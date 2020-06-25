Forma-1
Teljes eredmény:
Forma-1 / Galéria

Nagy és látványos képgaléria a Red Bull F1-es tesztjéről Silverstone-ból

Nagy és látványos képgaléria a Red Bull F1-es tesztjéről Silverstone-ból
Szerző:
2020. jún. 25. 14:30

Úgy tűnik, hogy a top-csapatok közül csak a Red Bull vitte pályára a 2020-as autóját az évadnyitó Osztrák Nagydíj előtt. A gépet Alexander Albon, a „bikák” thai pilótája vezethette.

A hu.motorsport.com korábban beszámolt a Red Bull silverstone-i tesztjéről, amin Max Verstappen nem vett részt, így Alexander Albon egyedül abszolválhatta a 100 kilométeres távot a legendás pályán.

Még több F1 hír:

Miután a 2020-as gépet gurították pályára, amiben a Honda új motorja dolgozik, maximum 100 kilométert tehettek meg, és kizárólag a Pirelli demonstrációs abroncsait használhatták. Ez azonban még így is jó lehetőséget jelenthetett arra, hogy a csapat tesztelje az új fejlesztéseket, és bejárassa a gépet a közelgő nyitány előtt.

A következő héten már a Red Bull Ringen lesz jelenése az alakulatnak az évadnyitó Osztrák Nagydíjon, ahol rögtön két futamon állhatnak rajthoz. A jelenlegi előrejelzések szerint nem kizárt, hogy egy esős hétvége vár a bajnokság résztvevőire.

Korábban a Mercedes és a Ferrari is csak a 2018-as autójával tesztelt, így a top-csapatok közül a Red Bull lehet az egyetlen, mely kihasználta az utolsó forgatási napját és pályára küldte az idei fejlesztését, amitől nagyon sokat várnak.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Pierre Wache, Chief Engineer of Performance Engineering

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Pierre Wache, Chief Engineer of Performance Engineering
1/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
2/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
3/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
4/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team members in the pitlane
5/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team members at work

Red Bull Racing team members at work
6/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane
7/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane

Red Bull Racing team member in the pitlane
8/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing pitstop practice

Red Bull Racing pitstop practice
9/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
10/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
11/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
12/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
13/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Chris Gent of Red Bull Racing works in the garage

Chris Gent of Red Bull Racing works in the garage
14/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing with Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing with Red Bull Racing Team Principal, Christian Horner
15/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
16/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
17/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
18/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
19/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
20/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
21/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
22/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
23/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
24/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
25/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB16
26/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
27/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
28/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Phil Turner of Red Bull Racing works in the garage

Phil Turner of Red Bull Racing works in the garage
29/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley
30/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with race engineer Mike Lugg

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing talks with race engineer Mike Lugg
31/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
32/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
33/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
34/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing
35/35

Fotót készítette: Red Bull Content Pool

