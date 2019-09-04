Képeken Verstappen nagy drámája a Belga Nagydíjról
Max Verstappen versenye szinte még csak el sem kezdődött a Belga Nagydíjon, az véget is ért, köszönhetően magának is, ami sok pontjába fájt vasárnap. A folytatás sem lesz könnyű Monzában.
A Red Bull-Honda holland versenyzője még mindig harmadik a bajnokságban, megelőzve a két Ferrarit, de az előnye sokat csökkent a legutóbbi kiesésével, amire a tavalyi Magyar Nagydíj óta nem volt példa. Az Olasz Nagydíj előtt 181 pont áll a neve mellett a 169 pontos Sebastian Vettel és a 157 pontos Charles Leclerc előtt, aki Spában 25 pontot gyűjtött.
Verstappen a hétvégén akár el is veszítheti ezt a harmadik helyet, mivel a Ferrari nagyon erősnek ígérkezik Monzában, ami egy remek teszt is lesz a Honda 4-es specifikációjának. Igaz, Max a csere miatt rögtön hátrányból várhatja majd a folytatást, így alapesetben a Ferrarik szinte biztosan előtte lesznek a rajtrácson, szintén egy új motorral.
Most azonban még maradjunk a Belga Nagydíjnál, ami Verstappen számára igen rövidre sikeredett a startnál és az 1-es kanyarban történtek miatt. 2016-hoz hasonlóan Max Kimi Räikkönen gépével ért össze, és nem sokkal később a falban találta magát a holland szurkolók előtt, akik csak fogták a fejüket és nem akarták elhinni, hogy mi történt.
Cikk részletei:
|Sorozat
|Forma-1
|Esemény
|Belga Nagydíj
|Versenyzők
|Max Verstappen Vásárlás
|Csapatok
|Red Bull Racing Vásárlás
