Japán Nagydíj
Összefoglaló Eredmények
Mexikói Nagydíj
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Brazil Nagydíj
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Forma-1 / Brazil Nagydíj / Galéria

Látványos képeken az „őrült” Brazil Nagydíj dobogós ceremóniája

Látványos képeken az „őrült” Brazil Nagydíj dobogós ceremóniája
2019. nov. 22. 11:55

Pierre Gasly-nál senki sem volt boldogabb, még talán Max Verstappen sem, aki megnyerte a futamot. Lewis Hamilton pedig csak ideiglenes szereplője volt a ceremóniának Interlagosban.

Az idei Brazil Nagydíjra semmilyen panaszunk nem lehetett. Sok előzést, érdekes taktikákat, és megannyi fordulatot, drámát láthattunk. Gyakorlatilag mindent, amiről a Forma-1 szól, és ezúttal még eső sem kellett ehhez.

Az alább található képes összeállításunkban a dobogós ünneplést nézhetjük meg. Pierre Gasly életében először állhatott fel a pódiumra a Forma-1-ben, így ez egy nagyon érzelmes pillanat volt számára. Lewis Hamilton ugyan harmadikként ért célba, nem sokkal később a büntetése miatt Carlos Sainz Jr. kapta meg a harmadik helyért járó trófeát.

Slider
Lista

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the trophy

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the trophy
1/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the trophy

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the trophy
2/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the champagne

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the champagne
3/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates in Parc Ferme

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates in Parc Ferme
4/24

Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium
5/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, is sprayed with Champagne on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, is sprayed with Champagne on the podium
6/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, drinks Champagne on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, drinks Champagne on the podium
7/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium
8/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium
9/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium
10/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium
11/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
12/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
13/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
14/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
15/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne
16/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy
17/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy
18/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy
19/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, on the podium with their trophies

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, on the podium with their trophies
20/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, on the podium with their trophies

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, on the podium with their trophies
21/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Podium: race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, second place Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Hannah Schmitz, Red Bull Racing strategy engineer at Brazilian GP

Podium: race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, second place Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Hannah Schmitz, Red Bull Racing strategy engineer at Brazilian GP
22/24

Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium
23/24

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrate on the podium

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrate on the podium
24/24

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

