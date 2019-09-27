Rengeteg kép az Orosz Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, Szocsiból

A Red Bull azonban nem lesz könnyű helyzetben, mivel a motorbüntetések miatt hátrébbről fognak kezdeni vasárnap, de ha szombaton leszakad az ég és az egy kaotikusabb időmérőt generál, akkor a Mercedes és a Ferrari pilótái is bajba kerülhetnek egy rosszabb eredménnyel.

Most azonban még maradjunk a csütörtöki napnál, amikor a versenyzők a médianapon vettek részt, miközben a rajongókkal is találkoztak. Egy remek hangulatú nap a pilótákkal és a szurkolók bevonásával, akik sok aláírást és közös képet kaphattak Szocsiban, mely a hírek szerint továbbra is az Orosz Nagydíj helyszíne marad.