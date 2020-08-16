Forma-1
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Forma-1 / Spanyol Nagydíj / Galéria

Spanyol Nagydíj 2020: képek a harmadik F1-es szabadedzésről Barcelonából

Spanyol Nagydíj 2020: képek a harmadik F1-es szabadedzésről Barcelonából
Szerző:
2020. aug. 16. 9:35
Szerző:
2020. aug. 16. 9:35

Főszerepben a harmadik szabadedzés, benne a Forma-1 mezőnyével. A versenyzők ekkor már az időmérő edzésre készülhettek, ami érdekesnek és izgalmasnak ígérkezett. Vajon mire lesz képes a mezőny a címvédő Mercedes ellen a katalán versenyen?

Nincs megállás, folytatódik a program a Forma-1-ben és a Spanyol Nagydíjon. Barcelonában az első, a második és a harmadik szabadedzést is maguk mögött tudhatják a versenyzők, készülvén a kvalifikációra, ami bizonyos szempontból nem azt a végeredményt hozta, mint vártuk.

Főszerepben a szombati tréning, mely egyúttal az utolsó is volt a spanyol versenyhétvégén

Team members check in to the paddock

Team members check in to the paddock
1/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, in his cockpit

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, in his cockpit
2/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, in his cockpit

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, in his cockpit
3/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, is returned to the garage

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, is returned to the garage
4/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, in the pits

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, in the pits
5/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
6/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
7/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, in his cockpit

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, in his cockpit
8/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
9/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Yellow lights indicate a hazard on track

Yellow lights indicate a hazard on track
10/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
11/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
12/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
13/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
14/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
15/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
16/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
17/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
18/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, talk with an FIA representative
19/126
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, talk with an FIA representative
19/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

The car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
20/126

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
21/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, climbs into his cockpit

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, climbs into his cockpit
22/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leaves the garage

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leaves the garage
23/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
24/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
25/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20

Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
26/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
27/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
28/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
29/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
30/126

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
31/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
32/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
33/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
34/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
35/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
36/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
37/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives at the track

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives at the track
38/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
39/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Mercedes pit crew practice their pit stop routine with the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
40/126
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mercedes pit crew practice their pit stop routine with the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
40/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
41/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
42/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
43/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
44/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
45/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
46/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
47/126

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
48/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
49/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
50/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
51/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
52/126

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
53/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
54/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
55/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
56/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
57/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
58/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, walks back to his garage after a crash

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, walks back to his garage after a crash
59/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, walks back to his garage after a crash

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, walks back to his garage after a crash
60/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team R.S.20
61/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
62/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
63/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01
64/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
65/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
66/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
67/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
68/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
69/126

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
70/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
71/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Cars in the busy pit lane
72/126

Cars in the busy pit lane
72/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren plays football

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren plays football
73/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
74/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
75/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
76/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
77/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
78/126

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
79/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
80/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
81/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
82/126

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Bodywork of the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance

Bodywork of the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
83/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Aramco track signage beng installed with a JCB

Aramco track signage beng installed with a JCB
84/126

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
85/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
86/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing arrives at the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing arrives at the track
87/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo arrives at the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo arrives at the track
88/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
89/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
90/126

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
91/126

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 cooling detail

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 cooling detail
92/126

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, arrive at the circuit and pass hand sanitisers

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, arrive at the circuit and pass hand sanitisers
93/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, are greeted by security

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, are greeted by security
94/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
95/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Pirelli personnel, including Anthony Peacock, arrive at the circuit

Pirelli personnel, including Anthony Peacock, arrive at the circuit
96/126

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Pirelli personnel on the pit wall

Pirelli personnel on the pit wall
97/126

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point

Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point
98/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing arrives at the track

Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing arrives at the track
99/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track
100/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track
101/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing arrives at the track
102/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lucas de Meo, CEO of Renault

Lucas de Meo, CEO of Renault
103/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
104/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
105/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
106/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, and Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG

James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, and Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG
107/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Honda and AlphaTauri team members arrive

Honda and AlphaTauri team members arrive
108/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Honda and AlphaTauri team members arrive

Honda and AlphaTauri team members arrive
109/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Haas team members arrive

Haas team members arrive
110/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Haas team members arrive

Haas team members arrive
111/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
112/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
113/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF1000 front detail

Ferrari SF1000 front detail
114/126

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
115/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1

Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
116/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri arrives at the track

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri arrives at the track
117/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
118/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
119/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and girlfriend Charlotte Sine arrive at the circuit

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and girlfriend Charlotte Sine arrive at the circuit
120/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and girlfriend Charlotte Sine arrive at the circuit

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and girlfriend Charlotte Sine arrive at the circuit
121/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and girlfriend Charlotte Sine arrive at the circuit

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and girlfriend Charlotte Sine arrive at the circuit
122/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and girlfriend Charlotte Sine arrive at the circuit

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and girlfriend Charlotte Sine arrive at the circuit
123/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Apha Tauri team members arrive at the circuit

Apha Tauri team members arrive at the circuit
124/126

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
125/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
126/126

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

