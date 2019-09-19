Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Német Nagydíj
25 júl.
-
28 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
FP1
21 Óra
:
29 Perc
:
52 Másodperc
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
6 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
20 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
34 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
41 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
57 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
69 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző Következő
Forma-1 / Szingapúri Nagydíj / Galéria

Újabb képek érkeztek az F1-es helyszínről Szingapúrból

megosztás
hozzászólás
Újabb képek érkeztek az F1-es helyszínről Szingapúrból
2019. szept. 19. 9:45

A csapatok egy igen aktív napra készülhetnek csütörtökön, felkészítvén az autókat péntekre, míg a versenyzők különböző médiaeseményeken vesznek részt a szingapúri pályán. Jön az este!

A hu.motorsport.com korábban már közölhetett egy látványosabb képgalériát Szingapúrból. Sokat nem kellett várnunk az újabb csomagra, hiszen egyre nagyobb a mozgolódás a pályán, ahol ma médianapot tartanak, melynek ideje alatt a versenyzők interjúkat fognak adni az aktuális helyzetről és a folytatásról.

Romain Grosjean és Nico Hülkenberg főszerepbe kerülhet, mivel a Haas F1 Team úgy döntött, hogy megtartja a franciát, így a német könnyen a Forma-1-en kívül találhatja magát, mivel nem valószínű, hogy az Alfa Romeo vagy a Red Bull szerződtetné. A ferraris pletykák pedig igencsak vadak, Sebastian Vettel rossz formája ide vagy oda.

Slider
Lista

Workers adjust the start light gantry, which has lights set to red

Workers adjust the start light gantry, which has lights set to red
1/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Williams freight in the paddock

Williams freight in the paddock
2/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Toro Rosso freight in the paddock

Toro Rosso freight in the paddock
3/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The start light gantry, which has lights set to red

The start light gantry, which has lights set to red
4/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The start light gantry, which has lights set to green

The start light gantry, which has lights set to green
5/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Renault pit garages in the pit lane

The Renault pit garages in the pit lane
6/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Renault hospitality area in the paddock

The Renault hospitality area in the paddock
7/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Renault hospitality area

The Renault hospitality area
8/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Red Bull Honda hospitality area

The Red Bull Honda hospitality area
9/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Red Bull Honda garage

The Red Bull Honda garage
10/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Red Bull Honda garage

The Red Bull Honda garage
11/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Racing Point garage in the pit lane

The Racing Point garage in the pit lane
12/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Racing Point garage in the pit lane

The Racing Point garage in the pit lane
13/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Mercedes AMG F1 team's pit garage

The Mercedes AMG F1 team's pit garage
14/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The McLaren pit garage

The McLaren pit garage
15/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The FOM television compound

The FOM television compound
16/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

The Ferrari pit garage

The Ferrari pit garage
17/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The entrance to the media centre

The entrance to the media centre
18/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
19/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
20/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere

Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
21/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Red Bull Honda team members unpack freight

Red Bull Honda team members unpack freight
22/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Racing Point RP19, team member

Racing Point RP19, team member
23/103

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, side view

Racing Point RP19, side view
24/103

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, front wing

Racing Point RP19, front wing
25/103

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 nose detail, of the car belonging to Lance Stroll

Racing Point RP19 nose detail, of the car belonging to Lance Stroll
26/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Preparations at the Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit

Preparations at the Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Podium detail

Podium detail
28/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Pit building detail

Pit building detail
29/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres are wheeled through the paddock by a Mercedes team member

Pirelli tyres are wheeled through the paddock by a Mercedes team member
30/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres are unpacked from containers

Pirelli tyres are unpacked from containers
31/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock
32/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock
33/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane
34/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane

Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane
35/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Paddock detail

Paddock detail
36/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

OZ wheel detail

OZ wheel detail
37/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Michael Masi, Race Director

Michael Masi, Race Director
38/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mercedes freight is unloaded

Mercedes freight is unloaded
39/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing

Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing
40/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing

Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing
41/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

McLaren MCL34, front wing

McLaren MCL34, front wing
42/103

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Kerb and track detail

Kerb and track detail
43/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Freight on the pit straight

Freight on the pit straight
44/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Freight is unloaded on the pit straight

Freight is unloaded on the pit straight
45/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight in the paddock

Freight in the paddock
46/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane

Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane
47/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane

Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane
48/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Freight belonging to Ferrari on the pit straight

Freight belonging to Ferrari on the pit straight
49/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari Shell fuel drums in the paddock

Ferrari Shell fuel drums in the paddock
50/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
51/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
52/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
53/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings

Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
54/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90

Ferrari SF90
55/103

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari pit equipment detail

Ferrari pit equipment detail
56/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparation work is carried out on the pit straight

Circuit preparation work is carried out on the pit straight
57/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Artwork of drivers on the 2019 Formula 1 grid

Artwork of drivers on the 2019 Formula 1 grid
58/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

An AMG Mercedes F1 team member works on Pirelli tyres

An AMG Mercedes F1 team member works on Pirelli tyres
59/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

AMG Mercedes F1 personnel work on Pirelli tyres

AMG Mercedes F1 personnel work on Pirelli tyres
60/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
61/103

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
62/103

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

A sign for the Paddock Club

A sign for the Paddock Club
63/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A scenic view of the Singapore skyline on an overcast day

A scenic view of the Singapore skyline on an overcast day
64/103

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

A Renault team member pushes Pirelli tyres on a trolley in the paddock

A Renault team member pushes Pirelli tyres on a trolley in the paddock
65/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

