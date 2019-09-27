Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
FP2
02 Óra
:
00 Perc
:
20 Másodperc
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
12 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
26 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
33 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
49 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
61 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Forma-1 / Orosz Nagydíj / Hírek

Rengeteg kép az Orosz Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, Szocsiból

Rengeteg kép az Orosz Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról, Szocsiból
2019. szept. 27. 9:20

A Forma-1 mezőnye ezen a hétvégén Szocsiban versenyez, ahol minden adott lehet ahhoz, hogy egy kiváló és izgalmas futamot láthassunk, akár a Red Bull, a Ferrari és a Mercedes hármas csatájával.

A Red Bull azonban nem lesz könnyű helyzetben, mivel a motorbüntetések miatt hátrébbről fognak kezdeni vasárnap, de ha szombaton leszakad az ég és az egy kaotikusabb időmérőt generál, akkor a Mercedes és a Ferrari pilótái is bajba kerülhetnek egy rosszabb eredménnyel.

Most azonban még maradjunk a csütörtöki napnál, amikor a versenyzők a médianapon vettek részt, miközben a rajongókkal is találkoztak. Egy remek hangulatú nap a pilótákkal és a szurkolók bevonásával, akik sok aláírást és közös képet kaphattak Szocsiban, mely a hírek szerint továbbra is az Orosz Nagydíj helyszíne marad.

Vitaly Petrov talks to fans from a stage

Vitaly Petrov talks to fans from a stage
1/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Vitaly Petrov on stage

Vitaly Petrov on stage
2/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Vitaly Petrov on stage

Vitaly Petrov on stage
3/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Vitaly Petrov on stage

Vitaly Petrov on stage
4/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
5/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
6/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
7/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
8/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
9/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
10/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
11/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
12/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
13/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

The Racing Point pit garage

The Racing Point pit garage
14/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

The Haas team practice a pit stop

The Haas team practice a pit stop
15/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point, meet fans

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point, meet fans
16/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
17/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
18/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
19/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
20/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lance Stroll, Racing Point
21/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
22/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
23/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
24/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault, meets fans

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault, meets fans
25/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, meets fans

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, meets fans
26/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
27/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
28/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
29/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
30/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
31/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
32/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
33/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
34/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
35/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
36/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
37/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
38/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, meets fans

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, meets fans
39/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, meets fans

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, meets fans
40/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
41/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, meets fans

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, meets fans
42/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, greets Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, greets Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
43/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
44/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Mercedes fans

Mercedes fans
45/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detailFans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detailFans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage
46/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
47/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Mercedes AMG F1 W10
48/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

McLaren practice a pit stop

McLaren practice a pit stop
49/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meets an enthusiastic fan

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meets an enthusiastic fan
50/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meets a fan

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meets a fan
51/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
52/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
53/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
54/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
55/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
56/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
57/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
58/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
59/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, meets fans
60/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
61/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
62/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
63/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
64/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
65/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
66/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
67/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
68/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
69/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, throws a rugby ball

Lando Norris, McLaren, throws a rugby ball
70/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, meets fans

Lando Norris, McLaren, meets fans
71/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
72/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
73/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
74/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
75/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
76/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
77/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
78/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
79/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
80/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
81/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
82/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
83/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren
84/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, signs autographs

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, signs autographs
85/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
86/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
87/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point, sign autographs

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Sergio Perez, Racing Point, sign autographs
88/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
89/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
90/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
91/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
92/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
93/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
94/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
95/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, wave to fans from a stage

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, wave to fans from a stage
96/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
97/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
98/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
99/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
100/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Jo Bauer and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari

Jo Bauer and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari
101/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans

George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans
102/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans

George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans
103/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans

George Russell, Williams Racing, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, meet fans
104/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Ferrari technical detail

Ferrari technical detail
105/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari technical detail

Ferrari technical detail
106/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari technical detail

Ferrari technical detail
107/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari rear wing technical detail

Ferrari rear wing technical detail
108/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari rear wing technical detail

Ferrari rear wing technical detail
109/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans watch Vitaly Petrov on stage

Fans watch Vitaly Petrov on stage
110/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fans watch Vitaly Petrov on stage

Fans watch Vitaly Petrov on stage
111/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage

Fans in the pit lane walk outside of the AMG Mercedes garage
112/242

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Fans attend the Thursday activities

Fans attend the Thursday activities
113/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fans attend the Thursday activities

Fans attend the Thursday activities
114/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fans attend the Thursday activities

Fans attend the Thursday activities
115/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fans attend the Thursday activities

Fans attend the Thursday activities
116/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fans attend the Thursday activities

