti pillanatai: munkában a Forma-1
Egy újabb látványos képgaléria számotokra a 2020-as Stájer Nagydíjról, annak rajtrácsáráról, közvetlen a verseny előtti pillanatokról, amikor még minden csak a levegőben lógott.
Az elmúlt hétvégén rendezték meg az idei második osztrák versenyt, ami stílusosan a Stájer Nagydíjat kapta a Forma-1-ben. Ugyan az eső ezúttal sem esett a versenyen, bőven volt okunk az izgalomra, még ha nem is annyi, mint legutóbb.
A csapatok ezúttal is kevesebb emberrel dolgozhattak a rajtrácson, kizárva a sajtó képviselőit, valamint a sztárok sem lehettek ott. Ez még mindig kicsit furcsának tűnhet, de szép lassan ezt is meg fogjuk szokni.
The drivers gathered on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Tom Stallard and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
The trophies on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The Safety Car on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
The drivers stand on the grid around the trophies prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
The drivers stand and take the knee on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
The drivers stand and take the knee on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
The busy pre race grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
The busy pre race grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Racing Point team members at work on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team personnel take the knee on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team personnel take the knee on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team members take the knee on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team members bend the knee on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes team mebers on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Mercedes mechanics take the knee on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Mercedes mechanics on the grid with the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Mercedes engineers and mechanics take the knee on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Media on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Federica Masolin, Sky Sports Italia, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri engineers on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, to the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull mechanics and engineers stand around the car of Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Haas F1 team personnel on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Drivers on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Drivers on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri team personnel on the grid prior to the start
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri team personnel on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
The Styrian Grand Prix trophies on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Racing Point mechanics on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Racing Point mechanics on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Racing Point mechanics on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Racing Point mechanics on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Mechanics and engineers prepare the car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
McLaren mechanics on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, climbs out of his car on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Haas mechanics on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Drivers on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Drivers on the grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Cars on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Cars on the grid
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Cars line up on the grid before the formatipon lap
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, climbs out of his car on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35, arrives on the grid
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Alpha Tauri team members on the grid
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
A Renault team member wears a mask on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
A McLaren team member wears a mask on the grid
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Starting grid overview
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Egy képgaléria, ami megmutatja a kulisszák mögötti pillanatokat, így többek között azokat is, amikor a himnusz szólt. Hamarosan pedig kezdődhet a Magyar Nagydíj, amiről szintén rengeteg képet tervezünk számotokra bemutatni.
