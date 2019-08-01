Megérkeztek az első képek a Hungaroringről
Íme az első képcsomag az idei Magyar Nagydíjról, annak csütörtöki sajtónapjáról, amikor a versenyzők találkoznak a médiával és a rajongókkal a legendás magyar versenypályán, a Hungaroringen.
1986 óta minden évben megrendezik a Magyra Nagydíjat, és ez idén sincs másképp a Hungaroringen, ahol már ott is van a mezőny, készülvén az interjúkra, és a többi kötelező programra, miközben a rajongókkal is találkoznak.
Virtual Safety Car lights being tested
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Virtual Safety Car lights being tested
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Virtual Safety Car lights being tested
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Timing beam on the start/ finish straight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Timing beam on the start/ finish straight
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Red Bull Racing boarding in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Racing Point RP19, front suspension and brake
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Front wing on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Front brakes on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Floor for Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine Cover on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover on Renault R.S.19
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Aero detail on engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Racing Point RP19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, front wing
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19, front detail
Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola
Start/ Finish Line
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 arrives
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Johnny Herbert, Sky TV
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Johnny Herbert, Sky TV
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 arrives
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
FIA Stewards
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Danny Sullivan, FIA Steward
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team arrives in the paddock his luggage
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing takes a selfie with a fan
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
