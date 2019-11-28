Látványos képeken a Holland Nagydíj pályájának átépítése
A következő képes összeállításban egy nagyobb képgalériát nézhettek meg Zandvoortból, ahol gőzerővel zajlanak a munkálatok, készülvén a 2020-as visszatérésre a Forma-1-ben, a legnagyobb kategóriában.
Hollandia régóta távol van a Forma-1-től, de jövőre visszatérnek, ami azt jelenti, hogy Max Verstappen hazai pályán versenyezhet. A hétvége iránt hatalmas az érdeklődés, és garantáltan tele lesznek a lelátók. Messze többen is lehetnének a helyszínen, de a pálya kapacitása véges.
Ahhoz, hogy Zandvoort vendégül láthassa az F1 mezőnyét, komolyabb átalakításokra van szükség a pályán. Jelenleg ezek a folyamatok zajlanak a holland aszfaltcsíkon, beleértve azt a különleges kanyart is, amiről már több alkalommal is beszámoltunk.
Az utolsó kanyar például 18 fokos lesz, ami az egyik legkülönlegesebb része lehet a naptárnak. Magát a pályát november első hetében zárták be, hogy megkezdhessék az építési munkálatokat, és lehetővé tegyék Hollandia visszatérését, ami legutóbb 1985-ben volt a naptár része.
Összehasonlításképpen érdemes megjegyezni, hogy Indianapolisban 9 fokos a döntött a kanyar, addig ez Hollandiában a duplája lesz, miközben a szintkülönbség 4.5 méter. Ez már önmagában nagyon érdekessé teheti a hétvégét, de nemcsak ezen a területen végeznek átalakításokat.
Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency
