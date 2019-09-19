Forma-1
Forma-1
V
Forma-1
Német Nagydíj
25 júl.
-
28 júl.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Magyar Nagydíj
01 aug.
-
04 aug.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Belga Nagydíj
29 aug.
-
01 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
Ez az esemény véget ért
Összefoglaló Eredmények
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
FP1
1 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
6 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
20 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
34 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
41 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
57 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
69 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Bejelentkezés

Motorsport Network

TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop

Letölthető alkalmazások

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.
TV Jegyvásárlás Webshop
Előző Következő
Forma-1 / Szingapúri Nagydíj / Galéria

Megérkeztek az első F1-es képek Szingapúrból

megosztás
hozzászólás
Megérkeztek az első F1-es képek Szingapúrból
2019. szept. 19. 5:06

A Forma-1 mezőnye már Szingapúrban tartózkodik, ahol ezen a hétvégén vendégeskedik a sport, mely az egyik leglátványosabb eseménye a naptárnak. Nézzük, mi a helyzet jelenleg az utcai pályán!

Szingapúr már több mint 10 éve tagja a naptárnak. Minden kétséget kizáróan a leglátványosabb nagydíjról beszélhetünk az éjszakai városi fények miatt. Ezzel együtt a pilóták számára ez a helyszín jelenti a legnagyobb kihívást a magas páratartalom és a szintén magas hőmérséklet miatt, mely igencsak feladja nekik a leckét.

Alább a hu.motorsport.com képes összeállítását nézhetitek meg Szingapúrból, ahol szép lassan minden a helyére kerül, hiszen pénteken már szabadedzéseket rendeznek az utcai pályán, ahol a top-csapatok több új fejlesztést fognak tesztelni, de többek között a Racing Point is egy nagyobb csomaggal készül, hogy egy nagy hajrával megszerezzék a konstruktőri negyedik helyet.

Slider
Lista

A boat in Marina Bay as the track is prepared

A boat in Marina Bay as the track is prepared
1/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
2/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
3/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
4/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
5/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
6/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
7/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
8/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
9/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
10/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
11/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
12/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
13/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
14/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
15/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
16/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
17/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
18/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
19/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
20/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
21/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
22/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
23/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
24/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
25/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
26/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
27/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
28/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
29/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
30/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
31/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
32/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
33/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
34/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
35/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
36/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
37/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
38/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
39/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
40/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
41/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
42/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
43/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
44/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
45/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
46/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
47/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
48/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
49/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
50/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
51/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
52/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
53/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
54/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
55/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
56/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
57/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
58/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
59/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
60/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
61/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
62/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
63/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Circuit preparations

Circuit preparations
64/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Ferrari freight arrives on the start/finish straight
65/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari freight in the paddock

Ferrari freight in the paddock
66/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari freight in the pit lane

Ferrari freight in the pit lane
67/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Ferrari team personnel in the paddock

Ferrari team personnel in the paddock
68/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives at the Red Bull Racing garage of Alexander Albon

Freight arrives at the Red Bull Racing garage of Alexander Albon
69/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives at the Red Bull Racing garage of Max Verstappen

Freight arrives at the Red Bull Racing garage of Max Verstappen
70/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives in the pits at night

Freight arrives in the pits at night
71/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
72/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
73/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
74/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
75/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
76/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
77/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
78/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
79/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
80/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
81/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
82/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight in the paddock

Freight in the paddock
83/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight in the Renault garage of Daniel Ricciardo

Freight in the Renault garage of Daniel Ricciardo
84/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight on the start/finish straight

Freight on the start/finish straight
85/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight on the start/finish straight

Freight on the start/finish straight
86/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight on the start/finish straight

Freight on the start/finish straight
87/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight on the start/finish straight

Freight on the start/finish straight
88/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight on the start/finish straight

Freight on the start/finish straight
89/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight on the start/finish straight

Freight on the start/finish straight
90/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Freight on the start/finish straight

Freight on the start/finish straight
91/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Paddock preparations

Paddock preparations
92/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Paddock preparations

Paddock preparations
93/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Paddock preparations

Paddock preparations
94/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Pit equipment in the pit lane

Pit equipment in the pit lane
95/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Pool in the paddock

Pool in the paddock
96/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Race signage and the Singapore Flyer

Race signage and the Singapore Flyer
97/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Red Bull Racing freight arrives on the start/finish straight

Red Bull Racing freight arrives on the start/finish straight
98/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Safety and Medical cars arrive

