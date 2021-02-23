Galéria: Így zajlott Perez első tesztje a Red Bullal!

Ma mutatták be a Red Bull új kocsiját, az RB16B-t, amellyel Max Verstappen és a friss igazolás Sergio Perez versenyezhet majd a 2021-es Forma-1-es szezonban, a mexikói versenyző pedig bele is vetette magát a Red Bull-os munkába, és ma már egy teszten is részt vett.

Az egyszeres futamgyőztes a 2019-es Red Bull RB15-öt vihette pályára Silverstone-ban, ahol a vizes pálya miatt nem voltak ideálisak a körülmények. Checo a teszten már az új sisakfestésében vett részt, ami szerinte az eddigi legjobban sikerült designja.

A tesztről készült galériát alább tekinthetitek meg, szerdán pedig már a 2021-es Red Bullt viheti pályára Perez és Verstappen egy forgatási nap keretein belül.

A rajongók nem kímélték a Red Bullt az „unalmas” bemutató után…

