A Mercedes különleges ruházata az 50-es évekből a Forma-1-ben

A Mercedes különleges ruházata az 50-es évekből a Forma-1-ben
2019. júl. 31. 11:05

Toto Wolff, a Mercedes csapatának első embere már korábban elárulta, hogy nemcsak az autójuk színezése alakul át a Német Nagydíjra, hanem a csapattagok is visszarepültek a múltba. Ez így is lett, de nem jártak szerencsével.

Ez egy nagyon különleges hétvége volt a Mercedes számára a Forma-1-ben, tisztelegvén a nagy múlt előtt, amikor útjára indult a motorsport. Azóta több legendás korszakot is láthattunk a motorsportban, miközben számtalan legendája született a sportnak, akik közül néhányan túlságosan is korán távoztak, általában egy tragikus baleset miatt.

A német márka csapata, mely 2014 óta verhetetlen az F1-ben, Hockenheimben a csapat ruházatával is a dicső múlt előtt tisztelgett, idézvén a kezdeteket, amikor még minden gyerekcipőben járt. A futam azonban katasztrofális véget ért számukra, hiába indultak nagyon jó helyről. 

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, and Mercedes team mates on the pit wall

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, and Mercedes team mates on the pit wall
1/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and the Mercedes team on the pit wall, in 1950s style outfits

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and the Mercedes team on the pit wall, in 1950s style outfits
2/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Mercedes team mates on the pit wall

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Mercedes team mates on the pit wall
3/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Mercedes team mates on the pit wall

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Mercedes team mates on the pit wall
4/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall
5/41

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall in 1950s style clothing

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall in 1950s style clothing
6/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall

Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall
7/41

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Andy Cowell, Managing Director, HPP, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall

Andy Cowell, Managing Director, HPP, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall
8/41

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Andy Cowell, Managing Director, HPP, Mercedes AMG

Andy Cowell, Managing Director, HPP, Mercedes AMG
9/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG

Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG
10/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG

Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG
11/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Old fashioned dress adorns Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG, on the Mercedes pit wall

Old fashioned dress adorns Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG, on the Mercedes pit wall
12/41

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
13/41

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
14/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMGsigns an autograph for a fan

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMGsigns an autograph for a fan
15/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG takes a selfie with a fan

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG takes a selfie with a fan
16/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG on stage in the fan zone

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG on stage in the fan zone
17/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG during Mercedes AMG F1 team photograph to celebrate 125th year in motorsport

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG during Mercedes AMG F1 team photograph to celebrate 125th year in motorsport
18/41

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
19/41

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
20/41

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
21/41

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
22/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
23/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
24/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
25/41

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall

Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall
26/41

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 team photographer to celebrate 125th year in motorsport, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1 and Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1

Mercedes AMG F1 team photographer to celebrate 125th year in motorsport, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1 and Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1
27/41

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport

Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport
28/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport

Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport
29/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport

Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport
30/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport

Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport
31/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport

Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport
32/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 team member in the paddock

Mercedes AMG F1 team member in the paddock
33/41

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics
34/41

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics
35/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall in 1950s style clothing

Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall in 1950s style clothing
36/41

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photographer to celebrate 125th year in motorsport

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photographer to celebrate 125th year in motorsport
37/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photographer to celebrate 125th year in motorsport

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photographer to celebrate 125th year in motorsport
38/41

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photograph to celebrate 125th year in motorsport

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photograph to celebrate 125th year in motorsport
39/41

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photograph to celebrate 125th year in motorsport

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photograph to celebrate 125th year in motorsport
40/41

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1

Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1
41/41

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

