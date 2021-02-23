Top események
Előző / Íme a Red Bull RB16B, az osztrák istálló 2021-es F1-es kocsija!
Stop/Go / Galéria

Galéria: Így zajlott Perez első tesztje a Red Bullal!

Szerző:

Sergio Perez a mai nap folyamán teljesíthette az első tesztjét a Red Bull Forma-1-es csapatával, a kilométereket pedig a silverstone-i pályán gyűjthette a Red Bull RB15-tel, vagyis az osztrák alakulat 2019-es autójával.

Galéria: Így zajlott Perez első tesztje a Red Bullal!

Ma mutatták be a Red Bull új kocsiját, az RB16B-t, amellyel Max Verstappen és a friss igazolás Sergio Perez versenyezhet majd a 2021-es Forma-1-es szezonban, a mexikói versenyző pedig bele is vetette magát a Red Bull-os munkába, és ma már egy teszten is részt vett.

Az egyszeres futamgyőztes a 2019-es Red Bull RB15-öt vihette pályára Silverstone-ban, ahol a vizes pálya miatt nem voltak ideálisak a körülmények. Checo a teszten már az új sisakfestésében vett részt, ami szerinte az eddigi legjobban sikerült designja.

Még több hír:

A tesztről készült galériát alább tekinthetitek meg, szerdán pedig már a 2021-es Red Bullt viheti pályára Perez és Verstappen egy forgatási nap keretein belül.

A rajongók nem kímélték a Red Bullt az „unalmas” bemutató után…

Shoes of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Shoes of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
1/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
2/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
3/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
4/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
5/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
6/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
7/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
8/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
9/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
10/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
11/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
12/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
13/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
14/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
15/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
16/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
17/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
18/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
19/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
20/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
21/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
22/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
23/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
24/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
25/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB15
26/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing and Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
27/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
28/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
29/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
30/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
31/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
32/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
33/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
34/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
35/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
36/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
37/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
38/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
39/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
40/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
41/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
42/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
43/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
44/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
45/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
46/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
47/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
48/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
49/49

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Racing

Íme a MotoGP 2021-es szezonjának teljes mezőnye, a Motorsport Images kiváló fotóival illusztrálva!

Íme a Red Bull RB16B, az osztrák istálló 2021-es F1-es kocsija!

Előző cikk

Íme a Red Bull RB16B, az osztrák istálló 2021-es F1-es kocsija!
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1 , Stop/Go
Versenyzők Sergio Perez
Csapatok Red Bull Racing
Szerző Gyémánt Péter

