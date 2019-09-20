Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Német Nagydíj
25 júl.
-
28 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
FP3
19 Óra
:
33 Perc
:
26 Másodperc
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
5 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
19 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
33 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
40 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
55 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
68 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző Következő
Forma-1 / Szingapúri Nagydíj / Galéria

Szingapúri Nagydíj: képgaléria az első szabadedzésről

megosztás
hozzászólás
Szingapúri Nagydíj: képgaléria az első szabadedzésről
2019. szept. 20. 12:55

Képes összeállítás a 2019-es Szingapúri Nagydíj első szabadedzéséről, benne pár igazán látványos felvétellel. Ferrari, McLaren, Renault, Toro Rosso, Haas, Williams, Mercedes, Hamilton, Vettel, Verstappen...

Zajlanak az események Szingapúrban, az utcai versenypályán, mely az egyik leglátványosabb helyszíne a Forma-1 történetének. A délutáni program 14 óra 30 perctől veszi kezdetét a második szabadedzéssel. Addig is, pár látványos felvétel az első szabadedzésről.

Slider
Lista

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
1/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrive back into the paddock

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrive back into the paddock
2/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrive back into the paddock

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrive back into the paddock
3/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrive back into the paddock

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 arrive back into the paddock
4/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
5/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
6/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
7/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
8/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
9/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
10/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
11/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
12/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
13/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
14/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
15/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
16/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
17/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
18/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
19/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
20/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
21/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
22/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
23/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
24/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
25/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
26/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
27/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
28/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
29/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
30/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
31/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
32/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
33/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
34/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
35/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
36/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
37/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
38/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
39/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
40/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
41/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1

Esteban Ocon, Mercedes AMG F1
42/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
43/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
44/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
45/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
46/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
47/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
48/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
49/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
50/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 back in pitlane

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 back in pitlane
51/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 back in pitlane

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 back in pitlane
52/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
53/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Brendon Hartley, Ferrari

Brendon Hartley, Ferrari
54/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
55/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
56/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
57/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
58/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
59/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
60/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
61/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
62/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
63/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
64/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
65/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
66/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
67/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 being recovered after the crash

Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 being recovered after the crash
68/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 being recovered after the crash

Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 being recovered after the crash
69/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 being recovered after the crash

Car of Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 being recovered after the crash
70/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
71/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
72/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
73/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
74/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
75/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
76/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
77/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
78/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
79/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
80/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
81/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
82/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
83/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
84/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
85/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
86/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
87/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
88/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
89/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
90/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
91/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
92/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
93/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
94/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
95/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
96/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
97/181

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
98/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42
99/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
100/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
101/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front wing

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, front wing
102/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
103/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
104/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
105/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
106/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
107/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
108/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Ferrari SF90, brake

Ferrari SF90, brake
109/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
110/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
111/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, pits place

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, pits place
112/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, front wing
113/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
114/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren
115/181

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

The Singapore Skyline surrounding the track

The Singapore Skyline surrounding the track
116/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Singapore Skyline surrounding the track

The Singapore Skyline surrounding the track
117/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Some early arrivals in the grandstands

Some early arrivals in the grandstands
118/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
119/181

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
120/181

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
121/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19
122/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
123/181

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
124/181

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Pirelli staff in the Paddock

Pirelli staff in the Paddock
125/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
126/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

McLaren mechanics in the pit lane with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34

McLaren mechanics in the pit lane with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34
127/181

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

McLaren mechanics in the pit lane with Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

McLaren mechanics in the pit lane with Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
128/181

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
129/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport
130/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
131/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
132/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19
133/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
134/181

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
135/181

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
136/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
137/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
138/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
139/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
140/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
141/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
142/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
143/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
144/181

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
145/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90
146/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
147/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34
148/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
149/181

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
150/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing
151/181

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

A view of the circuit and surrounding architecture

A view of the circuit and surrounding architecture
152/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

A general view of the circuit

A general view of the circuit
153/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Skyline

Skyline
154/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19
155/181

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
156/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
157/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing RB15, front nose

Red Bull Racing RB15, front nose
158/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15, front nose

Red Bull Racing RB15, front nose
159/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point pit stop practice

Racing Point pit stop practice
160/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Racing Point pit stop practice

