Rengeteg kép az Orosz Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, Szocsiból
A Forma-1 mezőnye ezen a hétvégén Szocsiban versenyez, ahol minden adott lehet ahhoz, hogy egy kiváló és izgalmas futamot láthassunk, akár a Red Bull, a Ferrari és a Mercedes hármas csatájával.
A Red Bull azonban nem lesz könnyű helyzetben, mivel a motorbüntetések miatt hátrébbről fognak kezdeni vasárnap, de ha szombaton leszakad az ég és az egy kaotikusabb időmérőt generál, akkor a Mercedes és a Ferrari pilótái is bajba kerülhetnek egy rosszabb eredménnyel.
Most azonban még maradjunk a csütörtöki napnál, amikor a versenyzők a médianapon vettek részt, miközben a rajongókkal is találkoztak. Egy remek hangulatú nap a pilótákkal és a szurkolók bevonásával, akik sok aláírást és közös képet kaphattak Szocsiban, mely a hírek szerint továbbra is az Orosz Nagydíj helyszíne marad.
Vitaly Petrov talks to fans from a stage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Vitaly Petrov on stage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Vitaly Petrov on stage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Vitaly Petrov on stage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
The Racing Point pit garage
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
The Haas team practice a pit stop
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point, meet fans
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, greets Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Mercedes fans
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detailFans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
McLaren practice a pit stop
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meets an enthusiastic fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meets a fan
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, throws a rugby ball
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, signs autographs
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point, sign autographs
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, wave to fans from a stage
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Jo Bauer and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Ferrari technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari rear wing technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ferrari rear wing technical detail
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans watch Vitaly Petrov on stage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans watch Vitaly Petrov on stage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Fans attend the Thursday activities
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans attend the Thursday activities
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans attend the Thursday activities
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans attend the Thursday activities
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans attend the Thursday activities
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Vitaly Petrov
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Vitaly Petrov
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Clouds over the start finish straight
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, signs autographs
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, drops a rugby ball
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, meet fans
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meet fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meet fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and George Russell, Williams Racing, meet fans
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
A scenic view of the Sochi track and grandstand
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
A Red Bull Honda in the pit garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
A fan holds a Ferrari flag
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
A fan carries a Ferrari flag
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
A birthday message to Martin from the Haas team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
A birthday message to Martin from the Haas team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
A birthday message to Martin from Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
A young fan poses in the Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team reserve driver
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Press conference: Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Press conference: Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
A Ferrari fan in a Russian hat
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A fan with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 Matryoshka doll
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A fan with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 Matryoshka doll
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
The Racing Point hospitality area
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, talks to reporters
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Ralf Schumacher
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Fans in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Fans in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans in AMG Mercedes team clothing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, talks to a colleague from Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, talks to a colleague from Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
A Mercedes safety car parked underneath a "Thank you Sochi" sign
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli branding at the circuit
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Pirelli branding around the circuit
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, walks the track
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Fotót készítette: Evgeniy Safronov
Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
McLaren mechanics checking the car in the FIA box
Fotót készítette: Evgeniy Safronov
Ferrari team members at work in the garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans pose in the AMG Mercedes garage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Fans explore the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans explore the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Fans explore the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Circuit detail
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Evgeniy Safronov
A fan of Lewis Hamilton in the pits
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
A matryoshka doll with an image of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, painted on it
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
