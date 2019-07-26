Összeállt a Vettel-Kimi duó, Hamilton odarakta, retro traktor
Egy nagy képes összeállítás a 2019-es Német Nagydíj csütörtöki médianapjáról, mely hozott pár érdekes jelenetet, közvetlen azelőtt, hogy a versenyzők pályára gurulnának Hockenheimben.
A Forma-1 mezőnye ezen a hétvégén Hockenheimben vendégeskedik, ahol egy újabb remek versenyt láthatunk, mivel esőt jósolnak, ami igencsak megkavarhatja a kártyákat. Pénteken pedig hatalmas lesz a forróság, és ez a közel 40°C mindenkinek feladhatja a leckét, ami egy jó teszt lesz a Mercedes számára az új hűtési megoldásával.
Most azonban még maradjunk egy kicsit a csütörtöki médianapnál, amiről alább egy nagy képgalériát nézhettek meg, benne a főszereplőkkel, közöttük Kimi Raikkonennel és Sebastian Vettellel, akik remekül érezték magukat az FIA hivatalos sajtótájékoztatóján. Az azonban továbbra is rejtély, hogy a német világbajnok mit mutogathatott a „Jégembernek”, melyről videós anyag is készült.
Track detail
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team and Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 talks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery with Niki Lauda Red 3 pointed star
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso in the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team talk In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso and Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team In the Press Conference
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 with special 125th year in motorsport livery
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Tractor
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
