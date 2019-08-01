Verstappen-Vettel-Kvjat F1-es dobogó: szürreális?!
Ha van olyan ember a Földön, aki a futam előtt erre a dobogóra fogadott, és arra sok pénzt tett fel, akkor annak valószínűleg az élete hátralévő részében már soha nem kell többet dolgoznia.
A Forma-1 időről időre megmutatja számunkra, hogy milyen érdekes, drámai és meglepő forgatókönyveket képes írni. A Német Nagydíjon egy horror-drámát láthattunk, amire még évekkel később is biztosan emlékezni fogunk, és nemcsak a végeredmény miatt, mely az Alfa Romeo fellebbezése miatt továbbra sem tekinthető véglegesnek.
A vasárnapnak több főszereplője volt, leginkább negatív szempontból, hiszen Lewis Hamilton autót tört, és büntetést is kapott, míg Charles Leclerc, Nico Hülkenberg és Valtteri Bottas egy biztosnak tűnt dobogót vett el magától. Az esős futam miatt egyetlen egy olyan kör sem volt, amikor unatkozhattunk volna, és végig a levegőben lógott az újabb dráma. A győztes Max Verstappen például még egy 360 fokos fordulatot is csinált a közepes gumikon, amikor úgy tűnt, hogy a Red Bull rossz döntésével elszállnak az esélyeik.
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Race Winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, sprays Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, receives his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, on the podium with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrate on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari celebrates on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Masashi Yamamoto, General Manager, Honda Motorsport, and Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso, celebrate a podium finish
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Guillaume Rocquelin, Head of Race Engineering, Red Bull Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 2nd position, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Third place Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Podium: race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, second place Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, third place Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium with their trophies
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, celebrates on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, 3rd position, drinks Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Az esélyek nem szálltak el számára, és az Osztrák Nagydíj után ismét nyert, amivel már kevesebb, mint egy győzelemre van Bottastól a bajnokságban, ami mindkét pilóta esetében beszédes lehet. Max valóban bombaformában van, és ha a Red Bull-Honda kellően versenyképes lesz, nehéz lesz megállítani őt a bajnoki harcban, ami még mindig nem lefutott, legalábbis a két Mercedes között biztosan nem, matematikailag különösen.
Az alábbi videóban a dobogós ünneplést nézhetjük meg, ahol Daniil Kvjat és Sebastian Vettel is ott lehetett. A Toro Rosso orosz versenyzőjének szereplése valóban szürreális lehet, bár a német dobogójára is ezt lehet mondani, mivel a 20. helyről kellett rajtolnia, és összességében nem volt meg a tempója ahhoz, hogy a kiesések nélkül a TOP-3-ban végezzen, de megcsinálta, ami a tavalyi bukás és az újabb kritikák után egy kis elégtétel volt számára.
