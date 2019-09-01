Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Brit Nagydíj
11 júl.
-
14 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Német Nagydíj
25 júl.
-
28 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
Jegyek
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
3 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
17 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
24 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
38 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
52 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
59 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
74 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
87 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző Következő
Forma-1 / Belga Nagydíj / Galéria

Nem lehet könnyek nélkül: így tisztelegtek az elhunyt Hubert előtt (képek)

megosztás
hozzászólás
Nem lehet könnyek nélkül: így tisztelegtek az elhunyt Hubert előtt (képek)
2019. szept. 1. 18:01

Íme egy nagyobb képgaléria a vasárnap délelőtti megemlékezésről, mely a vártnál is szomorúbbra és fájdalmasabbra sikeredett a Belga Nagydíj helyszínén, Spában,, ahol szombaton elhunyt az F2-es pilóta.

Már bejárta a világsajtót Anthoine Hubert halála, aki szombaton vesztette életét az F2-es versenyen Belgiumban egy szörnyű balesetben. A 22 esztendős francia pilóta olyan sérüléseket szenvedett, hogy még a kórházba sem tudták elszállítani, mivel már a pálya orvosi központjában elhunyt. Tekintve a szörnyű felvételeket, valóban nem lehetett igazi esélye a túlélésre a Renault juniorjának, aki előtt vasárnap tisztelegtek, együtt az F1, az F2 és az F3 résztvevőivel.

Slider
Lista

The mother of Anthoine Hubert stands with his brother holding his race helmet

The mother of Anthoine Hubert stands with his brother holding his race helmet
1/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

The Mother and Brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial

The Mother and Brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial
2/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

The Mother and Brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial

The Mother and Brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial
3/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

The Mother and Brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial

The Mother and Brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial
4/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

The Mother and Brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial

The Mother and Brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial
5/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

The mother and brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial

The mother and brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial
6/26

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

The brother of Anthoine Hubert on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert

The brother of Anthoine Hubert on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
7/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
8/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix, Jordan King, MP Motorsport with Louis Deletraz, Carlin, Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19, Guanyu Zhou, UNI Virtuosi Racing and Luca Ghiotto, UNI Virtuosi Racing during the Anthoine Hubert memorial

Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix, Jordan King, MP Motorsport with Louis Deletraz, Carlin, Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19, Guanyu Zhou, UNI Virtuosi Racing and Luca Ghiotto, UNI Virtuosi Racing during the Anthoine Hubert memorial
9/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mother of Anthoine Hubert, hugs Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix

Mother of Anthoine Hubert, hugs Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix
10/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mia Sharizman Renault Sport Academy Director, hugs Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix, with Louis Deletraz, Carlin, Jack Aitken, Campos Racing, Guanyu Zhou, UNI Virtuosi Racing and Luca Ghiotto, UNI Virtuosi Racing during the Anthoine Hubert memorial

Mia Sharizman Renault Sport Academy Director, hugs Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix, with Louis Deletraz, Carlin, Jack Aitken, Campos Racing, Guanyu Zhou, UNI Virtuosi Racing and Luca Ghiotto, UNI Virtuosi Racing during the Anthoine Hubert memorial
11/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mia Sharizman Renault Sport Academy Director, comforts the brother of Anthoine Hubert

Mia Sharizman Renault Sport Academy Director, comforts the brother of Anthoine Hubert
12/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Fewtrell, ART Grand Prix, cries leaving the grid after the memorial for Anthoine Hubert

Max Fewtrell, ART Grand Prix, cries leaving the grid after the memorial for Anthoine Hubert
13/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
14/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Logan Sargeant, Carlin Buzz Racing, Teppei Natori, Carlin Buzz Racing, Jehan Daruvala, PREMA Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 at the memorial of Anthoine Hubert

Logan Sargeant, Carlin Buzz Racing, Teppei Natori, Carlin Buzz Racing, Jehan Daruvala, PREMA Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 at the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
15/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Drivers line up on the grid in silence for the passing on Anthoine Hubert with Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Luca Ghiotto, UNI Virtuosi Racing, Nobuharu Matsushita, Carlin, Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz

Drivers line up on the grid in silence for the passing on Anthoine Hubert with Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Luca Ghiotto, UNI Virtuosi Racing, Nobuharu Matsushita, Carlin, Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
16/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1, stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1, stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
17/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, hugs the mother of Anthoine Hubert

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, hugs the mother of Anthoine Hubert
18/26

