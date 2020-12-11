Top események
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Szahír Nagydíj
06 dec.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
13 dec.
FP3
18 Óra
:
53 Perc
:
35 Másodperc
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
MotoGP
V
MotoGP
Argentin Nagydíj
20 nov.
Canceled
V
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 nov.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Jegyek
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző
Stop/Go / Galéria

Galéria: Alonso a 2005-ös Renault-val körözött Abu Dhabiban! (videóval)

megosztás
hozzászólás
Galéria: Alonso a 2005-ös Renault-val körözött Abu Dhabiban! (videóval)
Szerző:

A kétszeres világbajnok Fernando Alonso az Abu Dhabi Nagydíj két pénteki szabadedzése között pályára vitte a Renault R25-öt, amellyel világbajnoki címet nyert 2005-ben. Erről összeállítottunk egy látványos galériát is.

Fernando Alonso 2018-ban távozott a Forma-1 mezőnyéből, majd 2021-ben ismét ott lesz a száguldó cirkusz rajtrácsán, hiszen a Renault vele pótolja a McLaren csapatához távozó Daniel Ricciardót, aki két évet teljesített a francia istállónál.

Az Abu Dhabi Nagydíj hétvégéjének pénteki napján pedig Alonso pályára vitte azt a Renault-t, amellyel Forma-1-es pályafutásának első világbajnoki címét szerezte, erről pedig meg is tekinthettek egy látványos galériát a cikk alján.

Még több F1 hír:

A spanyol pilóta a szintén Abu Dhabiban megrendezésre kerülő „fiatalteszten” is ott lesz, így már jövő héten megkezdheti az ismerkedést a Renault idei versenygépével.

A képek alatt pedig videón is megtekinthetitek Alonsót a Renault R25-öt vezetve, az autóban dübörgő V10-es motor pedig továbbra is kiválóan szól.

Motort cserélnek Perez autójában…

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
1/37

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
2/37

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
3/37

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
4/37

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
5/37

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
6/37

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
7/37

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
8/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
9/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
10/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
11/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
12/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
13/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
14/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
15/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
16/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Renault

Fernando Alonso, Renault
17/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault

Fernando Alonso, Renault
18/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
19/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
20/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
21/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
22/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
23/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
24/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
25/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
26/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
27/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
28/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
29/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
30/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
31/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
32/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
33/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
34/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
35/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
36/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Logo of Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Logo of Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
37/37

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

 

Egy 10 perces összefoglaló a 2020-as Le Mans-i 24 órás versenyről, amely meglehetősen fordulatosra sikeredett és végül a 8-as Toyota győzelmével zárult.

Russell egy képpel jelentkezett Hamilton visszatérésének bejelentése után

Előző cikk

Russell egy képpel jelentkezett Hamilton visszatérésének bejelentése után
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1 , Stop/Go
Versenyzők Fernando Alonso
Csapatok Renault F1 Team
Szerző Gyémánt Péter

Népszerű Ma

Russell egy képpel jelentkezett Hamilton visszatérésének bejelentése után
Stop/Go Stop/Go / Hírek

Russell egy képpel jelentkezett Hamilton visszatérésének bejelentése után

Ebben a szettben érkezett meg Lewis Hamilton az abu-dhabi paddockba
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

Ebben a szettben érkezett meg Lewis Hamilton az abu-dhabi paddockba

Bottas az élen az FP2-n, Hamilton és Verstappen a top-3-ban
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Jelentés a szabadedzésről

Bottas az élen az FP2-n, Hamilton és Verstappen a top-3-ban

Steiner: Schumacher tökéletes munkát végzett + Galéria Mick első F1-es napjáról
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

Steiner: Schumacher tökéletes munkát végzett + Galéria Mick első F1-es napjáról

Galéria: Alonso a 2005-ös Renault-val körözött Abu Dhabiban! (videóval)
Stop/Go Stop/Go / Galéria

Galéria: Alonso a 2005-ös Renault-val körözött Abu Dhabiban! (videóval)

Toto Wolff elmondta, hogy ő marad a Mercedes csapatfőnöke
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

Toto Wolff elmondta, hogy ő marad a Mercedes csapatfőnöke

A Haas nem tudja megrendezni Grosjean Forma-1-es búcsútesztjét
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

A Haas nem tudja megrendezni Grosjean Forma-1-es búcsútesztjét

Russell jó teljesítménye egyben jó és rossz ómen
Forma-1 Forma-1 / Hírek

Russell jó teljesítménye egyben jó és rossz ómen

Legfrissebb hírek

Galéria: Alonso a 2005-ös Renault-val körözött Abu Dhabiban! (videóval)
Live Stop/Go / Galéria

Galéria: Alonso a 2005-ös Renault-val körözött Abu Dhabiban! (videóval)

Russell egy képpel jelentkezett Hamilton visszatérésének bejelentése után
Live Stop/Go / Hírek

Russell egy képpel jelentkezett Hamilton visszatérésének bejelentése után

Grosjean egyik kezéről lekerült a kötés - nem szép, de használható
Live Stop/Go / Hírek

Grosjean egyik kezéről lekerült a kötés - nem szép, de használható

„Talán csak egy ölelésre lenne szüksége”
Live Stop/Go / Hírek

„Talán csak egy ölelésre lenne szüksége”

Népszerű

1
Stop/Go

Russell egy képpel jelentkezett Hamilton visszatérésének bejelentése után

19ó
2
Forma-1

Ebben a szettben érkezett meg Lewis Hamilton az abu-dhabi paddockba

3
Forma-1

Bottas az élen az FP2-n, Hamilton és Verstappen a top-3-ban

4
Forma-1

Steiner: Schumacher tökéletes munkát végzett + Galéria Mick első F1-es napjáról

5
Stop/Go

Galéria: Alonso a 2005-ös Renault-val körözött Abu Dhabiban! (videóval)

Legfrissebb hírek

Galéria: Alonso a 2005-ös Renault-val körözött Abu Dhabiban! (videóval)
Live

Galéria: Alonso a 2005-ös Renault-val körözött Abu Dhabiban! (videóval)

Russell egy képpel jelentkezett Hamilton visszatérésének bejelentése után
Live

Russell egy képpel jelentkezett Hamilton visszatérésének bejelentése után

Grosjean egyik kezéről lekerült a kötés - nem szép, de használható
Live

Grosjean egyik kezéről lekerült a kötés - nem szép, de használható

„Talán csak egy ölelésre lenne szüksége”
Live

„Talán csak egy ölelésre lenne szüksége”

Ferrari: Binotto kihagyja a szezonzárót betegség miatt
F1

Ferrari: Binotto kihagyja a szezonzárót betegség miatt

Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.