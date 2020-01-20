Látványos képeken a Formula E versenye Santiagóból
A következő képes összeállításban a Formula E idei szezonjának legutóbbi versenyét nézhetjük meg. Egy újabb remek futam, ami ismét a BMW győzelmét hozta, mely a Mercedes előtt vezeti a bajnokságot.
Két versenyhétvégét követően a BMW i Andretti Motorsport vezeti a bajnokságot 60 ponttal a neve mellett az 56 pontos újonc Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team előtt, majd jön az Envision Virgin Racing 38 egységgel.
Még több F1 hír:
A gyártók versenyében a legjobb ötben még az Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler van ott 32 ponttal a 31 pontos Panasonic Jaguar Racing előtt. A címvédő DS Techeetah pedig egyelőre csak a 6. a Nissan e.dams és a ROKiT Venturi Racing előtt. A mezőny második felében találhatjuk az újonc Porschét, akik eddig csak 18 pontot gyűjtöttek.
Nem lehetnek boldogok, mivel eddig csak egyszer voltak pontszerzők, amikor az évadnyitón a második helyen értek célba. Legutóbb az egyik autójuk kiesett, míg a másikat kizárták. Ezek egyértelműen nem a világhíres márka hetei.
A bajnokságot Stoffel Vandoorne vezeti 38 ponttal a Mercedesszel. Az ex-F1-es versenyző két harmadik helyet követően hatodik lett Santiagóban. Alexander Sims, akinek már győzelme is van, úgy áll a második helyen, hogy a hétvégén kiesett.
Sam Bird sem lehet túlzottan boldog a TOP-3-ban, hiszen noha nyerni tudott az évadnyitón, ezt követően kiesett, és egy 10. helyet gyűjtött. A TOP-5-ben még Maximilian Günther és Lucas di Grassi vannak ott 25 és 24 ponttal.
Günther az első két futamon még pontot sem szerzett, addig a santiagói futamot megnyerte António Félix da Costa és Mitch Evans előtt. A portugál a bajnokság 7., az ausztrál pedig a 8. helyen áll. Mindkét versenyzőnek 21 pontja van.
The Techeetah team celebrate in the garage
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2 Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams climbs out of his Nissan IMO2 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams climbs out of his Nissan IMO2 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01, Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01, Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01, Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06 passes debris on the track
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, BMW i Andretti Motorsports, Maximilian Günther, BMW i Andretti Motorsports celebrate victory with the team on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, BMW i Andretti Motorsports, Maximilian Günther, BMW i Andretti Motorsports celebrate victory with the team on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, BMW i Andretti Motorsports, Maximilian Günther, BMW i Andretti Motorsports celebrate victory with the team on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, BMW i Andretti Motorsports, Maximilian Günther, BMW i Andretti Motorsports celebrate victory with the team on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, BMW i Andretti Motorsports, Maximilian Günther, BMW i Andretti Motorsports celebrate victory with the team on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06, spins
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06 Nico Müller, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-4, Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4, James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4, James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Robin Frijns, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race Winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20
Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position take a selfie on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the podium with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the podium with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the podium with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the podium with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the podium with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the podium with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the podium with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports looks on as 3rd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, is presented the trophy
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports chats with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, after the race
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports chats with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, after the race
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates with fans on the way to the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates with fans on his way to the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium with Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, the Formula E bosses
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium with Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro, Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20, Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing climbs out of his M6Electro on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing climbs out of his M6Electro on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005, Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005 Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01, Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 climbs out of his NIO FE-005 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Oliver Turvey, NIO 333
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2 Ma Qing Hua, NIO 333, NIO FE-005
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2 Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06, Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2 Brendon Hartley, Dragon Racing, Penske EV-4
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01, Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01, Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Nico Müller, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-4, Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Nico Müller, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-4
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Nico Müller, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-4
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Nico Müller, GEOX Dragon, Penske EV-4
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4 Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20, Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro at the start
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position, with Alejandro Agag, Chairman of Formula E on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position in the drivers press conference
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing walks to the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing climbs out of his Jaguar I-Type 4 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4, Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4, Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4, Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4, Pascal Wehrlein, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, 1st position, in the post race press conference
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, 1st position,
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, 1st position,
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, 1st position,
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, 1st position,
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, 1st position,
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, 1st position,
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, 1st position,
Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, 1st position,
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports climbs out of his BMW iFE.20 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports climbs out of his BMW iFE.20 on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates victory at the podium
Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports celebrates victory at the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Ma Qing Hua, NIO 333, NIO FE-005
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Ma Qing Hua, NIO 333, NIO FE-005
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06 Oliver Turvey, NIO 333, NIO FE-005, James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro, James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing on the grid
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Jens Marquardt, BMW Motorsport Director with the winner's trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Jens Marquardt, BMW Motorsport Director with the winner's trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Jens Marquardt, BMW Motorsport Director holds the race winning trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20, waves to the crowd after retiring
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20, Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20, retires from the race
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20, retires from the race
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
James Rossiter, DS Techeetah development driver congratulates Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, after the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
James Calado, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 4
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01, Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01, Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Felipe Massa, Venturi takes a photo with VIPs on the grid
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Fans gather for the podium ceremony
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20, Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01 leadsFelipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01, Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Felipe Massa, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01 Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Edoardo Mortara, Venturi
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
DS Techeetah team watch from the garage
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06, Sam Bird, Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Brendon Hartley, Dragon Racing, Penske EV-4, Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Brendon Hartley, Dragon Racing, Penske EV-4, Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing, M6Electro
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 Nyck De Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 01
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 in the garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99x Electric
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20 Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99x Electric
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, with his team after the podium ceremony
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, with his team after the podium ceremony
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, throws his trophy into the air on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, poses with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, poses with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, poses with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, poses with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, poses with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, poses with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, poses with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, in the post race press conference
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates with his team on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates with his team on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates with fans on the way to the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates with fans on the way to the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates with fans on his way to the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position, after the podium ceremony
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position celebrates on the podium with Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position celebrates on the podium with Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position celebrates on the podium with Race winner Maximilian Günther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, 2nd position
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah walks to the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah after the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Allan McNish, Team Principal, Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler on the grid
Fotót készítette: Dan Bathie / Motorsport Images
Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 Daniel Abt, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE06
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 battles with Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99x Electric
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20 Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE20
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Alexander Sims, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.20
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Alejandro Agag, Chairman of Formula E with Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Alejandro Agag, Chairman of Formula E takes a selfie on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Alejandro Agag, Chairman of Formula E on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Alejandro Agag, Chairman of Formula E
Fotót készítette: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Ajánlott videó:
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Formula E
|Esemény
|Santiago ePrix
Látványos képeken a Formula E versenye Santiagóból
Versenyközpont
|Program
|Dátum
|
Helyi idő
Saját idő
|Tartalom
|FP1
|
Szo 18 jan.
Szo 18 jan.
|
12:00
08:00
|
|FP2
|
Szo 18 jan.
Szo 18 jan.
|
14:15
10:15
|
|QU
|
Szo 18 jan.
Szo 18 jan.
|
16:00
12:00
|
|Verseny
|
Szo 18 jan.
Szo 18 jan.
|
20:03
16:03
|
Népszerű
Menetrend
Partnerünk:
|
12 márc.Jegyek
|
19 márc.Jegyek
|
2 ápr.Jegyek
|
16 ápr.Jegyek
|
30 ápr.Jegyek
|
7 máj.Jegyek