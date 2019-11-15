Forma-1
Forma-1
Forma-1 / Galéria

Újra pályán minden idők legjobb F1-es autója

Újra pályán minden idők legjobb F1-es autója
2019. nov. 15. 14:30

Egy nagyobb képgalériát nézhettek meg a Brazil Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne az egyelőre csak kisebb közönség előtt újra pályára gurult a McLaren-Honda MP4/4 versenygéppel, mely minden idők legjobb királykategóriás autója.

Csütörtökön már megírtuk, hogy Bruno Senna lesz a szerencsés, aki vasárnap a futam előtt a hatalmas közönség láttára pályára viheti a McLaren-Hondát, amivel a csapat majdnem az összes futamot megnyerte 1988-ban. Egyetlen egy futamot nem húztak be abban az idényben, az Olasz Nagydíjat, ahol egy kettős Ferrari-siker született.

Csütörtökön már be is indították a V6-os turbómotorral felszerelt szörnyeteget, amivel Ayrton Senna bajnok lett. Emellett még számos más képet is találhattok a galériánkban a csütörtöki sajtónapról.

The McLaren MP4/4

The McLaren MP4/4
The McLaren MP4/4

The McLaren MP4/4
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Racing Point mechanics pushing the car of Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19 down the pit lane

Racing Point mechanics pushing the car of Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19 down the pit lane
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna and the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna and the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna and the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna and the McLaren MP4/4
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Track Signage

Track Signage
Track Signage

Track Signage
Track

Track
Track

Track
Track

Track
Thank you Senna signage

Thank you Senna signage
Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Sao Paulo signage

Sao Paulo signage
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing speaks to the media

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing speaks to the media
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Red Bull Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres

Red Bull Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Red Bull Engineer in the garage

Red Bull Engineer in the garage
Rear brakes of Red Bull Racing RB15

Rear brakes of Red Bull Racing RB15
Pirelli tyres being spray painted

Pirelli tyres being spray painted
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track

Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
McLaren MP4/4

McLaren MP4/4
McLaren MP4/4

McLaren MP4/4
McLaren MP4/4

McLaren MP4/4
McLaren MP4/4

McLaren MP4/4
McLaren MP4/4

McLaren MP4/4
McLaren mechanics with Pirelli tyres

McLaren mechanics with Pirelli tyres
McLaren mechanic spray painting Pirelli tyre

McLaren mechanic spray painting Pirelli tyre
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Martin Brundle, Sky TV with the McLaren MP4/4

Martin Brundle, Sky TV with the McLaren MP4/4
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, greets fans in the grandstand.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, greets fans in the grandstand.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, greets fans in the grandstand.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, greets fans in the grandstand.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Lando Norris, McLaren speaks to the media

Lando Norris, McLaren speaks to the media
Lando Norris, McLaren speaks to the media

Lando Norris, McLaren speaks to the media
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Kelly Piquet with her daughter

Kelly Piquet with her daughter
Kelly Piquet and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso with their daughter

Kelly Piquet and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso with their daughter
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG and Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG and Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG and Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG and Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG
George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
General View

General View
General View

General View
Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Front wing of Red Bull Racing RB15

Front wing of Red Bull Racing RB15
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Front wing and engine cover of Ferrari SF90

Front wing and engine cover of Ferrari SF90
Front suspension of Ferrari SF90

Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
Front suspension and steering wheel of Red Bull Racing RB15

Front suspension and steering wheel of Red Bull Racing RB15
Front brakes of Ferrari SF90

Front brakes of Ferrari SF90
Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso
Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso
Ferrari mechanic with Pirelli tyres in the pit lane

Ferrari mechanic with Pirelli tyres in the pit lane
Fan in the paddock

Fan in the paddock
Engine cover aero of Ferrari SF90

Engine cover aero of Ferrari SF90
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso with Kelly Piquet with their daughter

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso with Kelly Piquet with their daughter
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team Portrait

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team Portrait
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari speaks to the media

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari speaks to the media
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren speaks to the media

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren speaks to the media
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Bruno Senna and Martin Brundle, Sky TV with the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna and Martin Brundle, Sky TV with the McLaren MP4/4
Bruno Senna and Martin Brundle, Sky TV with the McLaren MP4/4

Bruno Senna and Martin Brundle, Sky TV with the McLaren MP4/4
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG

Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing takes a selfie with a fan

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing takes a selfie with a fan
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Watch of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference

Watch of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a photograph In the Press Conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a photograph In the Press Conference
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 andSergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 andSergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Sergio Perez, Racing Point anDrivers Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point anDrivers Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference

Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
