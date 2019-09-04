Forma-1
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Forma-1 / Belga Nagydíj / Hírek

Látványos képgaléria Leclerc élete első F1-es győzelméről

megosztás
hozzászólás
Látványos képgaléria Leclerc élete első F1-es győzelméről
2019. szept. 4. 13:15

Charles Leclerc számára a Belga Nagydíj vasárnapja nagyon különleges marad, hiszen ez volt az első olyan futam számára, amit meg tudott nyerni a Forma-1-ben, amivel történelmet is írt.

A Ferrari monacói versenyzője mondhatni régóta várt már erre a pillanatra, mivel több remek lehetősége is volt a győzelemre a szezon korábbi részében, de azokkal ilyen-olyan okok miatt nem tudott élni. Belgiumban azonban megtörtént az, ami csak idő kérdése volt, bár ehhez Sebastian Vettel segítsége is kellett, mert ha a német világbajnok nem tartja fel Lewis Hamiltont, akkor minden bizonnyal a címvédő nyer Spában.

A Forma-1-ben azonban nincs „ha”, és Charles Leclerc lett az idei Belga Nagydíj győztese és egyúttal a Ferrari történetének legfiatalabb futamgyőztese is. Ha pedig az összesített listát nézzük, akkor azon csak a csapattársa és a red bullos riválisa, Max Verstappen előzi meg. Charles azonban a halálos F2-es baleset miatt nem tudott felhőtlenül örülni vasárnap.

Slider
Lista

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
1/38

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2/38

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3/38

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4/38

Fotót készítette: Erik Junius

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his manager Nicolas Todt in Parc Ferme

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his manager Nicolas Todt in Parc Ferme
5/38

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his manager Nicolas Todt in Parc Ferme

Race winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his manager Nicolas Todt in Parc Ferme
6/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, leave the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, leave the podium
7/38

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium
8/38

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
9/38

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
10/38

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 3rd position, on the podium
11/38

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium

Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, and Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
12/38

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
13/38

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in the drivers parade

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, in the drivers parade
14/38

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his tea, including Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates with his tea, including Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari and Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari
15/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory with Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari and other colleagues

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory with Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari and other colleagues
16/38

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory with Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, and other colleagues

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory with Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, and other colleagues
17/38

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, receives the winners trophy

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, receives the winners trophy
18/38

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
19/38

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
20/38

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, Mattia Binotto, Team Principal Ferrari, Laurent Mekies, Sporting Director, Ferrari, and the Ferrari team celebrate victory
21/38

Fotót készítette: Simon Galloway / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
22/38

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
23/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
24/38

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
25/38

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
26/38

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme
27/38

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme
28/38

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme
29/38

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, arrive in Parc Ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, arrive in Parc Ferme
30/38

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Sutton Images

Winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, is congratulated by his team

Winner Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, is congratulated by his team
31/38

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory on the podium

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory on the podium
32/38

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory in parc ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory in parc ferme
33/38

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory in parc ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory in parc ferme
34/38

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory in parc ferme

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates victory in parc ferme
35/38

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
36/38

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates in victory in parc ferme with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates in victory in parc ferme with Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
37/38

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1
38/38

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Hozzászólások betöltése

Cikk részletei:

Sorozat Forma-1
Esemény Belga Nagydíj
Versenyzők Charles Leclerc
Csapatok Ferrari Vásárlás

Legutóbbi eredmények Tabella