A Pirelli team member at work

A Pirelli team member at work
66/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A mechanic works on a Racing Point RP19 nose belonging to Lance Stroll

A mechanic works on a Racing Point RP19 nose belonging to Lance Stroll
67/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

A McLaren nose in the pit lane

A McLaren nose in the pit lane
68/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A Haas team member works on preparing the pit lane surface

A Haas team member works on preparing the pit lane surface
69/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A forklift truck negotiates freight belonging to Ferrari and Red Bull on the pit straight

A forklift truck negotiates freight belonging to Ferrari and Red Bull on the pit straight
70/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A display car in the paddock

A display car in the paddock
71/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A Caution Low Clearance sign

A Caution Low Clearance sign
72/103

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari SF90, engine cover

Ferrari SF90, engine cover
73/103

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres

Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres
74/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres

Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres
75/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Singapore Flyer

The Singapore Flyer
76/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Singapore Flyer

The Singapore Flyer
77/103

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

The podium

The podium
78/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The FOM television compound

The FOM television compound
79/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Singapore Flyer view from the paddock

Singapore Flyer view from the paddock
80/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans
81/103

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
82/103

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
83/103

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan
84/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan
85/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Presenter David Coulthard

Presenter David Coulthard
86/103

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli tyres in the paddock

Pirelli tyres in the paddock
87/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail
88/103

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake
89/103

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with Pirelli tyres

Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with Pirelli tyres
90/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with fans

Lance Stroll, Racing Point with fans
91/103

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point takes a selfie with a fan

Lance Stroll, Racing Point takes a selfie with a fan
92/103

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Formula 1 Management building in the paddock

Formula 1 Management building in the paddock
93/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
94/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
95/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations are undertaken

Circuit preparations are undertaken
96/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations are undertaken

Circuit preparations are undertaken
97/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
98/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
99/103

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with fans

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with fans
100/103

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren takes a selfie with a fan

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren takes a selfie with a fan
101/103

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
102/103

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

A Mercedes AMG F1 employee checks Pirelli tyres

A Mercedes AMG F1 employee checks Pirelli tyres
103/103

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Következő cikk
Hülkenberg az Alfa Romeóval tárgyalhat: Räikkönen új csapattársat kap?

Előző cikk

Hülkenberg az Alfa Romeóval tárgyalhat: Räikkönen új csapattársat kap?

Következő cikk

Halláskárosodást okozhat a Miami Nagydíj a Forma-1-ben?

Halláskárosodást okozhat a Miami Nagydíj a Forma-1-ben?
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Esemény Szingapúri Nagydíj

Versenyközpont

Szingapúri Nagydíj

Szingapúri Nagydíj

19 szept. - 22 szept.
FP1 Start:
21 Óra
:
29 Perc
:
52 Másodperc
Program Dátum
Helyi idő
Saját idő
 Tartalom
FP1 P 20 szept.
10:30
16:30
FP2 P 20 szept.
14:30
20:30
FP3 Szo 21 szept.
12:00
18:00
Időm. Szo 21 szept.
15:00
21:00
Futam V 22 szept.
14:10
20:10
Legutóbbi eredmények Tabella

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Halláskárosodást okozhat a Miami Nagydíj a Forma-1-ben?

2
Forma-1

Hülkenberg az Alfa Romeóval tárgyalhat: Räikkönen új csapattársat kap?

3
TECHZÓNA

Más Ferrari gurul pályára Szingapúrban, mint a Hungaroringen: Vettel mentőcsomagja

4
Forma-1

Vettel nem fél az eltiltástól, és megbeszélte a dolgot Leclerccel

5
TECHZÓNA

A Ferrari csak 0.3 másodpercet gyorsul a Magyar Nagydíjhoz képest?

Legfrissebb videók

Hamilton egy legendás Mercedes volánja mögött 01:34
Forma-1

Hamilton egy legendás Mercedes volánja mögött

A 2019-es Olasz Nagydíj hivatalos rajtrácsa 00:56
Forma-1

A 2019-es Olasz Nagydíj hivatalos rajtrácsa

A Ferrari különleges ünneplése Monza előtt 04:41
Forma-1

A Ferrari különleges ünneplése Monza előtt

Retro videós anyag Button pályafutása legelejéről 03:16
Forma-1

Retro videós anyag Button pályafutása legelejéről

F1 2020: a nagy rekordot jelentő versenynaptár 03:14
Forma-1

F1 2020: a nagy rekordot jelentő versenynaptár

Legfrissebb hírek

Vettel nem fél az eltiltástól, és megbeszélte a dolgot Leclerccel
F1

Vettel nem fél az eltiltástól, és megbeszélte a dolgot Leclerccel

Az Alfa Romeo új szárnya Szingapúrban
ZÓNA

Az Alfa Romeo új szárnya Szingapúrban

Halláskárosodást okozhat a Miami Nagydíj a Forma-1-ben?
F1

Halláskárosodást okozhat a Miami Nagydíj a Forma-1-ben?

Újabb képek érkeztek az F1-es helyszínről Szingapúrból
F1

Újabb képek érkeztek az F1-es helyszínről Szingapúrból

Hülkenberg az Alfa Romeóval tárgyalhat: Räikkönen új csapattársat kap?
F1

Hülkenberg az Alfa Romeóval tárgyalhat: Räikkönen új csapattársat kap?

Menetrend

Forma-1
  • Forma-1
  • MotoGP
Jegyek
Partnerünk:
26 szept.
Jegyek
10 okt.
Jegyek
24 okt.
Jegyek
31 okt.
Jegyek
14 nov.
Jegyek
28 nov.
Jegyek
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.