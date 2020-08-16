Spanyol Nagydíj 2020: képek a harmadik F1-es szabadedzésről Barcelonából
Főszerepben a harmadik szabadedzés, benne a Forma-1 mezőnyével. A versenyzők ekkor már az időmérő edzésre készülhettek, ami érdekesnek és izgalmasnak ígérkezett. Vajon mire lesz képes a mezőny a címvédő Mercedes ellen a katalán versenyen?
Nincs megállás, folytatódik a program a Forma-1-ben és a Spanyol Nagydíjon. Barcelonában az első, a második és a harmadik szabadedzést is maguk mögött tudhatják a versenyzők, készülvén a kvalifikációra, ami bizonyos szempontból nem azt a végeredményt hozta, mint vártuk.
Főszerepben a szombati tréning, mely egyúttal az utolsó is volt a spanyol versenyhétvégén
Team members check in to the paddock
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, in his cockpit
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, is returned to the garage
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, in the pits
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, in his cockpit
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Yellow lights indicate a hazard on track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Toto Wolff, Executive Director (Business), Mercedes AMG, and Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, talk with an FIA representative
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Stoffel Vandoorne, Reserve Driver, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, climbs into his cockpit
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20, leaves the garage
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-20
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT01
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri arrives at the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Mercedes pit crew practice their pit stop routine with the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35, leads Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-20
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1, walks back to his garage after a crash
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Cars in the busy pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren plays football
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Bodywork of the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Performance
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Aramco track signage beng installed with a JCB
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Renault F1 Team R.S.20 cooling detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren, arrive at the circuit and pass hand sanitisers
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Pirelli personnel, including Anthony Peacock, arrive at the circuit
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal and CEO, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams Racing arrives at the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lucas de Meo, CEO of Renault
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
James Allison, Technical Director, Mercedes AMG, and Ron Meadows, Sporting Director, Mercedes AMG
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Honda and AlphaTauri team members arrive
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Ferrari SF1000 front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Esteban Ocon, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri arrives at the track
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and girlfriend Charlotte Sine arrive at the circuit
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Apha Tauri team members arrive at the circuit
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Andreas Seidl, Team Principal, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
