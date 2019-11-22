Látványos képeken az „őrült” Brazil Nagydíj dobogós ceremóniája
Pierre Gasly-nál senki sem volt boldogabb, még talán Max Verstappen sem, aki megnyerte a futamot. Lewis Hamilton pedig csak ideiglenes szereplője volt a ceremóniának Interlagosban.
Az idei Brazil Nagydíjra semmilyen panaszunk nem lehetett. Sok előzést, érdekes taktikákat, és megannyi fordulatot, drámát láthattunk. Gyakorlatilag mindent, amiről a Forma-1 szól, és ezúttal még eső sem kellett ehhez.
Az alább található képes összeállításunkban a dobogós ünneplést nézhetjük meg. Pierre Gasly életében először állhatott fel a pódiumra a Forma-1-ben, így ez egy nagyon érzelmes pillanat volt számára. Lewis Hamilton ugyan harmadikként ért célba, nem sokkal később a büntetése miatt Carlos Sainz Jr. kapta meg a harmadik helyért járó trófeát.
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the trophy
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium with the champagne
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing celebrates in Parc Ferme
Fotót készítette: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, is sprayed with Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, drinks Champagne on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, celebrates with his trophy alongside Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrates on the podium with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, sprays the victory Champagne
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with his trophy
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, on the podium with their trophies
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, 2nd position, on the podium with their trophies
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Podium: race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, second place Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, third place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, Hannah Schmitz, Red Bull Racing strategy engineer at Brazilian GP
Fotót készítette: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso, Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso celebrate on the podium
Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
