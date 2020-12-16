Riccardo: a hang adja a hangulatot, ezen az F1-nek is változtatnia kell
Daniel Ricciardo szerint nagyon tanulságos volt az, hogy Fernando Alonso ismét pályára vitte a 2005-ös világbajnok autóját Abu-Dhabiban, és elmondása szerinte az F1-es autóknak vissza kell hoznia azt a „wow” faktort, amit a hang ad.
Fernando Alonso az egész paddockot fellelkesítette Abu-Dhabiban, amikor a V10-es motorral felszerelt R25-öt pályára vitte, és ismét elindította a vitát arról, hogy vajon a jelenlegi autók is ennyire lenyűgözőek-e.
Daniel Ricciardo szerint az R25 „félelmetes” autó, aminek egyes tulajdonságaival nem tudják felvenni a versenyt a jelenlegi V6 turbó autók.
„Én is megnéztem a belső kamerás felvételt, ami elég menő volt” – mondta Ricciardo a vasárnapi sajtótájékoztatón, még Abu-Dhabiban. „Lehet, hogy vannak, akik azt hiszik, hogy Fernando már öreg ehhez, de egyáltalán nem ez a helyzet. Ő csak egy fokozatot ismer, a gyorsat, és most sem kímélte a technikát, a rázóköveken se.”
„Nem mértem stopperrel az időt, de tudom, hogy jóval lassabb volt nálunk, de így is gyorsabbnak tűnt, mert sokkal jobb volt a hangja – és az a V10 volt. Annak a motornak megvan a wow faktora, félelmetes. Szerintem bármelyik újonc sokkal jobban izgulna egy V10-zel maga mögött, mint most egy V6-tal.”
A motorok kiábrándító hangja már 2014 óta problémát jelent. Mivel az F1 2026-tól, (de lehet, hogy 2025-től) új motorformulát fog bevezetni, ismét megnyílik a lehetőség arra, hogy hangosabb motorokat vezessenek be, akár az MGU-H kivezetésével, vagy magasabb fordulatszám engedélyezésével, de Ricciardo szerint ez elengedhetetlen lesz az F1 jövőjének szempontjából.
„Még mindig élénken emlékszem arra, ahogyan megérkezek Melbourne-be, az Albert Parkba kisgyerekként az apukámmal. Kiszálltunk a taxiból, és már a hotel előtt hallottuk az F1-es autókat. A hang elért a városig, emlékszem, hogy csak egymásra néztünk, és libabőrösek lettünk.”
„Ne értsetek félre, ránézésre ezek az autók menőbbek, mint bármikor korábban, és hihetetlenül gyorsak, de nincs ott az az ordítás. Olyan ez, mint egy vadászgép. Egy F-18 sem nézne ki annyira jól, ha elektromos lenne, nem?”
„A hang adja a hangulatot. Egy koncerten vagy egy fesztiválon is az óriási hangszórók teremtik meg a légkört, az emberek ezért fizetnek, ez izgalmas nekik.”
„Amikor én ültem először Forma-1-es autóban, az már csak egy V8 volt, de amikor a szerelő azt beindítja mögötted… az félelmetes. Szerintem a most érkező srácok hiányolják ezt a fajta wow érzést.”
„Nem erről a bolygóról való a W11.”
