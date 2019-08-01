Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Osztrák Nagydíj
27 jún.
-
30 jún.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Brit Nagydíj
11 júl.
-
14 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Német Nagydíj
25 júl.
-
28 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
Jegyek
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
7 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
Jegyek
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
14 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
28 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
35 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
49 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
63 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
70 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
85 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
98 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Forma-1 / Magyar Nagydíj / Galéria

Megérkeztek az első képek a Hungaroringről

megosztás
hozzászólás
Megérkeztek az első képek a Hungaroringről
2019. aug. 1. 9:54

Íme az első képcsomag az idei Magyar Nagydíjról, annak csütörtöki sajtónapjáról, amikor a versenyzők találkoznak a médiával és a rajongókkal a legendás magyar versenypályán, a Hungaroringen.

1986 óta minden évben megrendezik a Magyra Nagydíjat, és ez idén sincs másképp a Hungaroringen, ahol már ott is van a mezőny, készülvén az interjúkra, és a többi kötelező programra, miközben a rajongókkal is találkoznak.

Virtual Safety Car lights being tested

Virtual Safety Car lights being tested
1/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Virtual Safety Car lights being tested

Virtual Safety Car lights being tested
2/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Virtual Safety Car lights being tested

Virtual Safety Car lights being tested
3/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Timing beam on the start/ finish straight

Timing beam on the start/ finish straight
4/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Timing beam on the start/ finish straight

Timing beam on the start/ finish straight
5/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his team

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his team
6/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his team

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari walks the track with his team
7/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Red Bull Racing boarding in the pit lane

Red Bull Racing boarding in the pit lane
8/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Racing Point RP19, front suspension and brake

Racing Point RP19, front suspension and brake
9/61

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
10/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
11/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Front wing on Renault R.S.19

Front wing on Renault R.S.19
12/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing on Renault R.S.19

Front wing on Renault R.S.19
13/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing on Renault R.S.19

Front wing on Renault R.S.19
14/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing on Renault R.S.19

Front wing on Renault R.S.19
15/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
16/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
17/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
18/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Ferrari SF90

Front wing of Ferrari SF90
19/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
20/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front wing of Alfa Romeo Racing C38
21/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
22/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
23/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19

Front suspension on Renault R.S.19
24/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Front brakes on Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Front brakes on Alfa Romeo Racing C38
25/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Floor for Renault R.S.19

Floor for Renault R.S.19
26/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine Renault R.S.19

Engine Renault R.S.19
27/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15

Engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15
28/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine Cover on Renault R.S.19

Engine Cover on Renault R.S.19
29/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover on Renault R.S.19

Engine cover on Renault R.S.19
30/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90

Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90
31/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90

Engine cover and front wing of Ferrari SF90
32/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso
33/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his mechanics
34/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Aero detail on engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15

Aero detail on engine cover Red Bull Racing RB15
35/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Racing Point RP19, front wing

Racing Point RP19, front wing
36/61

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, front wing

Racing Point RP19, front wing
37/61

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19, front detail

Racing Point RP19, front detail
38/61

Fotót készítette: Giorgio Piola

Start/ Finish Line

Start/ Finish Line
39/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 arrives

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 arrives
40/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director

Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director
41/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director

Peter Faluvegi and Michael Masi, Race Director
42/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team

Lando Norris, McLaren walks the track with his team
43/61

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Johnny Herbert, Sky TV

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Johnny Herbert, Sky TV
44/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Johnny Herbert, Sky TV

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with Johnny Herbert, Sky TV
45/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
46/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
47/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track with his team
48/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point walks the track
49/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 arrives

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 arrives
50/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
51/61

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 speaks to the media
52/61

Fotót készítette: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

FIA Stewards

FIA Stewards
53/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Danny Sullivan, FIA Steward

Danny Sullivan, FIA Steward
54/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team arrives in the paddock his luggage

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team arrives in the paddock his luggage
55/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his team

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari walks the track with his team
56/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
57/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing takes a selfie with a fan

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing takes a selfie with a fan
58/61

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
59/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
60/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso walks the track with his team
61/61

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

