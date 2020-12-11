Galéria: Alonso a 2005-ös Renault-val körözött Abu Dhabiban! (videóval)
A kétszeres világbajnok Fernando Alonso az Abu Dhabi Nagydíj két pénteki szabadedzése között pályára vitte a Renault R25-öt, amellyel világbajnoki címet nyert 2005-ben. Erről összeállítottunk egy látványos galériát is.
Fernando Alonso 2018-ban távozott a Forma-1 mezőnyéből, majd 2021-ben ismét ott lesz a száguldó cirkusz rajtrácsán, hiszen a Renault vele pótolja a McLaren csapatához távozó Daniel Ricciardót, aki két évet teljesített a francia istállónál.
Az Abu Dhabi Nagydíj hétvégéjének pénteki napján pedig Alonso pályára vitte azt a Renault-t, amellyel Forma-1-es pályafutásának első világbajnoki címét szerezte, erről pedig meg is tekinthettek egy látványos galériát a cikk alján.
Még több F1 hír:
A spanyol pilóta a szintén Abu Dhabiban megrendezésre kerülő „fiatalteszten” is ott lesz, így már jövő héten megkezdheti az ismerkedést a Renault idei versenygépével.
A képek alatt pedig videón is megtekinthetitek Alonsót a Renault R25-öt vezetve, az autóban dübörgő V10-es motor pedig továbbra is kiválóan szól.
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Renault
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
Logo of Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
Fotót készítette: Renault Sport