Racing Point pit stop practice
161/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Racing Point pit stop practice

Racing Point pit stop practice
162/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14
163/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
164/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

McLaren pit stop practice

McLaren pit stop practice
165/181

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
166/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
167/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
168/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
169/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
170/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Grandstand

Grandstand
171/181

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso signs an autograph for a fan
172/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
173/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
174/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
175/181

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing, RB15 rear wing

Red Bull Racing, RB15 rear wing
176/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, front wing

Racing Point RP19, front wing
177/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, front wing

Racing Point RP19, front wing
178/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, brake
179/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90, front wing

Ferrari SF90, front wing
180/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, brake

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, brake
181/181

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Következő cikk
ÉLŐ F1-ES KÖZVETÍTÉS: második szabadedzés - Szingapúri Nagydíj (LIVE)

Előző cikk

ÉLŐ F1-ES KÖZVETÍTÉS: második szabadedzés - Szingapúri Nagydíj (LIVE)

Következő cikk

Időbüntetést szeretnének a rajtbüntetés helyett a csapatok

Időbüntetést szeretnének a rajtbüntetés helyett a csapatok
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1 , Stop/Go
Esemény Szingapúri Nagydíj

Versenyközpont

Szingapúri Nagydíj

Szingapúri Nagydíj

19 szept. - 22 szept.
FP3 Start:
19 Óra
:
33 Perc
:
26 Másodperc
Program Dátum
Helyi idő
Saját idő
 Tartalom
FP1 P 20 szept.
04:30
16:30
FP2 P 20 szept.
08:30
20:30
FP3 Szo 21 szept.
06:00
18:00
Időm. Szo 21 szept.
09:00
21:00
Futam V 22 szept.
08:10
20:10
Legutóbbi eredmények Tabella

Népszerű

1
Forma-1

Hamilton végzett az élen az esti szingapúri edzésen, beragadtak a Ferrarik

2
Forma-1

A Red Bull keményen visszautasította Hülkenberget: „Ne hívj többet...”

3
Forma-1

Verstappen végzett az élen Szingapúrban, Bottas nagyot csattant a Mercedesszel

4
TECHZÓNA

Hamilton autója szabályt sértett Szingapúrban: az FIA vizsgálja az ügyet

5
Forma-1

ÉLŐ F1-ES KÖZVETÍTÉS: második szabadedzés - Szingapúri Nagydíj (LIVE)

Legfrissebb videók

Hamilton egy legendás Mercedes volánja mögött 01:34
Forma-1

Hamilton egy legendás Mercedes volánja mögött

A 2019-es Olasz Nagydíj hivatalos rajtrácsa 00:56
Forma-1

A 2019-es Olasz Nagydíj hivatalos rajtrácsa

A Ferrari különleges ünneplése Monza előtt 04:41
Forma-1

A Ferrari különleges ünneplése Monza előtt

Retro videós anyag Button pályafutása legelejéről 03:16
Forma-1

Retro videós anyag Button pályafutása legelejéről

F1 2020: a nagy rekordot jelentő versenynaptár 03:14
Forma-1

F1 2020: a nagy rekordot jelentő versenynaptár

Legfrissebb hírek

Kubica pótlását a pénz is befolyásolhatja
F1

Kubica pótlását a pénz is befolyásolhatja

Hamilton végzett az élen az esti szingapúri edzésen, beragadtak a Ferrarik
F1

Hamilton végzett az élen az esti szingapúri edzésen, beragadtak a Ferrarik

A Red Bullnál nincs terítéken Hülkenberg, de az Alfa Romeo sem rá összpontosít
F1

A Red Bullnál nincs terítéken Hülkenberg, de az Alfa Romeo sem rá összpontosít

Időbüntetést szeretnének a rajtbüntetés helyett a csapatok
F1

Időbüntetést szeretnének a rajtbüntetés helyett a csapatok

Szingapúri Nagydíj: képgaléria az első szabadedzésről
F1

Szingapúri Nagydíj: képgaléria az első szabadedzésről

Menetrend

Forma-1
Jegyek
Partnerünk:
26 szept.
Jegyek
10 okt.
Jegyek
24 okt.
Jegyek
31 okt.
Jegyek
14 nov.
Jegyek
28 nov.
Jegyek
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.