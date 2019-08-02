Forma-1
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Forma-1 / Magyar Nagydíj / Galéria

Rengeteg kép a Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról: keresd meg magad!

megosztás
hozzászólás
Rengeteg kép a Magyar Nagydíj csütörtöki napjáról: keresd meg magad!
2019. aug. 2. 6:50

A következő összeállításban a rajongók is főszerepet játszanak, akik közül páran személyesen találkozhattak az F1-es versenyzőkkel a Hungaroringen, a Magyar Nagydíj helyszínén, remek időjárás körülmények mellett.

A Magyar Nagydíjon általában már a csütörtöki nap is rendkívül sűrű, hiszen a lelkes rajongók közül sokan utaznak ki a pályára, hogy készítsenek egy szelfit a pilótákkal, vagy aláírást kérjenek tőlük. A mezőny szereti ezt az eseményt, mivel a rajongók tényleg nagyon lelkesek és nagyszerű a hangulat, ami az idei csütörtöki napon sem volt másképp, melyről alább egy nagy összeállítást találhattok.

Slider
Lista

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a selfie with a fan

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 takes a selfie with a fan
1/93

Fotót készítette: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with fans at the autograph session

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren with fans at the autograph session
2/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren signs an autograph for a fan
3/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone
4/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso on stage in the fan zone
5/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
6/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Session Suspended light test

Session Suspended light test
7/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 andLance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 andLance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference
8/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media
9/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
10/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
11/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
12/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
13/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
14/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
15/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
16/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing plays tangle football

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing plays tangle football
17/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing plays tangle football

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing plays tangle football
18/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing
19/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing

Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing
20/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice
21/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice

Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice
22/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanic during Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice

Mechanic during Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice
23/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mechanic during Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice

Mechanic during Mercedes AMG F1 pit stop practice
24/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
25/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 and Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
26/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
27/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media

Lance Stroll, Racing Point speaks to the media
28/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference
29/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference
30/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference

Lance Stroll, Racing Point in the Press Conference
31/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point

Lance Stroll, Racing Point
32/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in Press Conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in Press Conference
33/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks t the media

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks t the media
34/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
35/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
36/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
37/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
38/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
39/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
40/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 in the Press Conference
41/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
42/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing in the Press Conference
43/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
44/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
45/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
46/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
47/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
48/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point speaks to the media
49/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
50/93

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
51/93

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 with his manager Martin Reiss

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 with his manager Martin Reiss
52/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media
53/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 speaks to the media
54/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1
55/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Pirelli intermediate tyres

Pirelli intermediate tyres
56/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Jos Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Jos Verstappen
57/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
58/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
59/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
60/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
61/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
62/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
63/93

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren and ASAP Ferg, American rapper

Lando Norris, McLaren and ASAP Ferg, American rapper
64/93

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
65/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Fan on Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock

Fan on Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock
66/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his team

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his team
67/93

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track
68/93

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari signs an autograph for a fan
69/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality with Swiss flags to celebrate National Swiss Day

Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality with Swiss flags to celebrate National Swiss Day
70/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality with Swiss flags to celebrate National Swiss Day

Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality with Swiss flags to celebrate National Swiss Day
71/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality with Swiss flags to celebrate National Swiss Day

Alfa Romeo Racing hospitality with Swiss flags to celebrate National Swiss Day
72/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
73/93

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso speaks to the media

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso speaks to the media
74/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
75/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Johnny Herbert, Sky TV

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Johnny Herbert, Sky TV
76/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
77/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director

Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director
78/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director

Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director
79/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
80/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
81/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 arrives

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 arrives
82/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
83/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
84/93

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

FIA Stewards

FIA Stewards
85/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Danny Sullivan, FIA Steward

Danny Sullivan, FIA Steward
86/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team arrives in the paddock his luggage

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team arrives in the paddock his luggage
87/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his team

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his team
88/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
89/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing takes a selfie with a fan

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing takes a selfie with a fan
90/93

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
91/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
92/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
93/93

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

