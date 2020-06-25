Nagy és látványos képgaléria a Red Bull F1-es tesztjéről Silverstone-ból
Úgy tűnik, hogy a top-csapatok közül csak a Red Bull vitte pályára a 2020-as autóját az évadnyitó Osztrák Nagydíj előtt. A gépet Alexander Albon, a „bikák” thai pilótája vezethette.
A hu.motorsport.com korábban beszámolt a Red Bull silverstone-i tesztjéről, amin Max Verstappen nem vett részt, így Alexander Albon egyedül abszolválhatta a 100 kilométeres távot a legendás pályán.
Miután a 2020-as gépet gurították pályára, amiben a Honda új motorja dolgozik, maximum 100 kilométert tehettek meg, és kizárólag a Pirelli demonstrációs abroncsait használhatták. Ez azonban még így is jó lehetőséget jelenthetett arra, hogy a csapat tesztelje az új fejlesztéseket, és bejárassa a gépet a közelgő nyitány előtt.
A következő héten már a Red Bull Ringen lesz jelenése az alakulatnak az évadnyitó Osztrák Nagydíjon, ahol rögtön két futamon állhatnak rajthoz. A jelenlegi előrejelzések szerint nem kizárt, hogy egy esős hétvége vár a bajnokság résztvevőire.
Korábban a Mercedes és a Ferrari is csak a 2018-as autójával tesztelt, így a top-csapatok közül a Red Bull lehet az egyetlen, mely kihasználta az utolsó forgatási napját és pályára küldte az idei fejlesztését, amitől nagyon sokat várnak.
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Pierre Wache, Chief Engineer of Performance Engineering
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team members at work
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing pitstop practice
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Chris Gent of Red Bull Racing works in the garage
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing with Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Phil Turner of Red Bull Racing works in the garage
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with race engineer Mike Lugg
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool
