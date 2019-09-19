Megérkeztek az első F1-es képek Szingapúrból
A Forma-1 mezőnye már Szingapúrban tartózkodik, ahol ezen a hétvégén vendégeskedik a sport, mely az egyik leglátványosabb eseménye a naptárnak. Nézzük, mi a helyzet jelenleg az utcai pályán!
Szingapúr már több mint 10 éve tagja a naptárnak. Minden kétséget kizáróan a leglátványosabb nagydíjról beszélhetünk az éjszakai városi fények miatt. Ezzel együtt a pilóták számára ez a helyszín jelenti a legnagyobb kihívást a magas páratartalom és a szintén magas hőmérséklet miatt, mely igencsak feladja nekik a leckét.
Alább a hu.motorsport.com képes összeállítását nézhetitek meg Szingapúrból, ahol szép lassan minden a helyére kerül, hiszen pénteken már szabadedzéseket rendeznek az utcai pályán, ahol a top-csapatok több új fejlesztést fognak tesztelni, de többek között a Racing Point is egy nagyobb csomaggal készül, hogy egy nagy hajrával megszerezzék a konstruktőri negyedik helyet.
A boat in Marina Bay as the track is prepared
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Circuit preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari freight in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari freight in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Ferrari team personnel in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives at the Red Bull Racing garage of Alexander Albon
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives at the Red Bull Racing garage of Max Verstappen
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives in the pits at night
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight in the Renault garage of Daniel Ricciardo
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Freight on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Paddock preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Paddock preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Paddock preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Pit equipment in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Pool in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Race signage and the Singapore Flyer
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Red Bull Racing freight arrives on the start/finish straight
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Safety and Medical cars arrive
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Signage in the paddock
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Thank You Charlie logo on the Safety Car in memory of Charlie Whiting
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The F1 communications centre
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Medical Cars
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Mercedes team unpack freight in the pits
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The pit building at night
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Safety Car
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Safety Car
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
The Singapore Fyler and Paddock preparations
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Williams freight in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Williams freight in the pit lane
Fotót készítette: Lionel Ng / Sutton Images
Cikk részletei:
Sorozat
Forma-1
Esemény
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Megérkeztek az első F1-es képek Szingapúrból
Versenyközpont
|Program
|Dátum
|
Helyi idő
Saját idő
|Tartalom
|FP1
|P 20 szept.
|
10:30
16:30
|
|FP2
|P 20 szept.
|
14:30
20:30
|
|FP3
|Szo 21 szept.
|
12:00
18:00
|
|Időm.
|Szo 21 szept.
|
15:00
21:00
|
|Futam
|V 22 szept.
|
14:10
20:10
|
