Osztrák Nagydíj
27 jún.
-
30 jún.
Ez az esemény véget ért
V
Forma-1
Brit Nagydíj
11 júl.
-
14 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
V
Forma-1
Német Nagydíj
25 júl.
-
28 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
Jegyek
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
7 nap
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
Jegyek
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
14 nap
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
28 nap
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
35 nap
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
49 nap
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
63 nap
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
70 nap
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
85 nap
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
98 nap
Teljes eredmény:
Forma-1 / Hírek

Verstappen-Vettel-Kvjat F1-es dobogó: szürreális?!

Verstappen-Vettel-Kvjat F1-es dobogó: szürreális?!
2019. aug. 1. 5:05

Ha van olyan ember a Földön, aki a futam előtt erre a dobogóra fogadott, és arra sok pénzt tett fel, akkor annak valószínűleg az élete hátralévő részében már soha nem kell többet dolgoznia.

A Forma-1 időről időre megmutatja számunkra, hogy milyen érdekes, drámai és meglepő forgatókönyveket képes írni. A Német Nagydíjon egy horror-drámát láthattunk, amire még évekkel később is biztosan emlékezni fogunk, és nemcsak a végeredmény miatt, mely az Alfa Romeo fellebbezése miatt továbbra sem tekinthető véglegesnek.

Még több F1 hír:

A vasárnapnak több főszereplője volt, leginkább negatív szempontból, hiszen Lewis Hamilton autót tört, és büntetést is kapott, míg Charles Leclerc, Nico Hülkenberg és Valtteri Bottas egy biztosnak tűnt dobogót vett el magától. Az esős futam miatt egyetlen egy olyan kör sem volt, amikor unatkozhattunk volna, és végig a levegőben lógott az újabb dráma. A győztes Max Verstappen például még egy 360 fokos fordulatot is csinált a közepes gumikon, amikor úgy tűnt, hogy a Red Bull rossz döntésével elszállnak az esélyeik.

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium
1/37

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Race Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Race Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso on the podium
2/37

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrate on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrate on the podium
3/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, sprays Champagne on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, sprays Champagne on the podium
4/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, receives his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, receives his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
5/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, on the podium with his trophy

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, on the podium with his trophy
6/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, on the podium
7/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium
8/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
9/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy
10/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy
11/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium
12/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium
13/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium with the trophy

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium with the trophy
14/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium with the champagne
15/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium
16/37

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium
17/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium
18/37

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne
19/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with his trophy

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with his trophy
20/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
21/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
22/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso, celebrate a podium finish

Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso, celebrate a podium finish
23/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Guillaume Rocquelin, Head of Race Engineering, Red Bull Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, on the podium

Guillaume Rocquelin, Head of Race Engineering, Red Bull Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, on the podium
24/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position
25/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, on the podium

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, on the podium
26/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium
27/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium
28/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium with the trophy

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium with the trophy
29/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium with the trophy

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium with the trophy
30/37

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Third place Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium with the trophy

Third place Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium with the trophy
31/37

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Podium: race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, second place Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, third place Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Podium: race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, second place Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, third place Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
32/37

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies
33/37

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies
34/37

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium
35/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium
36/37

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, drinks Champagne on the podium

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, drinks Champagne on the podium
37/37

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Az esélyek nem szálltak el számára, és az Osztrák Nagydíj után ismét nyert, amivel már kevesebb, mint egy győzelemre van Bottastól a bajnokságban, ami mindkét pilóta esetében beszédes lehet. Max valóban bombaformában van, és ha a Red Bull-Honda kellően versenyképes lesz, nehéz lesz megállítani őt a bajnoki harcban, ami még mindig nem lefutott, legalábbis a két Mercedes között biztosan nem, matematikailag különösen.

Az alábbi videóban a dobogós ünneplést nézhetjük meg, ahol Daniil Kvjat és Sebastian Vettel is ott lehetett. A Toro Rosso orosz versenyzőjének szereplése valóban szürreális lehet, bár a német dobogójára is ezt lehet mondani, mivel a 20. helyről kellett rajtolnia, és összességében nem volt meg a tempója ahhoz, hogy a kiesések nélkül a TOP-3-ban végezzen, de megcsinálta, ami a tavalyi bukás és az újabb kritikák után egy kis elégtétel volt számára.

 
