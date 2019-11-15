Újra pályán minden idők legjobb F1-es autója

Csütörtökön már megírtuk, hogy Bruno Senna lesz a szerencsés, aki vasárnap a futam előtt a hatalmas közönség láttára pályára viheti a McLaren-Hondát, amivel a csapat majdnem az összes futamot megnyerte 1988-ban. Egyetlen egy futamot nem húztak be abban az idényben, az Olasz Nagydíjat, ahol egy kettős Ferrari-siker született.

Csütörtökön már be is indították a V6-os turbómotorral felszerelt szörnyeteget, amivel Ayrton Senna bajnok lett. Emellett még számos más képet is találhattok a galériánkban a csütörtöki sajtónapról.