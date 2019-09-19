Újabb képek érkeztek az F1-es helyszínről Szingapúrból
A csapatok egy igen aktív napra készülhetnek csütörtökön, felkészítvén az autókat péntekre, míg a versenyzők különböző médiaeseményeken vesznek részt a szingapúri pályán. Jön az este!
A hu.motorsport.com korábban már közölhetett egy látványosabb képgalériát Szingapúrból. Sokat nem kellett várnunk az újabb csomagra, hiszen egyre nagyobb a mozgolódás a pályán, ahol ma médianapot tartanak, melynek ideje alatt a versenyzők interjúkat fognak adni az aktuális helyzetről és a folytatásról.
Romain Grosjean és Nico Hülkenberg főszerepbe kerülhet, mivel a Haas F1 Team úgy döntött, hogy megtartja a franciát, így a német könnyen a Forma-1-en kívül találhatja magát, mivel nem valószínű, hogy az Alfa Romeo vagy a Red Bull szerződtetné. A ferraris pletykák pedig igencsak vadak, Sebastian Vettel rossz formája ide vagy oda.
Workers adjust the start light gantry, which has lights set to red
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Williams freight in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Toro Rosso freight in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The start light gantry, which has lights set to red
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The start light gantry, which has lights set to green
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Renault pit garages in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Renault hospitality area in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Renault hospitality area
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Red Bull Honda hospitality area
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Red Bull Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Red Bull Honda garage
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Racing Point garage in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Racing Point garage in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Mercedes AMG F1 team's pit garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The McLaren pit garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The FOM television compound
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
The Ferrari pit garage
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The entrance to the media centre
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Singapore pit straight and pit building atmosphere
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Red Bull Honda team members unpack freight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Racing Point RP19, team member
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, side view
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19 nose detail, of the car belonging to Lance Stroll
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Preparations at the Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Podium detail
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Pit building detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres are wheeled through the paddock by a Mercedes team member
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres are unpacked from containers
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are sorted into blankets in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres allocated to Red Bull are pushed on a trolley through the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Paddock detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
OZ wheel detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Michael Masi, Race Director
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mercedes freight is unloaded
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Mechanics work on the Lance Stroll Racing Point RP19 nose and front wing
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
McLaren MCL34, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Kerb and track detail
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Freight on the pit straight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Freight is unloaded on the pit straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Freight belonging to the Haas team in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Freight belonging to Ferrari on the pit straight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari Shell fuel drums in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90 nose and front wings
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari pit equipment detail
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparation work is carried out on the pit straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Artwork of drivers on the 2019 Formula 1 grid
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
An AMG Mercedes F1 team member works on Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
AMG Mercedes F1 personnel work on Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
A sign for the Paddock Club
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A scenic view of the Singapore skyline on an overcast day
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
A Renault team member pushes Pirelli tyres on a trolley in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
A Pirelli team member at work
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A mechanic works on a Racing Point RP19 nose belonging to Lance Stroll
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
A McLaren nose in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
A Haas team member works on preparing the pit lane surface
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
A forklift truck negotiates freight belonging to Ferrari and Red Bull on the pit straight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A display car in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A Caution Low Clearance sign
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari SF90, engine cover
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Williams Racing mechanic with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Singapore Flyer
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Singapore Flyer
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
The podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The FOM television compound
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Singapore Flyer view from the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with fans
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Presenter David Coulthard
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli tyres in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 mechanics with Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point with fans
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Formula 1 Management building in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations are undertaken
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations are undertaken
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with fans
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
A Mercedes AMG F1 employee checks Pirelli tyres
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Előző cikk
Hülkenberg az Alfa Romeóval tárgyalhat: Räikkönen új csapattársat kap?
Következő cikk
Halláskárosodást okozhat a Miami Nagydíj a Forma-1-ben?
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Forma-1
|Esemény
|Szingapúri Nagydíj
Újabb képek érkeztek az F1-es helyszínről Szingapúrból
Versenyközpont
|Program
|Dátum
|
Helyi idő
Saját idő
|Tartalom
|FP1
|P 20 szept.
|
10:30
16:30
|
|FP2
|P 20 szept.
|
14:30
20:30
|
|FP3
|Szo 21 szept.
|
12:00
18:00
|
|Időm.
|Szo 21 szept.
|
15:00
21:00
|
|Futam
|V 22 szept.
|
14:10
20:10
|
Népszerű
Menetrend
- Forma-1
- MotoGP
Partnerünk:
|
26 szept.Jegyek
|
10 okt.Jegyek
|
24 okt.Jegyek
|
31 okt.Jegyek
|
14 nov.Jegyek
|
28 nov.Jegyek