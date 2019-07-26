Forma-1
Forma-1 / Német Nagydíj / Galéria

Összeállt a Vettel-Kimi duó, Hamilton odarakta, retro traktor

megosztás
hozzászólás
Összeállt a Vettel-Kimi duó, Hamilton odarakta, retro traktor
2019. júl. 26. 10:20

Egy nagy képes összeállítás a 2019-es Német Nagydíj csütörtöki médianapjáról, mely hozott pár érdekes jelenetet, közvetlen azelőtt, hogy a versenyzők pályára gurulnának Hockenheimben.

A Forma-1 mezőnye ezen a hétvégén Hockenheimben vendégeskedik, ahol egy újabb remek versenyt láthatunk, mivel esőt jósolnak, ami igencsak megkavarhatja a kártyákat. Pénteken pedig hatalmas lesz a forróság, és ez a közel 40°C mindenkinek feladhatja a leckét, ami egy jó teszt lesz a Mercedes számára az új hűtési megoldásával.

Még több F1 hír:

Most azonban még maradjunk egy kicsit a csütörtöki médianapnál, amiről alább egy nagy képgalériát nézhettek meg, benne a főszereplőkkel, közöttük Kimi Raikkonennel és Sebastian Vettellel, akik remekül érezték magukat az FIA hivatalos sajtótájékoztatóján. Az azonban továbbra is rejtély, hogy a német világbajnok mit mutogathatott a „Jégembernek”, melyről videós anyag is készült.

Slider
Lista

Track detail

Track detail
1/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Track detail

Track detail
2/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
3/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
4/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
5/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
6/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
7/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
8/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
9/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
10/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
11/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
12/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights

Start lights being fixed after a coach drove into the lights
13/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference
14/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren In the Press Conference
15/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
16/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
17/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
18/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
19/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari speaks to the media
20/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
21/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
22/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
23/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference
24/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference
25/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference
26/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference
27/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the paddock
28/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari arrives

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari arrives
29/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team talks In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team talks In the Press Conference
30/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
31/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
32/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing talk In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing talk In the Press Conference
33/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing talk in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing talk in the Press Conference
34/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the Press Conference
35/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference
36/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference
37/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference
38/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in te Press Conference

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in te Press Conference
39/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
40/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
41/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
42/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
43/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 talks to the media

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 talks to the media
44/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 talks to the media

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 talks to the media
45/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Rear wing on Ferrari SF90

Rear wing on Ferrari SF90
46/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear floor on Ferrari SF90

Rear floor on Ferrari SF90
47/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear floor of Ferrari SF90

Rear floor of Ferrari SF90
48/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear brakes and floor on Ferrari SF90

Rear brakes and floor on Ferrari SF90
49/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Rear brakes and floor on Ferrari SF90

Rear brakes and floor on Ferrari SF90
50/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher
51/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Pirelli Tyres

Pirelli Tyres
52/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the Press Conference

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the Press Conference
53/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference
54/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference

Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference
55/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star
56/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star
57/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
58/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
59/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
60/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
61/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
62/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
63/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
64/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
65/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
66/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
67/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
68/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
69/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
70/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
71/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
72/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
73/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
74/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
75/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
76/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
77/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
78/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
79/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
80/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
81/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
82/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
83/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
84/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
85/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics
86/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
87/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics
88/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics
89/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference
90/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari In the Press Conference
91/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team in the Press Conference
92/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 speaks to the media
93/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1
94/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Honda and Red Bull logo

Honda and Red Bull logo
95/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Halo on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Halo on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
96/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Fuel filler on Ferrari SF90

Fuel filler on Ferrari SF90
97/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
98/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension on Ferrari SF90

Front suspension on Ferrari SF90
99/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
100/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
101/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
102/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
103/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
104/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor on Ferrari SF90

Front floor on Ferrari SF90
105/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front floor of Ferrari SF90

Front floor of Ferrari SF90
106/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brakes on Ferrari SF90

Front brakes on Ferrari SF90
107/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso in the paddock

Franz Tost, Team Principal, Toro Rosso in the paddock
108/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Fans being sprayed with water from a fire engine

Fans being sprayed with water from a fire engine
109/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Exhaust on Ferrari SF90

Exhaust on Ferrari SF90
110/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
111/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
112/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
113/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari with his brother Arthur Leclerc in the paddock

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari with his brother Arthur Leclerc in the paddock
114/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
115/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
116/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
117/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
118/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc
119/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc
120/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc
121/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
122/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team andAlexander Albon, Toro Rosso in Press Conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team andAlexander Albon, Toro Rosso in Press Conference
123/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team andAlexander Albon, Toro Rosso in Press Conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team andAlexander Albon, Toro Rosso in Press Conference
124/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
125/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
126/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
127/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari in the Press Conference
128/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
129/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the Press Conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the Press Conference
130/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the Press Conference

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing in the Press Conference
131/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari being pushed by Ferrari mechanics

Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari being pushed by Ferrari mechanics
132/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90
133/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90

Bargeboard on Ferrari SF90
134/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Arthur Leclerc walks the track with Marc Gene

Arthur Leclerc walks the track with Marc Gene
135/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Arthur Leclerc walks the track with his brother Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Arthur Leclerc walks the track with his brother Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
136/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Arthur Leclerc speaks to the media

