Forma-1 / Különleges esemény

Látványos képeken a Holland Nagydíj pályájának átépítése

megosztás
hozzászólás
Látványos képeken a Holland Nagydíj pályájának átépítése
2019. nov. 28. 17:55

A következő képes összeállításban egy nagyobb képgalériát nézhettek meg Zandvoortból, ahol gőzerővel zajlanak a munkálatok, készülvén a 2020-as visszatérésre a Forma-1-ben, a legnagyobb kategóriában.

Hollandia régóta távol van a Forma-1-től, de jövőre visszatérnek, ami azt jelenti, hogy Max Verstappen hazai pályán versenyezhet. A hétvége iránt hatalmas az érdeklődés, és garantáltan tele lesznek a lelátók. Messze többen is lehetnének a helyszínen, de a pálya kapacitása véges.

Ahhoz, hogy Zandvoort vendégül láthassa az F1 mezőnyét, komolyabb átalakításokra van szükség a pályán. Jelenleg ezek a folyamatok zajlanak a holland aszfaltcsíkon, beleértve azt a különleges kanyart is, amiről már több alkalommal is beszámoltunk.

Az utolsó kanyar például 18 fokos lesz, ami az egyik legkülönlegesebb része lehet a naptárnak. Magát a pályát november első hetében zárták be, hogy megkezdhessék az építési munkálatokat, és lehetővé tegyék Hollandia visszatérését, ami legutóbb 1985-ben volt a naptár része.

Összehasonlításképpen érdemes megjegyezni, hogy Indianapolisban 9 fokos a döntött a kanyar, addig ez Hollandiában a duplája lesz, miközben a szintkülönbség 4.5 méter. Ez már önmagában nagyon érdekessé teheti a hétvégét, de nemcsak ezen a területen végeznek átalakításokat.

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
1/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
2/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
3/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
4/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
5/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
6/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
7/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
8/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
9/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
10/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
11/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
12/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
13/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
14/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
15/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
16/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
17/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
18/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
19/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
20/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
21/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
22/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
23/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
24/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
25/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
26/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
27/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
28/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix

Construction work at the Zandvoort race track for the Dutch Grand Prix
29/29

Fotót készítette: ISP/BSR Agency

