V
Forma-1
Olasz Nagydíj
Jegyek
05 szept.
-
08 szept.
FP1
1 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Szingapúri Nagydíj
Jegyek
19 szept.
-
22 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
14 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Orosz Nagydíj
Jegyek
26 szept.
-
29 szept.
Hátralévő idő:
21 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Japán Nagydíj
Jegyek
10 okt.
-
13 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
35 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Mexikói Nagydíj
Jegyek
24 okt.
-
27 okt.
Hátralévő idő:
49 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Egyesült Államok Nagydíj
Jegyek
31 okt.
-
03 nov.
Hátralévő idő:
56 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Brazil Nagydíj
Jegyek
14 nov.
-
17 nov.
FP1
71 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
V
Forma-1
Abu Dhabi Nagydíj
Jegyek
28 nov.
-
01 dec.
Hátralévő idő:
84 nap
A teljes menetrend megtekintése
Teljes eredmény:
Menetrend Eredmények Tabella
Forma-1 / Belga Nagydíj / Galéria

Képeken Verstappen nagy drámája a Belga Nagydíjról

Képeken Verstappen nagy drámája a Belga Nagydíjról
2019. szept. 4. 13:46

Max Verstappen versenye szinte még csak el sem kezdődött a Belga Nagydíjon, az véget is ért, köszönhetően magának is, ami sok pontjába fájt vasárnap. A folytatás sem lesz könnyű Monzában.

A Red Bull-Honda holland versenyzője még mindig harmadik a bajnokságban, megelőzve a két Ferrarit, de az előnye sokat csökkent a legutóbbi kiesésével, amire a tavalyi Magyar Nagydíj óta nem volt példa. Az Olasz Nagydíj előtt 181 pont áll a neve mellett a 169 pontos Sebastian Vettel és a 157 pontos Charles Leclerc előtt, aki Spában 25 pontot gyűjtött.

Verstappen a hétvégén akár el is veszítheti ezt a harmadik helyet, mivel a Ferrari nagyon erősnek ígérkezik Monzában, ami egy remek teszt is lesz a Honda 4-es specifikációjának. Igaz, Max a csere miatt rögtön hátrányból várhatja majd a folytatást, így alapesetben a Ferrarik szinte biztosan előtte lesznek a rajtrácson, szintén egy új motorral.

Most azonban még maradjunk a Belga Nagydíjnál, ami Verstappen számára igen rövidre sikeredett a startnál és az 1-es kanyarban történtek miatt. 2016-hoz hasonlóan Max Kimi Räikkönen gépével ért össze, és nem sokkal később a falban találta magát a holland szurkolók előtt, akik csak fogták a fejüket és nem akarták elhinni, hogy mi történt.

Slider
Lista

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, stands by as Marshals remove his car from the circuit

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, stands by as Marshals remove his car from the circuit
1/32

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, stands by as Marshals remove his car from the circuit

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, stands by as Marshals remove his car from the circuit
2/32

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, looks on as marshals remove his car from the circuit

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, looks on as marshals remove his car from the circuit
3/32

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, walks away from his damaged car

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, walks away from his damaged car
4/32

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, spears off the track due to damage caused in a collision with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, spears off the track due to damage caused in a collision with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
5/32

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, spears off the track due to damage caused in a collision with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, spears off the track due to damage caused in a collision with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
6/32

Fotót készítette: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
7/32

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

The damaged Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RB15 is removed by a crane and marshals

The damaged Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing RB15 is removed by a crane and marshals
8/32

Fotót készítette: Gareth Harford / Sutton Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 at the start. Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19 and 20 follow

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 at the start. Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19 and 20 follow
9/32

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 at the start
10/32

Fotót készítette: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes on the opening lap

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes on the opening lap
11/32

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes on the opening lap

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes on the opening lap
12/32

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes on the opening lap

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes on the opening lap
13/32

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes on the opening lap

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes on the opening lap
14/32

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes at Eau Rouge

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes at Eau Rouge
15/32

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes at Eau Rouge

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes at Eau Rouge
16/32

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 after his crashes on the opening lap

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 after his crashes on the opening lap
17/32

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads a damaged Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, leads a damaged Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
18/32

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 has just been tipped into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 has just been tipped into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
19/32

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 has just been tipped into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 has just been tipped into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
20/32

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Behind, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Behind, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
21/32

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Behind, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Behind, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
22/32

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Behind, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Behind, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
23/32

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Behind, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Behind, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
24/32

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Behind, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10. Behind, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 makes contact with Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38
25/32

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, as Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 is tipped into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, as Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 is tipped into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
26/32

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, as Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 is tipped into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, as Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 is tipped into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
27/32

Fotót készítette: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes
28/32

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes
29/32

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, crashes
30/32

Fotót készítette: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, is knocked into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads the field from Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, is knocked into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads the field from Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90 and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
31/32

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, knocked into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, knocked into the air by Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15
32/32

Fotót készítette: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