Fans attend the Thursday activities
117/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fans

Fans
118/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, meets fans

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, meets fans
119/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Vitaly Petrov

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Vitaly Petrov
120/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Vitaly Petrov

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Vitaly Petrov
121/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team
122/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
123/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
124/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
125/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
126/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
127/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
128/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets fans

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets fans
129/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
130/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
131/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
132/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
133/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Clouds over the start finish straight

Clouds over the start finish straight
134/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
135/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
136/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
137/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
138/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, signs autographs

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, signs autographs
139/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans
140/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans
141/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans
142/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, meets fans
143/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, drops a rugby ball

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, drops a rugby ball
144/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball
145/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, catches a rugby ball
146/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, meet fans

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren, meet fans
147/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, and Lando Norris, McLaren
148/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
149/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
150/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
151/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
152/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
153/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren
154/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing
155/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meet fans

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meet fans
156/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meet fans

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, meet fans
157/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and George Russell, Williams Racing, meet fans

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing, and George Russell, Williams Racing, meet fans
158/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
159/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
160/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
161/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
162/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
163/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
164/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
165/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A scenic view of the Sochi track and grandstand

A scenic view of the Sochi track and grandstand
166/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

A Red Bull Honda in the pit garage

A Red Bull Honda in the pit garage
167/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A fan holds a Ferrari flag

A fan holds a Ferrari flag
168/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A fan carries a Ferrari flag

A fan carries a Ferrari flag
169/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

A birthday message to Martin from the Haas team

A birthday message to Martin from the Haas team
170/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

A birthday message to Martin from the Haas team

A birthday message to Martin from the Haas team
171/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

A birthday message to Martin from Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team

A birthday message to Martin from Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team
172/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

A young fan poses in the Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 garage

A young fan poses in the Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 garage
173/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail
174/242

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
175/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
176/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team reserve driver

Sergey Sirotkin, Renault F1 Team reserve driver
177/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
178/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Press conference: Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Press conference: Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
179/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Press conference: Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Press conference: Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
180/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34

McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34
181/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34

McLaren mechanics push the Lando Norris McLaren MCL34
182/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
183/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
184/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
185/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
186/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
187/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
188/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
189/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
190/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing
191/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
192/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
193/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
194/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
195/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
196/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
197/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
198/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
199/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

A Ferrari fan in a Russian hat

A Ferrari fan in a Russian hat
200/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A fan with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 Matryoshka doll

A fan with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 Matryoshka doll
201/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A fan with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 Matryoshka doll

A fan with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 Matryoshka doll
202/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

The Racing Point hospitality area

The Racing Point hospitality area
203/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, talks to reporters

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, talks to reporters
204/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
205/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
206/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
207/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point

Sergio Perez, Racing Point
208/242

Fotót készítette: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher
209/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
210/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
211/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
212/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
213/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1
214/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
215/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
216/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans in AMG Mercedes team clothing

Fans in AMG Mercedes team clothing
217/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, talks to a colleague from Ferrari

Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, talks to a colleague from Ferrari
218/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, talks to a colleague from Ferrari

Ayao Komatsu, Chief Race Engineer, Haas F1, talks to a colleague from Ferrari
219/242

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

A Mercedes safety car parked underneath a "Thank you Sochi" sign

A Mercedes safety car parked underneath a "Thank you Sochi" sign
220/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli branding at the circuit

Pirelli branding at the circuit
221/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Pirelli branding around the circuit

Pirelli branding around the circuit
222/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, walks the track

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, walks the track
223/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, walks the track

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, walks the track
224/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
225/242

Fotót készítette: Evgeniy Safronov

Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage

Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage
226/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage

Mechanics work on the car of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, in the garage
227/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

McLaren mechanics checking the car in the FIA box

McLaren mechanics checking the car in the FIA box
228/242

Fotót készítette: Evgeniy Safronov

Ferrari team members at work in the garage

Ferrari team members at work in the garage
229/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans pose in the AMG Mercedes garage

Fans pose in the AMG Mercedes garage
230/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
231/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
232/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
233/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
234/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans in the pit lane

Fans in the pit lane
235/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fans explore the pit lane

Fans explore the pit lane
236/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fans explore the pit lane

Fans explore the pit lane
237/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Fans explore the pit lane

Fans explore the pit lane
238/242

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Circuit detail

Circuit detail
239/242

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
240/242

Fotót készítette: Evgeniy Safronov

A fan of Lewis Hamilton in the pits

A fan of Lewis Hamilton in the pits
241/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

A matryoshka doll with an image of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, painted on it

A matryoshka doll with an image of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, painted on it
242/242

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

