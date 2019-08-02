Rengeteg kép a Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról: keresd meg magad!
A következő összeállításban a rajongók is főszerepet játszanak, akik közül páran személyesen találkozhattak az F1-es versenyzőkkel a Hungaroringen, a Magyar Nagydíj helyszínén, remek időjárás körülmények mellett.
A Magyar Nagydíjon általában már a csütörtöki nap is rendkívül sűrű, hiszen a lelkes rajongók közül sokan utaznak ki a pályára, hogy készítsenek egy szelfit a pilótákkal, vagy aláírást kérjenek tőlük. A mezőny szereti ezt az eseményt, mivel a rajongók tényleg nagyon lelkesek és nagyszerű a hangulat, ami az idei csütörtöki napon sem volt másképp, melyről alább egy nagy összeállítást találhattok.
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with fans at the autograph session
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Session Suspended light test
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 andLance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing plays tangle football
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing plays tangle football
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanic during Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mechanic during Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks t the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 with his manager Martin Reiss
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Pirelli intermediate tyres
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Jos Verstappen
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren and ASAP Ferg, American rapper
Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Fan on Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality with Swiss flags to celebrate National Swiss Day
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality with Swiss flags to celebrate National Swiss Day
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality with Swiss flags to celebrate National Swiss Day
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Johnny Herbert, Sky TV
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 arrives
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
FIA Stewards
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Danny Sullivan, FIA Steward
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team arrives in the paddock his luggage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
