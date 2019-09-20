Szingapúri Nagydíj: képgaléria az első szabadedzésről
Képes összeállítás a 2019-es Szingapúri Nagydíj első szabadedzéséről, benne pár igazán látványos felvétellel. Ferrari, McLaren, Renault, Toro Rosso, Haas, Williams, Mercedes, Hamilton, Vettel, Verstappen...
Zajlanak az események Szingapúrban, az utcai versenypályán, mely az egyik leglátványosabb helyszíne a Forma-1 történetének. A délutáni program 14 óra 30 perctől veszi kezdetét a második szabadedzéssel. Addig is, pár látványos felvétel az első szabadedzésről.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrive back into the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrive back into the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrive back into the paddock
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 back in pitlane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 back in pitlane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Brendon Hartley, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 being recovered after the crash
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 being recovered after the crash
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 being recovered after the crash
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Ferrari SF90, brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, pits place
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
The Singapore Skyline surrounding the track
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Singapore Skyline surrounding the track
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Some early arrivals in the grandstands
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Pirelli staff in the Paddock
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
McLaren mechanics in the pit lane with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
McLaren mechanics in the pit lane with Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
George Russell, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
A view of the circuit and surrounding architecture
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
A general view of the circuit
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Skyline
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Red Bull Racing RB15, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB15, front nose
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point pit stop practice
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Racing Point pit stop practice
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Racing Point pit stop practice
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
McLaren pit stop practice
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Grandstand
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Red Bull Racing, RB15 rear wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo Racing C38, brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
