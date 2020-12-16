Forma-1
Forma-1 / Hírek

Riccardo: a hang adja a hangulatot, ezen az F1-nek is változtatnia kell

Riccardo: a hang adja a hangulatot, ezen az F1-nek is változtatnia kell
Szerző:
, Szerkesztő

Daniel Ricciardo szerint nagyon tanulságos volt az, hogy Fernando Alonso ismét pályára vitte a 2005-ös világbajnok autóját Abu-Dhabiban, és elmondása szerinte az F1-es autóknak vissza kell hoznia azt a „wow” faktort, amit a hang ad.

Fernando Alonso az egész paddockot fellelkesítette Abu-Dhabiban, amikor a V10-es motorral felszerelt R25-öt pályára vitte, és ismét elindította a vitát arról, hogy vajon a jelenlegi autók is ennyire lenyűgözőek-e.

Daniel Ricciardo szerint az R25 „félelmetes” autó, aminek egyes tulajdonságaival nem tudják felvenni a versenyt a jelenlegi V6 turbó autók.

„Én is megnéztem a belső kamerás felvételt, ami elég menő volt” – mondta Ricciardo a vasárnapi sajtótájékoztatón, még Abu-Dhabiban. „Lehet, hogy vannak, akik azt hiszik, hogy Fernando már öreg ehhez, de egyáltalán nem ez a helyzet. Ő csak egy fokozatot ismer, a gyorsat, és most sem kímélte a technikát, a rázóköveken se.”

 

„Nem mértem stopperrel az időt, de tudom, hogy jóval lassabb volt nálunk, de így is gyorsabbnak tűnt, mert sokkal jobb volt a hangja – és az a V10 volt. Annak a motornak megvan a wow faktora, félelmetes. Szerintem bármelyik újonc sokkal jobban izgulna egy V10-zel maga mögött, mint most egy V6-tal.”

A motorok kiábrándító hangja már 2014 óta problémát jelent. Mivel az F1 2026-tól, (de lehet, hogy 2025-től) új motorformulát fog bevezetni, ismét megnyílik a lehetőség arra, hogy hangosabb motorokat vezessenek be, akár az MGU-H kivezetésével, vagy magasabb fordulatszám engedélyezésével, de Ricciardo szerint ez elengedhetetlen lesz az F1 jövőjének szempontjából.

Renault R25 and R.S.20

Renault R25 and R.S.20
1/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team with the 2005 Renault R25 and team members

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team with the 2005 Renault R25 and team members
2/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team with the 2005 Renault R25 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team with the 2005 Renault R25 and Esteban Ocon, Renault F1 Team
3/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team with the 2005 Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team with the 2005 Renault R25
4/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team with the 2005 Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team with the 2005 Renault R25
5/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team with the 2005 Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 Team with the 2005 Renault R25
6/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
7/64

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
8/64

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
9/64

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
10/64

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
11/64

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
12/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
13/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
14/64

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
15/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
16/64

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
17/64

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
18/64

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
19/64

Fotót készítette: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault F1 Team R25
20/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
21/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
22/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
23/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 championship winning Renault R25

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 championship winning Renault R25
24/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Renault R25 detail

Renault R25 detail
25/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Renault R25

Renault R25
26/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Renault R25

Renault R25
27/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Renault R25

Renault R25
28/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Renault R25

Renault R25
29/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Logo of Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Logo of Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
30/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
31/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
32/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
33/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
34/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
35/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
36/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
37/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
38/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
39/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
40/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
41/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
42/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
43/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
44/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
45/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
46/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
47/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25

Fernando Alonso, Renault R25
48/64

Fotót készítette: Renault Sport

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
49/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
50/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
51/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
52/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
53/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
54/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
55/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
56/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
57/64

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
58/64

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
59/64

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
60/64

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
61/64

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
62/64

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
63/64

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit

Fernando Alonso drives his 2005 Championship winning Renault R25 around the circuit
64/64

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

„Még mindig élénken emlékszem arra, ahogyan megérkezek Melbourne-be, az Albert Parkba kisgyerekként az apukámmal. Kiszálltunk a taxiból, és már a hotel előtt hallottuk az F1-es autókat. A hang elért a városig, emlékszem, hogy csak egymásra néztünk, és libabőrösek lettünk.”

„Ne értsetek félre, ránézésre ezek az autók menőbbek, mint bármikor korábban, és hihetetlenül gyorsak, de nincs ott az az ordítás. Olyan ez, mint egy vadászgép. Egy F-18 sem nézne ki annyira jól, ha elektromos lenne, nem?”

„A hang adja a hangulatot. Egy koncerten vagy egy fesztiválon is az óriási hangszórók teremtik meg a légkört, az emberek ezért fizetnek, ez izgalmas nekik.”

„Amikor én ültem először Forma-1-es autóban, az már csak egy V8 volt, de amikor a szerelő azt beindítja mögötted… az félelmetes. Szerintem a most érkező srácok hiányolják ezt a fajta wow érzést.”

„Nem erről a bolygóról való a W11.”

