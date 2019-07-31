A Mercedes különleges ruházata az 50-es évekből a Forma-1-ben
Toto Wolff, a Mercedes csapatának első embere már korábban elárulta, hogy nemcsak az autójuk színezése alakul át a Német Nagydíjra, hanem a csapattagok is visszarepültek a múltba. Ez így is lett, de nem jártak szerencsével.
Ez egy nagyon különleges hétvége volt a Mercedes számára a Forma-1-ben, tisztelegvén a nagy múlt előtt, amikor útjára indult a motorsport. Azóta több legendás korszakot is láthattunk a motorsportban, miközben számtalan legendája született a sportnak, akik közül néhányan túlságosan is korán távoztak, általában egy tragikus baleset miatt.
A német márka csapata, mely 2014 óta verhetetlen az F1-ben, Hockenheimben a csapat ruházatával is a dicső múlt előtt tisztelgett, idézvén a kezdeteket, amikor még minden gyerekcipőben járt. A futam azonban katasztrofális véget ért számukra, hiába indultak nagyon jó helyről.
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, and Mercedes team mates on the pit wall
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and the Mercedes team on the pit wall, in 1950s style outfits
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Mercedes team mates on the pit wall
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Mercedes team mates on the pit wall
Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall
Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall in 1950s style clothing
Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall
Andy Cowell, Managing Director, HPP, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall
Andy Cowell, Managing Director, HPP, Mercedes AMG
Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG
Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG
Old fashioned dress adorns Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, and Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG, on the Mercedes pit wall
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMGsigns an autograph for a fan
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG takes a selfie with a fan
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG on stage in the fan zone
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG during Mercedes AMG F1 team photograph to celebrate 125th year in motorsport
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG
Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall
Mercedes AMG F1 team photographer to celebrate 125th year in motorsport, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1 and Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1
Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport
Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport
Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport
Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport
Mercedes AMG F1 team members dressed in 1950's clothing to celebrate Mercedes 125th year in Motorsport
Mercedes AMG F1 team member in the paddock
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics
Matt Deane, Chief Mechanic, Mercedes AMG, on the pit wall in 1950s style clothing
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photographer to celebrate 125th year in motorsport
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photographer to celebrate 125th year in motorsport
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photograph to celebrate 125th year in motorsport
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 during Mercedes AMG F1 team photograph to celebrate 125th year in motorsport
Esteban Gutierrez, Mercedes AMG F1
