Galéria: Így zajlott Perez első tesztje a Red Bullal!
Sergio Perez a mai nap folyamán teljesíthette az első tesztjét a Red Bull Forma-1-es csapatával, a kilométereket pedig a silverstone-i pályán gyűjthette a Red Bull RB15-tel, vagyis az osztrák alakulat 2019-es autójával.
Ma mutatták be a Red Bull új kocsiját, az RB16B-t, amellyel Max Verstappen és a friss igazolás Sergio Perez versenyezhet majd a 2021-es Forma-1-es szezonban, a mexikói versenyző pedig bele is vetette magát a Red Bull-os munkába, és ma már egy teszten is részt vett.
Az egyszeres futamgyőztes a 2019-es Red Bull RB15-öt vihette pályára Silverstone-ban, ahol a vizes pálya miatt nem voltak ideálisak a körülmények. Checo a teszten már az új sisakfestésében vett részt, ami szerinte az eddigi legjobban sikerült designja.
A tesztről készült galériát alább tekinthetitek meg, szerdán pedig már a 2021-es Red Bullt viheti pályára Perez és Verstappen egy forgatási nap keretein belül.
Shoes of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Forma-1 , Stop/Go
|Versenyzők
|Sergio Perez
|Csapatok
|Red Bull Racing
|Szerző
|Gyémánt Péter