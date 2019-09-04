Látványos képgaléria Leclerc élete első F1-es győzelméről
Charles Leclerc számára a Belga Nagydíj vasárnapja nagyon különleges marad, hiszen ez volt az első olyan futam számára, amit meg tudott nyerni a Forma-1-ben, amivel történelmet is írt.
A Ferrari monacói versenyzője mondhatni régóta várt már erre a pillanatra, mivel több remek lehetősége is volt a győzelemre a szezon korábbi részében, de azokkal ilyen-olyan okok miatt nem tudott élni. Belgiumban azonban megtörtént az, ami csak idő kérdése volt, bár ehhez Sebastian Vettel segítsége is kellett, mert ha a német világbajnok nem tartja fel Lewis Hamiltont, akkor minden bizonnyal a címvédő nyer Spában.
A Forma-1-ben azonban nincs „ha”, és Charles Leclerc lett az idei Belga Nagydíj győztese és egyúttal a Ferrari történetének legfiatalabb futamgyőztese is. Ha pedig az összesített listát nézzük, akkor azon csak a csapattársa és a red bullos riválisa, Max Verstappen előzi meg. Charles azonban a halálos F2-es baleset miatt nem tudott felhőtlenül örülni vasárnap.
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Erik Junius
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his manager Nicolas Todt in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his manager Nicolas Todt in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, leave the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in the drivers parade
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his tea, including Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory with Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari and other colleagues
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory with Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, and other colleagues
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, receives the winners trophy
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, arrive in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Sutton Images
Winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, is congratulated by his team
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory on the podium
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory in parc ferme
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates in victory in parc ferme with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