Arthur Leclerc speaks to the media
137/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Arthur Leclerc

Arthur Leclerc
138/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference
139/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track
140/273

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
141/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
142/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
143/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team talk In the Press Conference

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team talk In the Press Conference
144/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
145/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
146/273

Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
147/273

Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
148/273

Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 technical detail
149/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in the pitlane

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in the pitlane
150/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 halo detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 halo detail
151/273

Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
152/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
153/273

Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
154/273

Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG F1 motorhome

Mercedes AMG F1 motorhome
155/273

Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG

Williams FW42 sidepods detail

Williams FW42 sidepods detail
156/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 sidepods detail

Toro Rosso STR14 sidepods detail
157/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing detail

Toro Rosso STR14 rear wing detail
158/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Start lights

Start lights
159/273

Fotót készítette: Adam Cooper

Start lights

Start lights
160/273

Fotót készítette: Adam Cooper

Start lights

Start lights
161/273

Fotót készítette: Adam Cooper

Start lights

Start lights
162/273

Fotót készítette: Adam Cooper

Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail
163/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail

Red Bull Racing RB15 bodywork detail
164/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail
165/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail
166/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail

Racing Point RP19 sidepods detail
167/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19 rear bodywork detail

Racing Point RP19 rear bodywork detail
168/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing with new livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing with new livery
169/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
170/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 front wing detail
171/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail

Haas F1 Team VF-19 rear wing detail
172/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 sidepods detail

Alfa Romeo Racing C38 sidepods detail
173/273

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the paddock

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the paddock
174/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Track detail on the starting grid

Track detail on the starting grid
175/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Track detail on the starting grid

Track detail on the starting grid
176/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Track detail

Track detail
177/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Track detail

Track detail
178/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda in the paddock

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda in the paddock
179/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point talks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point talks to the media
180/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point talks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point talks to the media
181/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point talks to the media

Sergio Perez, Racing Point talks to the media
182/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
183/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
184/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
185/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
186/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with his mechanics

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 walks the track with his mechanics
187/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19 name on the halo

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19 name on the halo
188/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 in the paddock
189/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Naoki Yamamoto walks the track with Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and his mechanics

Naoki Yamamoto walks the track with Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and his mechanics
190/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Naoki Yamamoto walks the track

Naoki Yamamoto walks the track
191/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in the garage with new livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in the garage with new livery
192/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes 125 years in motorsport signage

Mercedes 125 years in motorsport signage
193/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
194/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on a scooter in the paddock
195/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics
196/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics
197/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his mechanics
198/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
199/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point talks to the media

Lance Stroll, Racing Point talks to the media
200/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Hockenheimring signage

Hockenheimring signage
201/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
202/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
203/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
204/273

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Green tyre wall

Green tyre wall
205/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Front wing of Renault R.S.19

Front wing of Renault R.S.19
206/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP19

Front wing of Racing Point RP19
207/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Racing Point RP19

Front wing of Racing Point RP19
208/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in new livery

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 in new livery
209/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
210/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of McLaren MCL34

Front wing of McLaren MCL34
211/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19

Front wing of Haas F1 Team VF-19
212/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
213/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
214/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front Suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front Suspension of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
215/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Ferrari Mechanic with a Pirelli tyre in the pit box

Ferrari Mechanic with a Pirelli tyre in the pit box
216/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
217/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
218/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
219/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Engine cover of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
220/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
221/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
222/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Naoki Yamamoto walks the track with mechanics

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso and Naoki Yamamoto walks the track with mechanics
223/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
224/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
225/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
226/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
227/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
228/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
229/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
230/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Baden-Württemberg Center

Baden-Württemberg Center
231/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Atmosphere

Atmosphere
232/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Arthur Leclerc speaks to the media

Arthur Leclerc speaks to the media
233/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track with his mechanics

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track with his mechanics
234/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track with his mechanics

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track with his mechanics
235/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing walks the track
236/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing on a track walk

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing on a track walk
237/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
238/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
239/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
240/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
241/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
242/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
243/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
244/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
245/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
246/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
247/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
248/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
249/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track
250/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing mechanic on the grid scanning the grid

Red Bull Racing mechanic on the grid scanning the grid
251/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 125 years in motorsport logo on their motorhome

Mercedes AMG F1 125 years in motorsport logo on their motorhome
252/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics
253/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics
254/273

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his mechanics
255/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track
256/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with new livery

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with new livery
257/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with new livery

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with new livery
258/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with new livery

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with new livery
259/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with new livery

Front wing of Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with new livery
260/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engineer installing new livery on the halo of Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Engineer installing new livery on the halo of Mercedes AMG F1 W10
261/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
262/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
263/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso walks the track
264/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
265/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his brother Arthur Leclerc and his mechanics
266/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track
267/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his mechanics
268/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track
269/273

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track
270/273

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 livery detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 livery detail
271/273

Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 livery

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 livery
272/273

Fotót készítette: Mercedes AMG

Tractor

Tractor
273/273

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Rengeteg kép a Mercedes különleges F1-es festéséről

Rengeteg kép a Mercedes különleges F1-es festéséről

A Ferrarik nyitottak az élen Németországban Hamilton előtt, de lágyon!

A Ferrarik nyitottak az élen Németországban Hamilton előtt, de lágyon!
