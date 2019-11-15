Újra pályán minden idők legjobb F1-es autója
Egy nagyobb képgalériát nézhettek meg a Brazil Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, benne az egyelőre csak kisebb közönség előtt újra pályára gurult a McLaren-Honda MP4/4 versenygéppel, mely minden idők legjobb királykategóriás autója.
Csütörtökön már megírtuk, hogy Bruno Senna lesz a szerencsés, aki vasárnap a futam előtt a hatalmas közönség láttára pályára viheti a McLaren-Hondát, amivel a csapat majdnem az összes futamot megnyerte 1988-ban. Egyetlen egy futamot nem húztak be abban az idényben, az Olasz Nagydíjat, ahol egy kettős Ferrari-siker született.
Csütörtökön már be is indították a V6-os turbómotorral felszerelt szörnyeteget, amivel Ayrton Senna bajnok lett. Emellett még számos más képet is találhattok a galériánkban a csütörtöki sajtónapról.
The McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Diego Mejia
The McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Diego Mejia
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Racing Point mechanics pushing the car of Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19 down the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track on a bike
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari on a bike
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Diego Mejia
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Diego Mejia
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Diego Mejia
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Diego Mejia
Bruno Senna drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Diego Mejia
Bruno Senna and the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Diego Mejia
Bruno Senna and the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Diego Mejia
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV drives the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Track Signage
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Track Signage
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Thank you Senna signage
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sao Paulo signage
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull Engineer in the garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Rear brakes of Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pirelli tyres being spray painted
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Michael Masi, Race Director walks the track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
McLaren mechanics with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
McLaren mechanic spray painting Pirelli tyre
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Martin Brundle, Sky TV with the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, greets fans in the grandstand.
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, greets fans in the grandstand.
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kelly Piquet with her daughter
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Kelly Piquet and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso with their daughter
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG and Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG and Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
General View
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
General View
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front wing and engine cover of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front suspension of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front suspension and steering wheel of Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Front brakes of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari mechanic with Pirelli tyres in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fan in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Engine cover aero of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso with Kelly Piquet with their daughter
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team Portrait
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna and Martin Brundle, Sky TV with the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Bruno Senna and Martin Brundle, Sky TV with the McLaren MP4/4
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Andrew Shovlin, Chief Race Engineer, Mercedes AMG and James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Watch of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a photograph In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 andSergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point anDrivers Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, Sergio Perez, Racing Point, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, Sergio Perez, Racing Point and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Sergio Perez, Racing Point In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