Safety and Medical cars arrive
99/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Signage in the paddock

Signage in the paddock
100/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Thank You Charlie logo on the Safety Car in memory of Charlie Whiting

Thank You Charlie logo on the Safety Car in memory of Charlie Whiting
101/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The F1 communications centre

The F1 communications centre
102/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Medical Cars

The Medical Cars
103/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Mercedes team unpack freight in the pits

The Mercedes team unpack freight in the pits
104/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The pit building at night

The pit building at night
105/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Safety Car

The Safety Car
106/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Safety Car

The Safety Car
107/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

The Singapore Fyler and Paddock preparations

The Singapore Fyler and Paddock preparations
108/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Williams freight in the pit lane

Williams freight in the pit lane
109/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Williams freight in the pit lane

Williams freight in the pit lane
110/110

Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images

Következő cikk
Vettel: A pályán csak magadért küzdesz

Előző cikk

Vettel: A pályán csak magadért küzdesz

Következő cikk

Leclerc Vettel előtt, Ricciardo a top-8-ban – az egyéni pontverseny állása Szingapúr előtt

Leclerc Vettel előtt, Ricciardo a top-8-ban – az egyéni pontverseny állása Szingapúr előtt
Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Esemény Szingapúri Nagydíj

Versenyközpont

Szingapúri Nagydíj

Szingapúri Nagydíj

19 szept. - 22 szept.
FP1 Start:
1 nap
Program Dátum
Helyi idő
Saját idő
 Tartalom
FP1 P 20 szept.
10:30
16:30
FP2 P 20 szept.
14:30
20:30
FP3 Szo 21 szept.
12:00
18:00
Időm. Szo 21 szept.
15:00
21:00
Futam V 22 szept.
14:10
20:10
Legutóbbi eredmények Tabella

Népszerű

1
TECHZÓNA

Más Ferrari gurul pályára Szingapúrban, mint a Hungaroringen: Vettel mentőcsomagja

2
Forma-1

Vettel: A pályán csak magadért küzdesz

3
TECHZÓNA

A Renault és a Mercedes is erősen furcsállja a Ferrari motorját, ami az FIA szerint legális

4
Forma-1

Leclerc Vettel előtt, Ricciardo a top-8-ban – az egyéni pontverseny állása Szingapúr előtt

5
Forma-1

Megérkeztek az első F1-es képek Szingapúrból

Legfrissebb videók

Hamilton egy legendás Mercedes volánja mögött 01:34
Forma-1

Hamilton egy legendás Mercedes volánja mögött

A 2019-es Olasz Nagydíj hivatalos rajtrácsa 00:56
Forma-1

A 2019-es Olasz Nagydíj hivatalos rajtrácsa

A Ferrari különleges ünneplése Monza előtt 04:41
Forma-1

A Ferrari különleges ünneplése Monza előtt

Retro videós anyag Button pályafutása legelejéről 03:16
Forma-1

Retro videós anyag Button pályafutása legelejéről

F1 2020: a nagy rekordot jelentő versenynaptár 03:14
Forma-1

F1 2020: a nagy rekordot jelentő versenynaptár

Legfrissebb hírek

Leclerc Vettel előtt, Ricciardo a top-8-ban – az egyéni pontverseny állása Szingapúr előtt
F1

Leclerc Vettel előtt, Ricciardo a top-8-ban – az egyéni pontverseny állása Szingapúr előtt

Megérkeztek az első F1-es képek Szingapúrból
F1

Megérkeztek az első F1-es képek Szingapúrból

Vettel: A pályán csak magadért küzdesz
F1

Vettel: A pályán csak magadért küzdesz

A Mercedes távozó zsenije szkeptikus a 2021-es F1-es szabályokat illetően
F1

A Mercedes távozó zsenije szkeptikus a 2021-es F1-es szabályokat illetően

Más Ferrari gurul pályára Szingapúrban, mint a Hungaroringen: Vettel mentőcsomagja
ZÓNA

Más Ferrari gurul pályára Szingapúrban, mint a Hungaroringen: Vettel mentőcsomagja

Menetrend

Forma-1
  • Forma-1
  • MotoGP
Jegyek
Partnerünk:
26 szept.
Jegyek
10 okt.
Jegyek
24 okt.
Jegyek
31 okt.
Jegyek
14 nov.
Jegyek
28 nov.
Jegyek
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Iratkozz fel hírlevelünkre

A Motorsport.com alkalmazás

Sorozat

Motorsport Network

Kapcsolat

© 2019 Motorsport Network. Minden jog fenntartva.