Nem lehet könnyek nélkül: így tisztelegtek az elhunyt Hubert előtt (képek)
Íme egy nagyobb képgaléria a vasárnap délelőtti megemlékezésről, mely a vártnál is szomorúbbra és fájdalmasabbra sikeredett a Belga Nagydíj helyszínén, Spában,, ahol szombaton elhunyt az F2-es pilóta.
Már bejárta a világsajtót Anthoine Hubert halála, aki szombaton vesztette életét az F2-es versenyen Belgiumban egy szörnyű balesetben. A 22 esztendős francia pilóta olyan sérüléseket szenvedett, hogy még a kórházba sem tudták elszállítani, mivel már a pálya orvosi központjában elhunyt. Tekintve a szörnyű felvételeket, valóban nem lehetett igazi esélye a túlélésre a Renault juniorjának, aki előtt vasárnap tisztelegtek, együtt az F1, az F2 és az F3 résztvevőivel.
The mother of Anthoine Hubert stands with his brother holding his race helmet
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
The Mother and Brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
The mother and brother of Anthoine Hubert hold his helmet at the memorial
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
The brother of Anthoine Hubert on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix, Jordan King, MP Motorsport with Louis Deletraz, Carlin, Jack Aitken, Renault R.S. 19, Guanyu Zhou, UNI Virtuosi Racing and Luca Ghiotto, UNI Virtuosi Racing during the Anthoine Hubert memorial
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mother of Anthoine Hubert, hugs Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mia Sharizman Renault Sport Academy Director, hugs Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix, with Louis Deletraz, Carlin, Jack Aitken, Campos Racing, Guanyu Zhou, UNI Virtuosi Racing and Luca Ghiotto, UNI Virtuosi Racing during the Anthoine Hubert memorial
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mia Sharizman Renault Sport Academy Director, comforts the brother of Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Max Fewtrell, ART Grand Prix, cries leaving the grid after the memorial for Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Logan Sargeant, Carlin Buzz Racing, Teppei Natori, Carlin Buzz Racing, Jehan Daruvala, PREMA Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing and Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 at the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Drivers line up on the grid in silence for the passing on Anthoine Hubert with Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Luca Ghiotto, UNI Virtuosi Racing, Nobuharu Matsushita, Carlin, Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1, stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, hugs the mother of Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, hugs the mother of Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren, comforts Nyck De Vries, ART Grand Prix at the memorial for Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz, Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault F1 Team and Anthoine Hubert stand on the grid for the memorial of Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Callum Ilott, Sauber Junior Team by Charouz hugs the brother of Anthoine Hubert
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Brother of Anthoine Hubert, hugs Max Fewtrell, ART Grand Prix
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Brother of Anthoine Hubert, hugs Louis Deletraz, Carlin
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Brother of Anthoine Hubert shakes hands with Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
A moment of silence on the grid for Anthoine Hubert, who tragically died as a result of crashing the day before
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