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, hugs the mother of Anthoine Hubert

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, hugs the mother of Anthoine Hubert
19/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, comforts Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix at the memorial for Anthoine Hubert

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, comforts Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix at the memorial for Anthoine Hubert
20/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz, Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Anthoine Hubert stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert

Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz, Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Anthoine Hubert stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
21/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz hugs the brother of Anthoine Hubert

Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz hugs the brother of Anthoine Hubert
22/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Brother of Anthoine Hubert, hugs Max Fewtrell, ART Grand Prix

Brother of Anthoine Hubert, hugs Max Fewtrell, ART Grand Prix
23/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Brother of Anthoine Hubert, hugs Louis Deletraz, Carlin

Brother of Anthoine Hubert, hugs Louis Deletraz, Carlin
24/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Brother of Anthoine Hubert shakes hands with Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Brother of Anthoine Hubert shakes hands with Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
25/26

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

A moment of silence on the grid for Anthoine Hubert, who tragically died as a result of crashing the day before

A moment of silence on the grid for Anthoine Hubert, who tragically died as a result of crashing the day before
26/26

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Következő cikk
A Red Bull szerint Verstappen a dobogóért mehetett volna a kimis incidens nélkül

Előző cikk

A Red Bull szerint Verstappen a dobogóért mehetett volna a kimis incidens nélkül

Következő cikk

Hamiltont lenyűgözi, hogy Leclerc egy négyszeres világbajnokot ver

Hamiltont lenyűgözi, hogy Leclerc egy négyszeres világbajnokot ver
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1 , Motorsportok
Esemény Belga Nagydíj

Versenyközpont

Belga Nagydíj

Belga Nagydíj

29 aug. - 1 szept.
session date
Helyi idő
Saját idő
 content
FP1 P 30 aug.
11:00
11:00
FP2 P 30 aug.
15:00
15:00
FP3 Szo 31 aug.
12:00
12:00
Időm. Szo 31 aug.
15:00
15:00
Futam V 1 szept.
15:10
15:10
Legutóbbi eredmények Tabella

Népszerű

1
Motorsportok

Hubert a kórházig sem juthatott el a súlyos sérülései miatt

2
Forma-1

Nem lehet könnyek nélkül: így tisztelegtek az elhunyt Hubert előtt (képek)

3
Forma-1

Hamiltont lenyűgözi, hogy Leclerc egy négyszeres világbajnokot ver

Legfrissebb videók

Belga Nagydíj: A rajtrács 00:56
Forma-1

Belga Nagydíj: A rajtrács

F1 2019: onboard videón a belga F1-es pálya 02:06
Forma-1

F1 2019: onboard videón a belga F1-es pálya

F1 2020: átigazolási szezon – ki és hova? 01:18
Forma-1

F1 2020: átigazolási szezon – ki és hova?

Videón a női pilóta F1-es tesztje: a nagy pillanat 02:06
Forma-1

Videón a női pilóta F1-es tesztje: a nagy pillanat

Oconnak, Hülkenbergnek, Kubicának és Grosjeannak is mennie kell? 03:55
Forma-1

Oconnak, Hülkenbergnek, Kubicának és Grosjeannak is mennie kell?

Legfrissebb hírek

SZAVAZÁS: Ki volt a hibás a Verstappen-Raikkönen incidensnél?
F1

SZAVAZÁS: Ki volt a hibás a Verstappen-Raikkönen incidensnél?

Az FIA megkezdte a vizsgálatot a halálos F2-es baleset körül
F1

Az FIA megkezdte a vizsgálatot a halálos F2-es baleset körül

Hamiltont lenyűgözi, hogy Leclerc egy négyszeres világbajnokot ver
F1

Hamiltont lenyűgözi, hogy Leclerc egy négyszeres világbajnokot ver

Nem lehet könnyek nélkül: így tisztelegtek az elhunyt Hubert előtt (képek)
F1

Nem lehet könnyek nélkül: így tisztelegtek az elhunyt Hubert előtt (képek)

A Red Bull szerint Verstappen a dobogóért mehetett volna a kimis incidens nélkül
F1

A Red Bull szerint Verstappen a dobogóért mehetett volna a kimis incidens nélkül

Menetrend

Forma-1
Jegyek
Támogató:
5 szept.
Jegyek
19 szept.
Jegyek
26 szept.
Jegyek
10 okt.
Jegyek
24 okt.
Jegyek
31 okt.
Jegyek
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

Motorsport.com

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.